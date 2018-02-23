News

New City Man­ag­er Spencer Cronk: “Engagement and Transparency”

New city manager emphasizes community outreach

By Michael King, Fri., Feb. 23, 2018

In his first City Council meeting Feb. 15, new City Man­ag­er Spencer Cronk got a bit of baptism by fire – or at least, by intensity, as the session lasted past midnight and featured several prolonged, contentious debates, culminating in a five-hour finale over the proposed paid sick leave ordinance ("It's About Damn Time," Feb. 19). Several witnesses welcomed him to Austin, and one – frequent Council kibitzer Gus Peña – added, "Welcome to combat."

Peña is a proud military veteran, so presumably he knows whereof he speaks. But on first impression, the city's new executive-in-chief seems uncombative and unflappable. In a Tuesday morning meet-and-greet with City Hall reporters, Cronk was affable, outgoing, and keeping his early policy cards very much close to his vest. He said he was still learning, as rapidly as he can, and emphasized engagement with "policymakers, city staff, and community," before he recommends or takes major managerial actions.

That kept the conversation light, despite a Monday police incident that ended in the fatal shooting of a hijacking suspect (see "Headlines," Feb. 23). Asked about that incident in relation to his experience working with Minneapolis and Minne­sota police, Cronk said only, "You have to take each situation on its own." He declined to discuss any potential aspects of the upcoming renewed meet-and-confer negotiations with the Austin Police Association. Asked about any Minneapolis parallels in police accountability structures, he said only that the city does have "the equivalent" of what has been the Austin Office of the Police Monitor.

Cronk said he was impressed with the apparent level of community engagement represented by last week's Council meeting, but added that he wants to make certain that all elements of the community take part in public policy, especially those residents who might be missed at public meetings or through the usual channels. He wants to engage "a broad range of stakeholders" and "ensure that all voices are raised up." He said he would be asking three questions of city staffers as well as Austin residents: "As the city continues to grow, what needs to be retained, what needs to change? What advice do you have for me? What gives you hope?"

Cronk said he was learning about City Hall and Austin as quickly as possible, and beginning to assemble an informal "kitchen cabinet" of various voices and advisers. He declined to put a timetable on official appointments – many department heads have moved on since the 2016 departure of his predecessor Marc Ott, and many major positions remain "interim" – saying that he wants to take sufficient time to be certain he'll make the right choices.

In that vein, he asked several times for patience while he takes on the learning curve, saying that he's conscious of coming to Austin as "an outsider," and wants to make certain that he frames his approach to the new job "grounded in the city of Austin, with its residents." He said he's aware that he'll have to begin ranking levels of importance, because "when everything's a priority, nothing's a priority."

"I am here to learn," Cronk said, and to design a framework for action "in the unique spirit of Austin." When asked about his understanding of the distinction of Austin, within Texas, on LGBTQ issues – Cronk is openly gay, and married – he answered, "I am thrilled to be in a community that embraces all perspectives. ... I am proud, as a gay man, to be able to enter this space and reflect on the opportunities I have been given, and I want to open doors to everyone else to be at the table."

