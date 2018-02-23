Civics 101

Thursday 22

WARRANT AMNESTY PROGRAM Locals resolving active warrants will have fees waived and will avoid arrest. Multiple walk-in dockets scheduled weekly with judges available to address cases. No appointments needed. Mon.-Wed., 8:30-11am, 1:30-3:45pm; Thu., 8:30-11am, 1:30-3:45pm, 6-8:30pm; Fri., 8:30-11am, 1:30-3:45pm Austin Municipal Court, 700 E. Seventh, 512/433-4800. www.austintexas.gov/department/municipal-court.

EARLY VOTING Get a head start on the March 6 primaries. Through March 2 Wherever it says Vote Here. www.votetravis.com.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

CNU & EVOLVE AUSTIN HAPPY HOUR Casual discussion and networking with Congress for the New Urbanism Central Texas Chapter and Evolve Austin. 5:30pm. Boiler Nine, 800 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/220-9990. Free. www.centraltexascnu.org.

PROTECT OUR WATER COMMUNITY MEETING (DRIPPING SPRINGS) Learn about pink water and the Onion Creek dye trace study. 6pm. Hudson's on Mercer, 381 Mercer St., Dripping Springs. www.protectourwaternow.org.

WALLER CREEK CONVERSATIONS – FOOD A public feedback session gathering community input on what food and experiences should be found along Waller Creek parks. Attendees will also hear a project update on Waterloo Park. 6-8pm. TIE: Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center; Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River, 512/974-3772; Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River, 512/974-3772. Free. www.wallercreek.org.

Friday 23

WARRANT AMNESTY PROGRAM Locals resolving active warrants will have fees waived and will avoid arrest. Multiple walk-in dockets scheduled weekly with judges available to address cases. No appointments needed. Mon.-Wed., 8:30-11am, 1:30-3:45pm; Thu., 8:30-11am, 1:30-3:45pm, 6-8:30pm; Fri., 8:30-11am, 1:30-3:45pm Austin Municipal Court, 700 E. Seventh, 512/433-4800. www.austintexas.gov/department/municipal-court.

EARLY VOTING Get a head start on the March 6 primaries. Through March 2 Wherever it says Vote Here. www.votetravis.com.

YWCA MONTHLY DIALOGUE: RACISM AND DISCRIMINATION A discussion on racism and discrimination that asks: Is it an option to turn off these conversations? And who’s responsibility is it to keep them going? Fri., Feb. 23, noon-1:30pm YWCA of Greater Austin, 2015 S. I-35 #110, 512/326-1222. www.austinymca.org.

THE CITY OF AUSTIN EMPLOYEES' RETIREMENT SYSTEM MEETING COAERS' Board of Trustees provides guidance to Austin's retirement system. See agenda for more. Fri., Feb. 23, noon 418 E. Highland Mall Blvd.. www.austintexas.gov/department/city-austin-employees-retirement-system.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 1-5pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

BOND ELECTION ADVISORY TASK FORCE MEETING Responsible for identifying and prioritizing bond funding. See agenda for meeting details. 1pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/content/bond-election-advisory-task-force.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY – SPANISH For expectant families, parents, and caregivers of kids under 12 months. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 5pm. CommUnityCare North Central, 1210 W. Braker. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 24

EARLY VOTING Get a head start on the March 6 primaries. Through March 2 Wherever it says Vote Here. www.votetravis.com.

WARRANT AMNESTY PROGRAM Austin Municipal Court opens for a special Saturday walk-in docket for the ongoing Warrant Amnesty Program (through March 4). Locals resolving active warrants will have fees waived and will avoid arrest. Multiple walk-in dockets scheduled Mondays through Fridays with judges available to address cases. No appointments needed. Sat., Feb. 24, 8am-noon Austin Municipal Court, 700 E. Seventh, 512/433-4800. www.austintexas.gov/department/municipal-court.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 9am-5pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: PEOPLE'S COMMUNITY CLINIC StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 9am-5pm. People’s Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY For expectant families, parents, and caregivers of kids under 12 months. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. CommUnityCare Clinic, 2901 Montopolis. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

WOMEN EMPOWERING WOMEN POP-UP DRESS SALE Dress for Success Austin, The Links Incorporated, and The Refinery unite for a fashion fundraiser. Six-hundred donated, new designer dresses will sell for $25 each. Funds raised benefit women seeking economic independence and career improvement. 9am-4pm. The Refinery, 612 Brazos St.. $5. austin.dressforsuccess.org.

WALLER CREEK CONVERSATIONS – FOOD A public feedback session gathering community input on what food and experiences should be found along Waller Creek parks. Attendees will also hear a project update on Waterloo Park. Spanish interpretation available. Sat., Feb. 24, 10am-noon Metz Recreation Center & Park, 2407 Canterbury, 512/478-8716. www.wallercreek.org.

ANTI-DISPLACEMENT TASK FORCE COMMUNITY FORUM Formed to study and address displacement, the task force is seeking public input on how to best address Austin's gentrification and displacement issues. 1-4pm. Conley-Guerrero Senior Activity Center, 808 Nile, 512/478-7695. www.austintexas.gov/page/anti-displacement-task-force.

Sunday 25

EARLY VOTING Get a head start on the March 6 primaries. Through March 2 Wherever it says Vote Here. www.votetravis.com.

LITTLE WALNUT CREEK GREENBELT PUBLIC MEETING Learn more about the community-driven effort to increase awareness of the 206-acre East Austin greenbelt and develop a plan for future improvements facilitated by the National Park Service's Rivers, Trails, and Conservation Assistance program. 1-4pm. Givens Recreation Center, 3811 E. 12th, 512/928-1982. www.austintexas.gov/parks.

BAD BLACK & BLUES: A POLITICAL PARTY The Black Austin Democrats host a politics and blues party to raise cash and educate black voters on the 2018 elections. 6-9:30pm. Hanovers 2.0, 16912 N. I-35. $30-1,000. www.blackaustindemocrats.org.

Monday 26

WARRANT AMNESTY PROGRAM Locals resolving active warrants will have fees waived and will avoid arrest. Multiple walk-in dockets scheduled weekly with judges available to address cases. No appointments needed. Mon.-Wed., 8:30-11am, 1:30-3:45pm; Thu., 8:30-11am, 1:30-3:45pm, 6-8:30pm; Fri., 8:30-11am, 1:30-3:45pm Austin Municipal Court, 700 E. Seventh, 512/433-4800. www.austintexas.gov/department/municipal-court.

EARLY VOTING Get a head start on the March 6 primaries. Through March 2 Wherever it says Vote Here. www.votetravis.com.

JUDICIAL COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 9:30am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/department/judicial-committee-0.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: PEOPLE'S COMMUNITY CLINIC StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 4-8pm. People’s Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

Tuesday 27

EARLY VOTING Get a head start on the March 6 primaries. Through March 2 Wherever it says Vote Here. www.votetravis.com.

18TH ANNUAL CENTRAL TEXAS AFRICAN-AMERICAN FAMILY SUPPORT CONFERENCE A two-day event bringing together consumers, professionals, and the community to discuss mental health challenges, raise awareness of health care services, reduce stigma, and increase access to care. Keynote speakers Trina Cleveland and Dr. Ryan Sutton will explore the impact of trauma. Tue., Feb. 27, 9am-5:15pm; Wed., Feb. 28, 9am-4:15pm Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Rd.. $10 for general public. www.ctaafsc.com.

WARRANT AMNESTY PROGRAM Locals resolving active warrants will have fees waived and will avoid arrest. Multiple walk-in dockets scheduled weekly with judges available to address cases. No appointments needed. Mon.-Wed., 8:30-11am, 1:30-3:45pm; Thu., 8:30-11am, 1:30-3:45pm, 6-8:30pm; Fri., 8:30-11am, 1:30-3:45pm Austin Municipal Court, 700 E. Seventh, 512/433-4800. www.austintexas.gov/department/municipal-court.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: PEOPLE'S COMMUNITY CLINIC StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 4-8pm. People’s Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

WARRANT AMNESTY PROGRAM COMMUNITY Q&A Learn about the city's Warrant Amnesty Program happening now through March 4 to help waive warrant fees and avoid residents' arrests. Spanish interpreters available onsite. 4-7pm. Pleasant Hill Branch Library, 211 E. William Cannon, 512/974-3940. www.austintexas.gov/department/municipal-court.

SOUTH CONGRESS AVENUE OPEN HOUSE Learn about (and share your thoughts on) the proposed Corridor Mobility Plan for South Congress Avenue – designed to improve mobility, safety, and connectivity along the roadway. 5-8pm. Fulmore Middle School, 201 E. Mary, 512/414-3207. www.austintexas.gov.

CURBSIDE COMPOSTING PRESENTATION FOR HERITAGE HILLS Heritage Hills residents are invited to a presentation on Austin's curbside composting program. 6:30pm. Hart Elementary School, 8301 Furness. www.austintexas.gov/department/austin-resource-recovery.

Wednesday 28

WARRANT AMNESTY PROGRAM Locals resolving active warrants will have fees waived and will avoid arrest. Multiple walk-in dockets scheduled weekly with judges available to address cases. No appointments needed. Mon.-Wed., 8:30-11am, 1:30-3:45pm; Thu., 8:30-11am, 1:30-3:45pm, 6-8:30pm; Fri., 8:30-11am, 1:30-3:45pm Austin Municipal Court, 700 E. Seventh, 512/433-4800. www.austintexas.gov/department/municipal-court.

EARLY VOTING Get a head start on the March 6 primaries. Through March 2 Wherever it says Vote Here. www.votetravis.com.

18TH ANNUAL CENTRAL TEXAS AFRICAN-AMERICAN FAMILY SUPPORT CONFERENCE A two-day event bringing together consumers, professionals, and the community to discuss mental health challenges, raise awareness of health care services, reduce stigma, and increase access to care. Keynote speakers Trina Cleveland and Dr. Ryan Sutton will explore the impact of trauma. Tue., Feb. 27, 9am-5:15pm; Wed., Feb. 28, 9am-4:15pm Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Rd.. $10 for general public. www.ctaafsc.com.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

Thursday 1

WARRANT AMNESTY PROGRAM Locals resolving active warrants will have fees waived and will avoid arrest. Multiple walk-in dockets scheduled weekly with judges available to address cases. No appointments needed. Mon.-Wed., 8:30-11am, 1:30-3:45pm; Thu., 8:30-11am, 1:30-3:45pm, 6-8:30pm; Fri., 8:30-11am, 1:30-3:45pm Austin Municipal Court, 700 E. Seventh, 512/433-4800. www.austintexas.gov/department/municipal-court.

EARLY VOTING Get a head start on the March 6 primaries. Through March 2 Wherever it says Vote Here. www.votetravis.com.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Certified Child Passenger Safety technicians teach you how to properly install car seats. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. Turner Roberts Recreation Center, 7201 Colony Loop. www.austintexas.gov.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT CHECK Certified technicians teach you how to properly install your car seat. Register online or call. 9am. Turner Roberts Rec. Center, 7201 Colony Loop.

CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

ANNUAL DIALOGUE AND FRIENDSHIP DINNER Join the Dialogue Institute and keynote speaker Laila Muhammad for their annual dinner. This year's theme is "Racial Reconciliation: The Role of Faith Communities." 6pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. www.thedialoginstitute.org.

AMPLIFY AUSTIN DAY Amplify Austin Day is returning and I Live Here I Give Here hopes to raise over $10 million in 24 hours across Travis, Hays, Williamson, Burnet, Bastrop, Caldwell, and Blanco counties. Thu., March 1, 6pm-Fri., March 2, 6pm www.amplifyatx.org.

Ongoing

FREE TAX PREP FOR LOW-INCOME AUSTIN FAMILIES Foundation Communities offer tax prep and filing assistance for low- and moderate-income residents (households making up to $55,000). Available at six locations with varying day, evening, and weekend hours – see website for specifics. www.foundcom.org/financial-stability/austin-tax-preparation. Free.

CITY COUNCIL CALLS FOR MUNICIPAL CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSIONERS Council is accepting applications from qualified folks to serve on the five-member Municipal Civil Service Commission. Two three-year terms are currently open. Apply online or email Boards and Commissions Coordinator Deena Estrada. Deadline: Fri., March 2, 5pm deena.estrada@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

VOLUNTEER FOR IT'S MY PARK DAY Thousands of Austinites unite to improve and transform city parks, trails, and greenbelts. Register for a project now! Volunteer for Sat., March 3 Various Locations. www.austinparks.org.