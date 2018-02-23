News

Christopher Giles’ Death Ruled Suicide

APD gunshots did not kill Avenue G home intruder

By Chase Hoffberger, Fri., Feb. 23, 2018

The scene after the officer-involved shooting on Avenue G
The scene after the officer-involved shooting on Avenue G (Photo by John Anderson)

New details in the Jan. 26 officer-involved shooting on the 4500 block of Avenue G that left Christopher Giles dead: Though Austin Police initially said that Giles, who drove from Albuquerque, N.M., due to an obsession with former Rooster Teeth host Megan Turney, was shot and killed by police during an exchange of gunfire as he tried to escape from breaking into Turney's house, the Travis County Medical Examiner's preliminary ruling reports that Giles actually died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. APD Public Information Manager Anna Sabana said the department awaits a final written report, but that evidence secured at the scene independently supports the M.E.'s ruling.

Officer-Involved Shooting Monday Night
Officer-Involved Shooting Monday Night
SWAT standoff following complex pursuit leaves one dead

Feb. 20, 2018

County Courts-at-Law Nos. 3 & 5: Now We've Got Bad Blood
County Courts-at-Law Nos. 3 & 5: Now We’ve Got Bad Blood
Defense attorneys eye Hohengarten, Lipscombe on county benches

Feb. 16, 2018

Christopher Giles

