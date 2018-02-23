Christopher Giles’ Death Ruled Suicide

New details in the Jan. 26 officer-involved shooting on the 4500 block of Avenue G that left Christopher Giles dead: Though Austin Police initially said that Giles, who drove from Albuquerque, N.M., due to an obsession with former Rooster Teeth host Megan Turney, was shot and killed by police during an exchange of gunfire as he tried to escape from breaking into Turney's house, the Travis County Medical Examiner's preliminary ruling reports that Giles actually died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. APD Public Information Manager Anna Sabana said the department awaits a final written report, but that evidence secured at the scene independently supports the M.E.'s ruling.