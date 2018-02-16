New Program Aims to Boost Voter Registration at Travis County Jail

The majority of the roughly 2,500 inmates in Travis County are eligible to vote, but many aren't aware of that right. A new initiative, introduced Monday morning by Tax Assessor-Collector/Voter Registrar Bruce Elfant and Sheriff Sally Hernandez, is planning to fix that. Aside from those convicted of a felony, inmates, including those charged with felonies and awaiting trial, and those charged and convicted of misdemeanor offenses, can register and exercise their right to vote. (Those who have served their sentences, parole, probation, and supervision can also cast a ballot.) While the deadline to register to vote in the March primaries has passed, inmates may get registered in time for the November general election. "I'm hopeful eligible inmates will embrace the opportunity to have their perspectives represented in our elections. Regardless of their circumstances, their vote counts just like any other vote," said Elfant.

About 20 sheriff's office volunteers underwent a voter registration training session on Monday in preparation to canvass the Del Valle complex and eventually lead regularly scheduled voter education classes. Hernandez said the initiative was a long time coming: She had been in talks with Elfant about the idea before she took office last January. "We want people to leave our facility stronger, better, and more prepared to go out and be successful and add value to the community," she said. "To educate them and give them an opportunity to fulfill their civic duty is also very important."