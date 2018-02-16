March 6 Party Primaries
Early Voting Feb. 20-March 2
Fri., Feb. 16, 2018
Travis County voters may vote at any precinct polling place in Travis County.
VOTER ID: Texas law requires registered voters to show one of seven valid, current photo IDs issued by either the Texas Dept. of Public Safety or U.S. government. No photo ID is required when voting by mail.
Additional election info:
Travis Co.: www.traviscountyelections.org or 512/238-VOTE(8683).
Williamson Co.: www.wilco.org/elections or 512/943-1630.
Hays Co.: www.co.hays.tx.us/elections.aspx or 512/393-7310.
Early Voting LocationsAll locations open Mon.-Sat., 7am-7pm; Sun., noon-6pm.
CENTRAL
Fiesta Mart, 3909 N. I-35
Howson Library, 2500 Exposition
Travis Co. Granger Bldg., 314 W. 11th
UT Flawn Academic Center, 2400 Inner Campus Dr.
EAST
Carver Library, 1161 Angelina
Manor ISD, 10335 Hwy. 290 E.
Parque Zaragoza, 2608 Gonzales
NORTH
County Tax Office, 15822 Foothill Farms Loop, Pflugerville
Disability Rights TX, 2222 W. Braker
NORTHWEST
Old Quarry Library, 7051 Village Ctr.
Randalls, 10900-D Research
Ben Hur Shrine Center, 7811 Rockwood (7am-5pm on Feb. 24)
WEST
Randalls, 5145 FM 620 N.
Randalls, 3300 Bee Caves Rd., West Lake Hills
Randalls, 2301 RR 620 S., Lakeway
Bee Cave City Hall, 4000 Galleria
SOUTH/SOUTHWEST
Gardner/Betts Annex, 2501 S. Congress
Randalls, 2025 W. Ben White
Randalls, 9911 Brodie
Randalls, MoPac & William Cannon
SOUTHEAST
Dan Ruiz Library, 1600 Grove
Fiesta Mart, 5510 S. I-35
Del Valle ISD, 5301 Ross
NORTHEAST
Urban League, 8011-A Cameron
Travis Co., 5501 Airport
Mobile Voting
TUESDAY, FEB. 20
Hartfield PAC, 5800 McNeil, 8am-6pm
St. Edward's Univ., 3001 S. Congress, 9am-5pm
ACC Highland, 6101 Airport, 9am-5pm
Huston-Tillotson Univ., 900 Chicon, 9am-5pm
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 21
Hartfield PAC, 5800 McNeil, 8am-6pm
Garcia Rec Ctr., 1201 E. Rundberg, 8am-noon
Community First!, 9301 Hog Eye Rd., 2-5pm
Town Lake Ctr., 721 Barton Springs Rd., 8am-5pm
LBJ Building, 111 E. 17th, 8am-5pm
Christ Episcopal Church, 3520 W. Whitestone, 7am-7pm
THURSDAY, FEB. 22
Hartfield PAC, 5800 McNeil, 8am-6pm
Dittmar Rec. Ctr., 1009 W. Dittmar, 9am -5pm
Dottie Jordan Rec Ctr., 2803 Loyola, 8-11am
Virginia Brown Rec. Ctr., 7500 Blessing, 1-6pm
Solstice Senior Living, 2603 Jones, 9-11am
Continental Retirement Cmty., 4604 S. Lamar, 1-5pm
Christ Episcopal Church, 3520 W. Whitestone, 7am-7pm
FRIDAY, FEB. 23
Hartfield PAC, 5800 McNeil, 8am-6pm
YMCA North, 1000 W. Rundberg, 8am-5pm
AISD Performing Arts Center, 1500 Barbara Jordan Blvd., 9am-7pm
Travis Building, 1701 N. Congress, 8am-5pm
Christ Episcopal Church, 3520 W. Whitestone, 7am-7pm
SATURDAY, FEB. 24
Deer Creek Elem., 2420 Zeppelin, 10am-5pm
Wheatsville Co-op, 4001 S. Lamar, 10am-6pm
Parsons House, 1130 Camino La Costa, 9-11am
Heritage Park Ctr., 2806 Real, 1-4pm
Westminster Manor, 4100 Jackson, 10am-4pm
Christ Episcopal Church, 3520 W. Whitestone, 7am-7pm
SUNDAY, FEB. 25
Volente Fire Dept., 15406 FM 2769, noon-6pm
Oak Hill Fire Dept., 9211 Circle Dr., noon-6pm
Austin Fire Station #33, 9409 Bluegrass, noon-6pm
Ce-Bar Fire Dept., 353 S. Commons Ford Rd., noon-6pm
MONDAY, FEB. 26
Comm. Center at Jonestown, 18649 FM 1431, 9am-6pm
Comm. Center at Oak Hill, 8656 TX Hwy. 71, 9am-6pm
Comm. Center at Del Valle, 3518 FM 973 S., 9am-6pm
Heritage Pointe, 1950 Webberville Rd., 9-11am
Lakeside Senior, 85 Trinity, 1-3pm
RBJ Residential, 21 Waller, 5-7pm
TUESDAY, FEB. 27
Unity Church of the Hills, 9905 Anderson Mill Rd., 9am-5pm
Longhorn Village, 12501 Longhorn Pkwy., 10am-4pm
Montopolis Rec Ctr., 1200 Montopolis Dr., 10am-2pm
Southwest Key, 6002 Jain, 4-6pm
Heatherwilde Assisted Living, 401 S. Heatherwilde, Pflugerville, 8-10am
Cambridge Villas Senior Living, 15711 Dessau, Pflugerville, noon-2pm
Conservatory at Wells Branch, 14320 Tandem, 4-6pm
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 28
St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 10205 FM 620 N,, 9am-6pm
Brookdale West Lake Hills, 1034 Liberty Park Dr., 8-11am
Brookdale Beckett Meadows, 7709 Beckett, 1-4pm
Cantu/Pan Am Rec. Ctr., 2100 E. Third, 8-11am
David Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 2211 E. MLK, 1-6pm
Travis County Admin., 700 Lavaca, 8am-5pm
THURSDAY, MARCH 1
YMCA Northwest, 5807 McNeil, 8am-6pm
Sam Houston Bldg., 201 E. 14th, 8am-5pm
North Austin Muslim Center, 11900 N. Lamar, 8-11am
GAMA Events Center, 8801 Research, 1-6pm
Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 8am-7pm
FRIDAY, MARCH 2
YMCA Northwest, 5807 McNeil, 8am-6pm
S.F. Austin Bldg., 1700 N. Congress, 8am-5pm
Lago Vista City Hall, 5803 Thunderbird, 9am-5pm
Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 8am-7pm