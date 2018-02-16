Civics 101

Thursday 15

TRIBTALK WITH STATE REP. SARAH DAVIS Texas Tribune talks with state Rep. Sarah Davis. 7:30-9am. The Austin Club, 110 E. Ninth, 512/477-9496. Free. www.texastribune.org.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/department/city-council.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

AUSTIN ISD BUDGET FEEDBACK AISD staff will present information about the financial conditions facing the district and answer questions about its budget. 11:30am-1pm. Baker Center, 3908 Avenue B. www.austinisd.org.

FINAL RALLY AND VOTE FOR PAID SICK DAYS Call on City Council to pass a paid sick days ordinance for all Austin workers. 6pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.workstrongaustin.com.

AUSTIN ISD BUDGET FEEDBACK AISD staff will present information about the financial conditions facing the district and answer questions about its budget. 6-8pm. Lanier High School, 1201 Payton Gin, 512/414-2514. www.austinisd.org.

SECOND ANNUAL COMMUNITY CAUCUS A gathering of activists, nonprofits, and thought leaders to present issues, share ideas, and discuss plans for effective change. 6:15-7:30pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. $10. www.bossbabes.org.

TEXAS HOUSE D46 CANDIDATE FORUM Dems Warren Baker, Sheryl Cole, Ana Cortez, Casey McKinney, and Chito Vela will be there along with Republican Gabriel Nila, and independent Nnamdi Orakwue. Come with questions. 7-9pm. Memorial United Methodist Church, 6100 Berkman. Free. dan@windsorpark.info.

Friday 16

TRIBTALK WITH TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER Join The Texas Tribune for a conversation with Sid Miller. 7:30-9am. The Austin Club, 110 E. Ninth, 512/477-9496. Free. www.texastribune.org.

AUSTIN ISD BUDGET FEEDBACK AISD staff present information about the financial conditions facing the district and answer questions about its budget. 11:30am-1pm. Carruth Administration Center, 111 W. Sixth, 512/414-1700. www.austinisd.org.

EQUITABLE ACCESS TO HEALTH CARE IN TEXAS CITIES The UT Opportunity Forum explores how the health care industry's changing landscape is impacting equitable access in Texas cities. Fri., Feb. 16, noon-1:30pm LBJ School of Public Affairs, Sid Richardson Hall, 2315 Red River #3, 512/471-3200. Free. www.law.utexas.edu/opportunity-forum.

314 ACTION HOSTS DR. MICHAEL MANN AND JOSEPH KOPSER A lunchtime Q&A with climate scientist Dr. Michael Mann and congressional candidate Joseph Kopser. 12:30-2:30pm. G'Raj Mahal Cafe, 73 Rainey, 512/480-2255. www.grajmahalaustin.com.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 1-5pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Learn how to properly install your car seat. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 3pm. Manor Fire/EMS Station 23, 405 W. Parsons, Manor, 512/272-4502. Free. www.tcesd12.com.

Saturday 17

SAFE BABY ACADEMY For expectant families, parents, and caregivers of kids under 12 months. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. Seton Williamson Medical Center, 201 Seton Pkwy., Round Rock. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 9am-5pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: PEOPLE'S COMMUNITY CLINIC StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 9am-5pm. People's Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

SOUTH PLEASANT VALLEY PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE AND RESOURCE FAIR Share the improvements you’d like to see planned for the South Pleasant Valley Corridor Mobility Plan. 10:30am-12:30pm. Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512/974-3840. www.austintexas.gov.

COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to compost. Part of the Home Composting Rebate Program. You could qualify for a $75 rebate on a home composting system. Sat., Feb. 17, 11am-noon Zinger Hardware & General Merchant, 2438 W. Anderson, 512/533-9001. www.austintexas.gov.

Sunday 18

DSA MEMBERS CHANGE BRAKE LIGHTS Volunteers from the Austin chapter of Democratic Socialists of America will fix brake lights for area residents completely free of charge. Sun., Feb. 18, noon-4pm Advanced Auto Parts, 2730 E. Seventh. Free. contact@austindsa.org, www.austindsa.org.

EARLY VOTING BLOCKWALK FOR AURORA Join the Aurora Martinez Jones for District Judge campaign on their last blockwalk before early voting begins. 2-6pm. 1015 E. Yager #191. www.auroramartinezjones.com.

KATHARINE HAYHOE ON WHEN FACTS ARE NOT ENOUGH Atmospheric scientist and director of the Climate Science Center at Texas Tech, discusses. 5:15-6:30pm. Austin Convention Center, 500 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/404-4000. www.katharinehayhoe.com.

Monday 19

2018 CHARTER REVIEW COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 9am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: PEOPLE'S COMMUNITY CLINIC StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 4-8pm. People's Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

JOHNSON BENTSEN RICHARDS DINNER The 2018 JBR dinner will honor Richard Arvin Overton, the oldest living war veteran in the United States, and Integral Care's Laura Wilson-Slocum. 6:30pm. Four Seasons Hotel, 98 San Jacinto, 512/478-4500. $185+. www.traviscountydemocrats.org.

Tuesday 20

EARLY VOTING Get a head start on the March 6 primaries. Through March 2 Wherever it says Vote Here. www.votetravis.com.

#FORKHARASSMENT – A HANDS-ON HARASSMENT PREVENTION TRAINING FOR HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT A hands-on workshop for bars and restaurants on identifying, preventing, and addressing harassment from we.moxie. 8:30-11:30am. Alamo Drafthouse Mueller, 1911 Aldrich #120, 512/572-1425. $100. info@wemoxie.com, drafthouse.com/austin/theater/mueller.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

RESOURCE CENTER ATTORNEY SPEAKS ON IMMIGRATION AND CRIMINAL SYSTEM ​Angie Junck discusses national collaborations working in the immigration and criminal legal systems. 11:45am-12:45pm. UT Law, 727 E. Dean Keeton, 512/471-5151. Free. www.law.utexas.edu.

​KARL MARX AT 200 PANEL DISCUSSION A workshop celebrating the 200th anniversary of Marx’s birthday. RSVP at cmeador@austin.utexas.edu. 3:30-5pm. Garrison Hall, Rm. 3, UT Campus. www.liberalarts.utexas.edu/history.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: PEOPLE'S COMMUNITY CLINIC StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 4-8pm. People's Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

SUBSTANDARD STREET FUNDING FORUM – COPPER LANE People who drive along Copper Lane are invited to join city staff and consultants to discuss substandard street projects to inform the 2016 Mobility Bond. 4:30-6:30pm. Bedichek Middle School, 6800 Bill Hughes, 512/414-3265. www.austintexas.gov.

EARLY VOTING KICKOFF HAPPY HOUR Kick off early voting with Travis County Dem Party Chair candidate Dyana Limon-Mercado. Enjoy free appetizers while getting the vote out. 5:30-7:30pm. El Arroyo, 1624 W. Fifth, 512/474-1222. www.dyanaforchair.com.

STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS Mayor Steve Adler gives his annual State of the City. Carlos González Gutiérrez, Consul General of Mexico, will introduce him. Attend or watch via streaming or local channel 6. 6pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

Wednesday 21

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Learn how to properly install your car seat. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. Third Wednesdays Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/972-7233. www.austintexas.gov/department/gus-garcia-recreation-center.

CITY COUNCIL BUDGET WORK SESSION See Council Meeting Information Center for details. 9am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION A general overview of opening a small business or re-evaluating an existing business. 11am-12:30pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. Free. www.austinsmallbiz.com.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

DOWNTOWN COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 5:30pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/content/downtown-commission.

MUSICIANS' LIVING WAGE PANEL Learn about the newly proposed Musicians’ Living Wage plan (introduced by Brandon DeMaris and Debbie Stanley), join the discussion, and ask questions. Music to follow by BLXPLTN, Dana Falconberry, and more. 6-11:45pm. The North Door. $25. tyler@juiceconsulting.com.

ECONOMIC PROSPERITY COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 6:30pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/epc.

Thursday 22

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

CNU & EVOLVE AUSTIN HAPPY HOUR Casual discussion and networking with Congress for the New Urbanism Central Texas Chapter and Evolve Austin. 5:30pm. Boiler Nine, 800 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/220-9990. Free. www.centraltexascnu.org.

WALLER CREEK CONVERSATIONS – FOOD A public feedback session gathering community input on what food and experiences should be found along Waller Creek parks. Attendees will also hear a project update on Waterloo Park. 6-8pm. TIE: Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center; Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River, 512/974-3772; Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River, 512/974-3772. Free. www.wallercreek.org.

Ongoing

FREE TAX PREP FOR LOW-INCOME AUSTIN FAMILIES Foundation Communities offer tax prep and filing assistance for low- and moderate-income residents (households making up to $55,000). Available at six locations with varying day, evening, and weekend hours – see website for specifics. www.foundcom.org/financial-stability/austin-tax-preparation. Free.

CITY COUNCIL CALLS FOR MUNICIPAL CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSIONERS Council is accepting applications from qualified folks to serve on the five-member Municipal Civil Service Commission. Two three-year terms are currently open. Apply online or email Boards and Commissions Coordinator Deena Estrada. Deadline: Fri., March 2, 5pm deena.estrada@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

VOLUNTEER FOR IT'S MY PARK DAY Thousands of Austinites unite to improve and transform city parks, trails, and greenbelts. Register for a project now! Volunteer for Sat., March 3 Various Locations. www.austinparks.org.