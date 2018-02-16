News

2018 Primary Election Preview: The Texas Lege

Dukes is wild in House District 46

By Mary Tuma, Fri., Feb. 16, 2018

As the Legislature reaches new peaks of extremism, Democrats running for Sen. Donna Campbell's Senate District 25 and Rep. Paul Workman's House District 47 are vying to take on that right-wing fervor and the unprecedented threats to local control. (See the pre-emptive strike against paid sick leave that Workman announced on Monday?) Meanwhile, Rep. Dawnna Dukes, the incumbent in HD 46, has seen better days. Her corruption scandal and many Capitol absences brought on a formidable slate of primary challengers. Will voters forgive the longtime representative or move on to a fresh face who promises a better attendance record? The rest of the TravCo delegation is running unopposed.

A version of this article appeared in print on February 16, 2018 with the headline: Dukes Is Wild

March 2018 Election

