2018 Primary Election Preview: Judicial Races

Motions for relief

By Chase Hoffberger, Fri., Feb. 16, 2018

2018 Primary Election Preview: Judicial Races

How rare is it that an attorney challenges an incumbent judge to a judicial bench? Of the 17 judicial races Travis County voters will cast a ballot for next month, only four will be contested. Those that have drawn multiple candidates have proven to be quite hot.

March 2018 Election

