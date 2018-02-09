Travis County Sues Opioid Industry

Travis County vs. Opioid Industry

Travis County joined the wave of jurisdictions going to the courts for aid in the battle against the nation's opioid epidemic. The suit names manufacturers, distributors, and marketers of opioids "for damages and penalties, and for all other relief available by law." In a statement, County Judge Sarah Eckhardt said aggressive marketing that led people to overuse and ultimately become addicted to opioids has caused real devastation in the county. "This legal action is necessary to stop the harvesting of profits from human suffering," she said. "As elected officials, it is our responsibility to protect constituents from those who wish to take advantage of their pain to make a quick dollar." Eckhardt called the lawsuit "a first step to recovery."