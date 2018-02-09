Railroad Commissioner
It ain’t about the railroads
By Mary Tuma, Fri., Feb. 9, 2018
Don't let the office's title mislead you: The Railroad Commission has nothing to do with trains. Rather, the commission is charged with regulating the state's oil and gas industry. Up against incumbent Christi Craddick on the GOP side is Weston Martinez, a conservative San Antonio oil and gas industry water supplier who proudly touts his endorsements of Ted Cruz and Trump. On the Democratic side, Chris Spellmon, a Houstonian who's worked on several Dem campaigns and criticizes fracking and air pollution, competes with Roman McAllen, a former Brownsville city planner who calls for eliminating freshwater for fracking; cronyism controls at the RRC; and a commission name change to, you know, actually reflect what the agency does.