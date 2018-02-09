News

Railroad Commissioner

It ain’t about the railroads

By Mary Tuma, Fri., Feb. 9, 2018

Don't let the office's title mislead you: The Railroad Commission has nothing to do with trains. Rather, the commission is charged with regulating the state's oil and gas industry. Up against incumbent Christi Crad­dick on the GOP side is Weston Martinez, a conservative San Antonio oil and gas industry water supplier who proudly touts his endorsements of Ted Cruz and Trump. On the Democratic side, Chris Spellmon, a Houstonian who's worked on several Dem campaigns and criticizes fracking and air pollution, competes with Roman McAllen, a former Brownsville city planner who calls for eliminating freshwater for fracking; cronyism controls at the RRC; and a commission name change to, you know, actually reflect what the agency does.

    2018 PRIMARIES

  • The Tides of March

    Ready for a blue wave in November's midterms? That'll depend on the race.

  • U.S. Congress

    The unconstitutionality of it all

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More March 2018 Election
Congressional District 21
Congressional District 21
Who's the most Dem?

Michael King, Feb. 9, 2018

Congressional District 25
Congressional District 25
Can anybody beat the used car dealer?

Michael King, Feb. 9, 2018

More by Mary Tuma
Abbott to Crack Down on Sexual Assault, Human Trafficking
Abbott to Crack Down on Sexual Assault, Human Trafficking
Texas Rangers to have purview over investigations

Feb. 6, 2018

Judge Temporarily Strikes Down Fetal Burial Rule
Judge Temporarily Strikes Down Fetal Burial Rule
Ezra says law will likely show “undue burden” on women

Jan. 29, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

March 2018 Election, Weston Martinez, Christi Craddick, Chris Spellmon, Roman McAllen

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Helm Boots: Lone Folklore
Helm Handmade Boots
Bill Callahan
at Central Library
La Pointe Courte
at AFS Cinema
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  