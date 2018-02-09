Other Statewide Races
Maybe more of a ripple
By Mary Tuma, Fri., Feb. 9, 2018
With our less than stellar slate of Democratic gubernatorial candidates, most eyes this election season have landed on U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke's marquee race to defeat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. A string of surprise out-of-state upsets have left Dems newly optimistic about O'Rourke's Goliathan effort to displace the widely disliked incumbent. Down the ballot, determined Democrats are vying for a shot at statewide office in their own ambitious races. Godspeed to them.