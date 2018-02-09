News

No, You’re Out of Order!

Wild times at the Public Safety Commission

By Nina Hernandez, Fri., Feb. 9, 2018

Scott Johnson at a Resource Management Commission meeting in 2011
Scott Johnson at a Resource Management Commission meeting in 2011 (by John Anderson)

There was a bit of a payoff Monday at the Public Safety Commission's monthly meeting for us City Hall watchers who also dabble in reality TV. At the end of an objectively mind-numbing presentation on possible changes to the city's Distracted Driving Ordinance, the discussion devolved into a shouting match between safety advocate Scott Johnson and Commissioner Kim Rossmo. Johnson has gone before the commission multiple times now to suggest that the ordinance be altered to, among other things, allow people to be cited for texting at traffic lights and stop signs. Rossmo, known for his prickliness, questioned John­son's data, saying he had multiple opportunities to present convincing numbers to back his proposal and yet failed to do so. He also reminded his colleagues that the language Johnson sought was intentionally left out of the ordinance, with the support of APD.

In a heated back-and-forth, Johnson defended his data, saying that he had been ready to present the numbers in November but that the commission ran out of time to hear from him. Johnson went on to accuse Rossmo of trying to "shred people," and it escalated from there. "You need to watch your professional conduct," Johnson continued over Rossmo's objections. "You were very disrespectful to me after a meeting last year, and I'm going to take you to task now."

Things cooled down slightly after a decorum call from Commissioner Carol Lee. Rossmo capped things off by saying that Johnson had called him "numerous times" on his personal cell phone and followed him out of the chambers after meetings to continue "the discussion, debate, harangues." Rossmo told Johnson he's "going to respond negatively to that, so please do not contact me outside of the meeting."

Chair Rebecca Webber apologized if Johnson felt disrespected.

