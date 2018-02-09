Mike Clark-Madison Named Publisher of Austin Monitor

Mike Clark-Monitor

Ashley Fisher is out as interim publisher of the Austin Monitor, and Mike Clark-Madison is in – permanently. Clark-Madison, readers may remember, used to work here – in the Nineties and early Aughts – where he covered City Hall as both a reporter and city editor, and since 2005 has worked in public relations for what is now Hahn Public. Nevertheless, he has remained active in city issues, in recent years serving at City Hall on the Task Force on Community Engagement, the Central Texas chapter of the Congress for the New Urbanism, and the Urban Renewal Board. (As best we can recall, MCM is the only individual to serve on a city board or commission while working at the Chronicle; as a part of both the Library Commission and Bond Oversight Committee.) In a post to the Monitor's site, he briefly mentioned the merits of "watchdog" journalism before throwing a more extended nod to the online pub's signature "explanatory service journalism," saying: "Engaged citizens need and want info that will help them understand this complicated and constantly changing city. ... As someone who's become a professional Austinite over the decades, I can add some value there."