News

Mike Clark-Madison Named Publisher of Austin Monitor

Former Chronicle writer and editor becomes third to run local site

By Chase Hoffberger, Fri., Feb. 9, 2018

Count <i>Chronicle </i>alum Mike Clark-Madison among the select staffers who've had their likeness on a cover. His left-side profile appeared just before the light rail vote in October of 2000.
Count Chronicle alum Mike Clark-Madison among the select staffers who've had their likeness on a cover. His left-side profile appeared just before the light rail vote in October of 2000.

Mike Clark-Monitor

Ashley Fisher is out as interim publisher of the Austin Monitor, and Mike Clark-Madison is in – permanently. Clark-Madison, readers may remember, used to work here – in the Nineties and early Aughts – where he covered City Hall as both a reporter and city editor, and since 2005 has worked in public relations for what is now Hahn Public. Nevertheless, he has remained active in city issues, in recent years serving at City Hall on the Task Force on Community Engagement, the Central Texas chapter of the Congress for the New Urbanism, and the Urban Renewal Board. (As best we can recall, MCM is the only individual to serve on a city board or commission while working at the Chronicle; as a part of both the Library Commission and Bond Oversight Committee.) In a post to the Monitor's site, he briefly mentioned the merits of "watchdog" journalism before throwing a more extended nod to the online pub's signature "explanatory service journalism," saying: "Engaged citizens need and want info that will help them understand this complicated and constantly changing city. ... As someone who's become a professional Austinite over the decades, I can add some value there."

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mike Clark-Madison
Top 10 Reasons I'm Leaving the 'Chronicle'
Top 10 Reasons I'm Leaving the 'Chronicle'
Mike Clark-Madison has left the building

Mike Clark-Madison, Jan. 7, 2005

More by Chase Hoffberger
Voter Deadline Looms
Voter Deadline Looms
Potential registrants have until Feb. 5

Feb. 2, 2018

Ann Kitchen 1, Precourt Sports Ventures Nil
Ann Kitchen 1, Precourt Sports Ventures Nil
Updating the score in the quest for the Columbus Crew

Feb. 2, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Mike Clark-Madison

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Helm Boots: Lone Folklore
Helm Handmade Boots
Bill Callahan
at Central Library
La Pointe Courte
at AFS Cinema
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  