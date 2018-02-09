Republican Jerry Patterson apparently misses his old job. The former land commissioner is out to oust his successor, George P. Bush, who's held the post since 2015. Patterson relinquished the role after a 12-year stint for an unsuccessful attempt at lieutenant governor. Since then, he's criticized Bush for his slow response to housing Hurricane Harvey victims. On the Democratic side, Austin oil and gas lawyer and former U.S. Senate aide Miguel Suazo is in the lead as a "self-made" candidate (perhaps a jab at the Bush dynasty) who promises to bring an expertise in natural resources and energy. The 36-year-old managing partner of Suazo Legal Group will also be the first candidate in Texas to launch his campaign with proceeds from Bitcoin investments, making us glad he's not running for comptroller. The General Land Office manages lands and mineral rights properties owned by the state, as well as the Permanent School Fund.