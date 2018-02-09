Congressional District 17

Only a small finger of the heavily gerrymandered CD 17 reaches Travis County; the district is anchored in Waco and College Station, and is drawn to maintain Republican dominance. Incumbent Bill Flores, an oil company millionaire who essentially self-funded his victory over Chet Edwards in 2010, has handily won re-election three times.

Two inexperienced Democrats have filed for the March 6 primary. Dale Mantey is a UT doctoral candidate (public health) emphasizing jobs, livable wages, and support for agriculture. Rick Kennedy (Round Rock) is a software engineer and consultant, and is focusing on the economy, health care, and support for public schools.