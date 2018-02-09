News

Congressional District 17

The votes are elsewhere

By Michael King, Fri., Feb. 9, 2018

Only a small finger of the heavily gerrymandered CD 17 reaches Travis County; the district is anchored in Waco and College Station, and is drawn to maintain Republican dominance. Incumbent Bill Flores, an oil company millionaire who essentially self-funded his victory over Chet Edwards in 2010, has handily won re-election three times.

Two inexperienced Democrats have filed for the March 6 primary. Dale Mantey is a UT doctoral candidate (public health) emphasizing jobs, livable wages, and support for agriculture. Rick Kennedy (Round Rock) is a software engineer and consultant, and is focusing on the economy, health care, and support for public schools.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More March 2018 Election
U.S. Senate
U.S. Senate
Beto, the Great Blue Hope

Mary Tuma, Feb. 9, 2018

Lt. Governor
Lt. Governor
Anything but Dan Patrick

Mary Tuma, Feb. 9, 2018

More by Michael King
Council: Because We're Happy!
Council Wrap Feb. 1, 2018
Council dances, hires, and lives the Life Aquatic

Feb. 6, 2018

“We Build Bridges, Not Walls”
Council on Border Wall
Council Members target companies building border wall

Feb. 1, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

March 2018 Election, Bill Flores, Rick Kennedy, Dale Mantey

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Helm Boots: Lone Folklore
Helm Handmade Boots
Bill Callahan
at Central Library
La Pointe Courte
at AFS Cinema
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  