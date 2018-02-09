News

Congressional District 10

Uphill against McCaul

By Michael King, Fri., Feb. 9, 2018

District 10 is anchored in the west and north Houston suburbs (incumbent Repub­lic­an Michael McCaul's office is in Katy), encompasses a large swath of rural Texas, and then edges into Travis and Williamson counties. Seven Democrats officially filed for the March 6 primary; five have an online campaign presence, and one (Richie DeGrow) recently posted his withdrawal from the race.

The surviving five: Tech entrepreneur Madeline Eden of Bastrop (currently working on blockchain development) calls herself a "problem solver" and cites voting technology upgrades as a priority. Matt Harris (Austin) is a data scientist and project manager, with a particular economic interest in "Georgist" economic theories (after Henry George, and based on a "single tax" covering land and resource value). Mike Siegel is an assistant city attorney for the city of Austin (who has sued the state over anti-immigrant SB 4); he has also been a public schoolteacher and a union rep, and appears most ready for a professional campaign. Tami Walker is a Katy business attorney with considerable regulatory experience, emphasizing issues ranging from ethics to the environment. Tawana Walter-Cadien (Cypress) is a registered nurse with a health care emphasis, who ran and lost to McCaul in 2016.

Whoever survives the primary will face an uphill fight against the very deep-pocketed and experienced McCaul.

