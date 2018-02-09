Comptroller

Unopposed in his primary, the state's tax collector and accountant Glenn Hegar faces Democratic opposition in November's general election from either Tim Mahoney or Joi Chevalier . Mahoney is a longtime activist in Travis County politics, an attorney and former ACC board trustee who made news in 2016 for suing Austin Community College after the school banned a pro-Bernie Sanders student group from leading voter registration events. Meanwhile, Chevalier is founder of the Cook's Nook, a shared commercial kitchen for Austin-area food entrepreneurs. Chevalier would diversify state revenue sources, adopt a more equitable revenue mix with the aim of lessening pressure on residential property owners, and pressure legislators to close tax loopholes.

