Comptroller
It’s all about the money
By Mary Tuma, Fri., Feb. 9, 2018
Unopposed in his primary, the state's tax collector and accountant Glenn Hegar faces Democratic opposition in November's general election from either Tim Mahoney or Joi Chevalier. Mahoney is a longtime activist in Travis County politics, an attorney and former ACC board trustee who made news in 2016 for suing Austin Community College after the school banned a pro-Bernie Sanders student group from leading voter registration events. Meanwhile, Chevalier is founder of the Cook's Nook, a shared commercial kitchen for Austin-area food entrepreneurs. Chevalier would diversify state revenue sources, adopt a more equitable revenue mix with the aim of lessening pressure on residential property owners, and pressure legislators to close tax loopholes.