Civics 101

Thursday 8

BOND ELECTION ADVISORY TASK FORCE MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

U.S. AG-GAG LAWS: IMPLICATIONS FOR FOOD SAFETY & FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS Learn about Ag-Gag laws and how they affect the safety of our food supply. An overview of the laws seeking to silence whistleblowers and activists from disseminating footage of animal agricultural practices. Open to the public. Thu., Feb. 8, noon-1pm Austin Bar Association, 816 Congress #700, 512/472-0279. $20 for bar members, $30. kelley@dwyerlawaustin.com, www.travisbar.com.

JUDICIAL COMMITTEE REGULAR MEETING See agenda for more information. 2pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

INDEPENDENT CITIZENS REDISTRICTING COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 6pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

2018 STATE OF THE COUNTY County Judge Sarah Eckhardt invites the public to her annual State of the County. RSVP via email, parking validated at 801 Guadalupe garage. 6pm. Travis County Commissioners Court, 700 Lavaca, 512/854-9020. stateofthecountyrsvp@traviscountytx.gov, www.traviscountytx.gov.

Friday 9

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 1-5pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

FUTURITY AFTER FALLOUT: THE RADIOACTIVE ENVIRONMENTS OF RUSSIAN SCIENCE FICTION Dr. Anindita Banerjee, associate professor of comparative literature at Cornell University, will deliver a lecture on science fiction in post-Chernobyl Russia. 4-5:30pm. University of Texas Liberal Arts, 512/471-4141. www.liberalarts.utexas.edu.

Saturday 10

SAFE BABY ACADEMY For expectant families, parents, and caregivers of kids under 12 months. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. Seton Northwest Hospital, 11113 Research, 512/972-7233. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 9am-5pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: PEOPLE'S COMMUNITY CLINIC StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 9am-5pm. People’s Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

ANDERSON MILL ROAD UPDATE & OPEN HOUSE CM Jimmy Flannigan discusses how funds from the 2016 Mobility Bond can be used to improve Anderson Mill Road between Spicewood Parkway and U.S. 183. Sat., Feb. 10, 10am-noon Hope Presbyterian Church, 11512 Olson, 512/258-9117. www.austintexas.gov.

Monday 12

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Learn how to properly install your car seat. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. CommUnityCare Clinic, 211 Comal. www.austintexas.gov.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: PEOPLE'S COMMUNITY CLINIC StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 4-8pm. People’s Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT MEETING See agenda for details. 5:30pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/boa.

Tuesday 13

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

FIRST SHOAL CREEK WATERSHED STAKEHOLDER MEETING Help identify solutions to address Shoal Creek watershed challenges and create a healthy and safe creek through a watershed action plan. RSVP for free lunch. Tue., Feb. 13, noon-1:30pm Cirrus Logic Conference Center, 700 West Ave.. Free. www.shoalcreekconservancy.org.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: PEOPLE'S COMMUNITY CLINIC StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 4-8pm. People’s Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

SUBSTANDARD STREET FUNDING FORUM: DAVIS LANE People who drive along Davis Lane are invited to join city staff and consultants at an open house to discuss street projects as part of the 2016 Mobility Bond. 4:30-6:30pm. Cowan Elementary School, 2817 Kentish. www.austintexas.gov.

JOINT PLANNING AND ZONING & PLATTING COMMISSIONS MEETING Land use commissioners will be briefed on CodeNEXT draft three, released Monday, Feb. 12. 6pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/planningcommission.

BLACK LIVES MATTER GENERAL BODY MEETING Working committees will meet to discuss education, criminal justice reform, health, and other topics. 6-9pm. Sandra Joy Anderson Community Center, 1705 E. 11th. www.fb.com/BlackLivesMatterAustin.

TEXAS INMATE FAMILIES ASSOCIATION MEETING Have a loved one in jail? TIFA can help by offering strength to families through support, education, and advocacy. Tue., Dec. 12, 7-8:30pm AGE of Central Texas, 3710 Cedar #2, 512/451-4611. Free. tifa@tifa.org, www.tifa.org.

JOINT PLANNING AND ZONING & PLATTING COMMISSIONS MEETING Commissioners will receive a presentation on the third and final draft of CodeNEXT (released Feb. 12). In the Boards and Commissions Room. 7pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/planningcommission.

Wednesday 14

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE MEETING Expect a briefing on flu activity in Austin-Travis County, updates on federally funded programs (including WIC, Refugee Services, and CHIP), and the Medicaid 1115 waiver. See agenda for details. 2pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/department/city-council.

Thursday 15

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/department/city-council.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

FINAL RALLY AND VOTE FOR PAID SICK DAYS Call on City Council to pass a paid sick days ordinance for all Austin workers. 6pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.workstrongaustin.com.

TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 46 CANDIDATE FORUM Dems Warren Baker, Sheryl Cole, Ana Cortez, Casey McKinney, and Chito Vela will be there along with Republican Gabriel Nila, and independent Nnamdi Orakwue. Come with questions. 7-9pm. Memorial United Methodist Church, 6100 Berkman. Free. dan@windsorpark.info.

Ongoing

FREE TAX PREP FOR LOW-INCOME AUSTIN FAMILIES Foundation Communities offer tax prep and filing assistance for low- and moderate-income residents (households making up to $55,000). Available at six locations with varying day, evening, and weekend hours – see website for specifics. www.foundcom.org/financial-stability/austin-tax-preparation. Free.

CITY COUNCIL CALLS FOR MUNICIPAL CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSIONERS Council is accepting applications from qualified folks to serve on the five-member Municipal Civil Service Commission. Two three-year terms are currently open. Apply online or email Boards and Commissions Coordinator Deena Estrada. Deadline: Fri., March 2, 5pm deena.estrada@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.