Voter Deadline Looms

The deadline to register to vote in the March 6 primary election is Monday, Feb. 5, which in Texas means one's application must be postmarked and mailed on or before that date. (You can also visit a county registrar. Of course you can't register to vote online in this blood-red state.) Any U.S. citizen who's 17 years and 10 months old by the deadline and not a convicted felon (unless pardoned or fully discharged of their sentence), or declared by a court to be mentally incapacitated, is eligible. Visit tax-office.traviscountytx.gov for more, and check austinchronicle.com/elections for info on who's on the ballot.