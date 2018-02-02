News

Voter Deadline Looms

Potential registrants have until Feb. 5

By Chase Hoffberger, Fri., Feb. 2, 2018

by John Anderson

The deadline to register to vote in the March 6 primary election is Monday, Feb. 5, which in Texas means one's application must be postmarked and mailed on or before that date. (You can also visit a county registrar. Of course you can't register to vote online in this blood-red state.) Any U.S. citizen who's 17 years and 10 months old by the deadline and not a convicted felon (unless pardoned or fully discharged of their sentence), or declared by a court to be mentally incapacitated, is eligible. Visit tax-office.traviscountytx.gov for more, and check austinchronicle.com/elections for info on who's on the ballot.

