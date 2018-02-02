Civics 101

Thursday 1

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/department/city-council.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

COMMUNITY INITIATIVES APPLICATION WORKSHOPS Individual artists, unincorporated arts groups, and art nonprofits are invited to learn how to complete each section of the online application including. Thu., Feb. 1, noon Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

NO DRIPPING SEWAGE KICK OFF: KEEP OUR CREEKS CLEAN! The Wimberley Valley Watershed Association, Save Barton Creek Association, and Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance discuss the dangers of dumping sewage effluent into local creeks. Have a beer and learn how this could impact the city, and how you can help prevent it. 5:30-7:30pm. Patagonia, 316 Congress, 512/320-8383. mail@wimberleywatershed.org, www.wimberleywatershed.org.

WHOSE STREETS? DOCUMENTARY SCREENING The Humanities Institute, Austin Justice Coalition, and Black Lives Matter Austin host a screening and conversation on the doc Whose Streets? 6:30-8:45pm. Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/472-7312. www.liberalarts.utexas.edu/humanitiesinstitute.

CODENEXT QUESTIONS, CONCERNS, AND ACTION EvolveAustin hosts a community discussion on CodeNEXT for residents to learn about how our land development code affects Austin and why the city is working to rewrite it. 7-8pm. Casa Colombia, 1614 E. Seventh, 512/495-9425. www.evolveaustin.org.

ALONDRA NELSON ON "THE SOCIAL LIFE OF DNA" Alondra Nelson, professor of sociology at Columbia University, delivers the keynote for the Humanities Institute's "Health, Well-Being, Healing" lecture series. 7-9:45pm. Avaya Auditorium, ACES 2.302, UT campus. www.liberalarts.utexas.edu/humanitiesinstitute.

Friday 2

ANTI-DISPLACEMENT TASK FORCE MEETING The city's commission to review and recommend specific strategies in five categories of action. See agenda for details. 9am. Street-Jones Building, 1000 E. 11th, Ste. 400-A. www.austintexas.gov/page/anti-displacement-task-force.

ANNIE’S LIST CELEBRATES 15TH ANNIE-VERSARY WITH SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN Senator Elizabeth Warren celebrates 15 years of Annie's List in Austin – the statewide political org recruits, trains, and supports progressive women candidates. They're hoping to make 2018 the year of women winning office. Noon-1:15pm. Long Center for the Performing Arts, 701 W. Riverside, 512/474-5664. $50-250. www.annieslist.com.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 1-5pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

Saturday 3

SAFE BABY ACADEMY For expectant families, parents, and caregivers of kids under 12 months. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. Seton Southwest Hospital, 7900 FM 1826 (Camp Ben McCollough Rd.), 512/972-7233. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 9am-5pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: PEOPLE'S COMMUNITY CLINIC StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 9am-5pm. People’s Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

BLACK LIVES MATTER AUSTIN FEBRUARY NEIGHBORHOOD CANVASSING A neighborhood canvassing and blockwalking event throughout the city. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page. Sat., Feb. 3, 10am-noon Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/339-0016. www.fb.com/blacklivesmatteraustin.

DAY OF VOTER REGISTRATION NARAL Pro-Choice Texas is hosting a voter registration drive throughout the city to register residents for the March 6 primaries. Other locations include Spider House Cafe and Radio Coffee & Beer. 10am-2pm. Yard Bar, 6700 Burnet Rd., 512/462-1661. info@prochoicetexas.org, www.prochoicetexas.org.

TRAVIS COUNTY VOTER REGISTRATION TRAINING Become a volunteer deputy registrar. After completing this training, VDRs will be certified to register voters in Travis County. No reservation required. First Saturdays, 10:30am; first Tuesdays, 10:30am, 2:30pm, and 6:30pm Travis County Tax Office, 5501 Airport, 512/854-9473. www.battlegroundtexas.com.

PANEL: WHAT DO RURAL AND URBAN CENTRAL TEXAS HAVE IN COMMON? Speakers discuss how the rural-urban divide in politics impacts Central Texas by exploring issues ranging from criminal justice and gun control to high-speed internet connectivity and traffic congestion. 2-4pm. Old Quarry Branch Library, 7051 Village Center Dr., 512/345-4435. www.cg4tx.org.

HUTTO VISITATION ORIENTATION A training for folks looking to support women detained at T. Don Hutto Residential Center. Volunteers must be conversationally proficient in second language or they'll need to be accompanied by someone who can interpret for them, and must commit to visiting at least once a month. 2-4pm. Grassroots Leadership, 2301 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/499-8111. www.grassrootsleadership.org.

COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to compost so you don't add your food waste to the landfill. Part of the Home Composting Rebate Program. Residents paying the Clean Community Fee qualify for a $75 rebate on a home composting system. Attend a composting class, then apply! 2-3pm. Recycled Reads, 5335 Burnet Rd., 512/974-7400. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Sunday 4

WHAT NEXT FOR CODENEXT? Panelists Carmen Pulido (GO! Austin/¡VAMOS! Austin), CM Kathie Tovo, David King (ZAP commissioner), Greg Anderson (Austin Habitat for Humanity), and Dr. Jane Rivera (Austin Parks and Rec. Board) discuss the future of CodeNEXT and answer resident questions. 2-4pm. Wildflower Church, 1314 E. Oltorf, 512/428-9464. www.wildflowerchurch.org.

Monday 5

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

COMMUNITY FORUM ON HOMELESS SERVICES The final community forum seeking input and ideas about ARCH services for adults experiencing homelessness. Adrienne Sturrup of Austin Public Health will speak. The event will be interactive. 1-3pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. ARCHideas@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/health.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: PEOPLE'S COMMUNITY CLINIC StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 4-8pm. People’s Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY – SPANISH A class – conducted in Spanish – for expectant families, parents, and caregivers of kids under 12 months. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 5pm. People's Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa, 512/972-7233. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

LAD MEETING WITH COUNCIL MEMBER GREG CASAR Council Member Greg Casar discusses his paid sick leave proposal and other issues facing Austin in 2018 during LAD's monthly meeting. 7-8:30pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/474-1958. www.liberalaustindems.wordpress.com.

Tuesday 6

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Austin-Travis County EMS hold a safety event to teach new parents how to properly install car seats. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512/972-7233. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

FY 18 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOPS A workshop for Cultural Funding recipients. Learn how to complete the FY 18 Final Report for Core, Capacity Building, Cultural Heritage Festival Program, and Community Initiatives Program. Bring a laptop or tablet if possible. Tue., Feb. 6, noon-1pm Willie Mae Kirk Branch Library, 3101 Oak Springs Dr., 512/974-7854. www.austintexas.gov/department/cultural-arts.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: PEOPLE'S COMMUNITY CLINIC StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 4-8pm. People’s Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

LEGALLINE JANUARY Need a legal question answered? This hotline can help. Lawyers will answer your questions and give referrals to appropriate community organizations. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. www.AustinLRS.org.

Wednesday 7

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION A BizAid orientation session for residents looking to launch a small business. 9-10:30am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. www.austinsmallbiz.com.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

ATX VETS CANDIDATES FORUM Veteran advocates host a local candidate forum to discuss their stance on veteran issues. 6:30-8:30pm. VFW Post 8925, 8706 FM812, 512/243-8011. vfw8925.org/.

Thursday 8

TRAINING TO REGISTER VOTERS! Travis County Tax Office, 5501 Airport Blvd.. free. taxoffice@traviscountytx.gov, www.facebook.com/TravisCountyTaxOffice.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

U.S. AG-GAG LAWS: IMPLICATIONS FOR FOOD SAFETY & FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS Learn about Ag-Gag laws and how they affect the safety of our food supply. An overview of the laws seeking to silence whistleblowers and activists from disseminating footage of animal agricultural practices. Open to the public. Thu., Feb. 8, noon-1pm Austin Bar Association, 816 Congress #700, 512/472-0279. $20 for bar members, $30. kelley@dwyerlawaustin.com, www.travisbar.com.

JUDICIAL COMMITTEE REGULAR MEETING See agenda for more information. 2pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

2018 STATE OF THE COUNTY County Judge Sarah Eckhardt invites the public to her annual State of the County. RSVP via email, parking validated at 801 Guadalupe garage. 6pm. Travis County Commissioners Court, 700 Lavaca, 512/854-9020. stateofthecountyrsvp@traviscountytx.gov, www.traviscountytx.gov.

Ongoing

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR THE 25TH ANNUAL SOTX WINTER GAMES This year's Special Olympics Texas is Feb. 2-4, and they need your help to make it great. Volunteers needed to assist with various duties at all competition events, the Athlete Village, and medics (physicians, nurses, and EMTs needed). Sign up online; email with questions. volunteer@sotx.org, www.sotx.org.

FREE TAX PREP FOR LOW-INCOME AUSTIN FAMILIES Foundation Communities offer tax prep and filing assistance for low- and moderate-income residents (households making up to $55,000). Available at six locations with varying day, evening, and weekend hours – see website for specifics. www.foundcom.org/financial-stability/austin-tax-preparation. Free.

CITY COUNCIL CALLS FOR MUNICIPAL CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSIONERS Council is accepting applications from qualified folks to serve on the five-member Municipal Civil Service Commission. Two three-year terms are currently open. Apply online or email Boards and Commissions Coordinator Deena Estrada. Deadline: Fri., March 2, 5pm deena.estrada@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.