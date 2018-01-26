Civics 101

Thursday 25

NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR AUSTIN WOMEN’S HALL OF FAME 2018 Austin's Commission for Women is currently taking nominations for Austin Women’s Hall of Fame. "Each year, the commission recognizes women who've made significant contributions to Austin/Travis County by breaking barriers for women, working to better the lives of women and girls, or through other forms of public or community service." Nominations accepted through Jan. 31 www.austintexas.gov/whof.

AUSTIN ANIMAL CENTER: URGENT SHORT-TERM FOSTERS NEEDED AAC needs short-term foster homes for large and medium dogs to help make space for incoming pups. Prior foster experience is not necessary; all you need is your ID. Fosters provide most supplies, but the Center can loan a crate if needed. Please do not bring current pets to the shelter. Foster fams can choose to adopt too. Wed., Jan. 23-Fri., Jan. 26, 11am-6pm www.austintexas.gov/department/aac. www.austintexas.gov/department/animal-services.

MOBILITY COMMITTEE MEETING An introduction to ATD's new assistant director for Smart Mobility and updates on the Austin Strategic Mobility Plan. 3pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/department/mobility-committee.

AUSTIN TEJANO DEMOCRATS 2018 ENDORSEMENT FORUM The local Tejano Dems will screen and endorse candidates for local races. 5:30pm. Gardner Betts Juvenile Justice Center, 2515 S. Congress.

Friday 26

NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR AUSTIN WOMEN’S HALL OF FAME 2018 Austin's Commission for Women is currently taking nominations for Austin Women’s Hall of Fame. "Each year, the commission recognizes women who've made significant contributions to Austin/Travis County by breaking barriers for women, working to better the lives of women and girls, or through other forms of public or community service." Nominations accepted through Jan. 31 www.austintexas.gov/whof.

AUSTIN ANIMAL CENTER: URGENT SHORT-TERM FOSTERS NEEDED AAC needs short-term foster homes for large and medium dogs to help make space for incoming pups. Prior foster experience is not necessary; all you need is your ID. Fosters provide most supplies, but the Center can loan a crate if needed. Please do not bring current pets to the shelter. Foster fams can choose to adopt too. Wed., Jan. 23-Fri., Jan. 26, 11am-6pm www.austintexas.gov/department/aac. www.austintexas.gov/department/animal-services.

MUNICIPAL CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION MEETING Responsible for hearing appeals and deciding cases regarding any municipal civil service employee who is discharged, suspended, demoted, denied a promotion, or put on disciplinary probation, and more. See agenda for details. 9am. Waller Creek Center, 625 E. 10th. www.austintexas.gov/content/municipal-civil-service-commission.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY – SPANISH A class – conducted in Spanish – on keeping your baby safe for caregivers of kids under 12 months. Register online or call. 5pm. CommUnityCare, 2901 Montopolis. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 27

NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR AUSTIN WOMEN’S HALL OF FAME 2018 Austin's Commission for Women is currently taking nominations for Austin Women’s Hall of Fame. "Each year, the commission recognizes women who've made significant contributions to Austin/Travis County by breaking barriers for women, working to better the lives of women and girls, or through other forms of public or community service." Nominations accepted through Jan. 31 www.austintexas.gov/whof.

51ST STREET AND SPRINGDALE ROAD POST – PROJECT EVALUATION MEETING A public meeting to learn about ATD's E. 51st Street improvement project (between I-35 and U.S. 183) to improve safety and mobility for all road users. Sat., Jan. 27, 10:30am-noon East 19th Street Missionary Baptist Church, 3401 Rogge Ln.. www.austintexas.gov/department/transportation.

TEXAS RALLY FOR LIFE You wont see us there, but now you know: anti-choicers are protesting abortion on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Noon-3pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.tspb.state.tx.us.

PROTEST FOR CHOICE (RALLY FOR LIFE COUNTERPROTEST) Austin NOW and Texas Handmaids lead a counterprotest for choice and access during the Rally for Life (one of Texas' the biggest anti-abortion events). Remember, pictures will likely be taken and NOW has a no engagement/no harassment policy with anti-choicers. Sat., Jan. 27, noon Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.tspb.state.tx.us.

COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to compost so you don't add your food waste to the landfill. Part of the Home Composting Rebate Program. Residents paying the Clean Community Fee qualify for a $75 rebate on a home composting system. Attend a composting class, then apply! 1:30-2:30pm. TreeHouse, 4477 S. Lamar #600. www.austintexas.gov.

TX10 CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE MEET-AND-GREET A chance to hear from the numerous candidates running for a seat in Congress (currently held by Republican Michael McCaul) and ask questions. See all attending candidates on Facebook. 2-5pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/474-1958. Free. www.scholzgarten.com/.

Sunday 28

NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR AUSTIN WOMEN’S HALL OF FAME 2018 Austin's Commission for Women is currently taking nominations for Austin Women’s Hall of Fame. "Each year, the commission recognizes women who've made significant contributions to Austin/Travis County by breaking barriers for women, working to better the lives of women and girls, or through other forms of public or community service." Nominations accepted through Jan. 31 www.austintexas.gov/whof.

MEET & GREET WITH DYANA FOR TCDP CHAIR Learn more about Travis County Democratic Party chair candidate Dyana Limon-Mercado, including her women's health advocacy work and her experience on the board of Capital Area Democratic Women. 2-4pm. Private home, 6706 Tulane Dr.. Free, donations encouraged. www.dyanaforchair.com.

Monday 29

NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR AUSTIN WOMEN’S HALL OF FAME 2018 Austin's Commission for Women is currently taking nominations for Austin Women’s Hall of Fame. "Each year, the commission recognizes women who've made significant contributions to Austin/Travis County by breaking barriers for women, working to better the lives of women and girls, or through other forms of public or community service." Nominations accepted through Jan. 31 www.austintexas.gov/whof.

Tuesday 30

NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR AUSTIN WOMEN’S HALL OF FAME 2018 Austin's Commission for Women is currently taking nominations for Austin Women’s Hall of Fame. "Each year, the commission recognizes women who've made significant contributions to Austin/Travis County by breaking barriers for women, working to better the lives of women and girls, or through other forms of public or community service." Nominations accepted through Jan. 31 www.austintexas.gov/whof.

SPECIAL CALLED ZONING & PLATTING COMMISSION MEETING WITH PC A special ZAP meeting regarding CodeNEXT. Commissioners may be joined by Planning Commission as well. In Council Chambers. 6pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/zpc.

RAINEY STREET CANDIDATE MEET-AND-GREET Rainey Street Dems host a meet-and-greet with a (long) list of liberals running in the March primaries. 6-8pm. Half Step, 75½ Rainey, 512/391-1877. www.halfstepbar.com.

Wednesday 31

NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR AUSTIN WOMEN’S HALL OF FAME 2018 Austin's Commission for Women is currently taking nominations for Austin Women’s Hall of Fame. "Each year, the commission recognizes women who've made significant contributions to Austin/Travis County by breaking barriers for women, working to better the lives of women and girls, or through other forms of public or community service." Nominations accepted through Jan. 31 www.austintexas.gov/whof.

5TH ANNUAL YOUTH CAREER FEST Austin Public Health and Austin Youth Council hosts a day of career exploration for local high school kids. The event features over 150 vendors including St. David’s Healthcare, IBC Bank, DroneSense, KLRU, Samsung, Dell Technologies, and more. 9am-Noon. Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Rd.. www.palmereventscenter.com.

TAX PLANNING FOR BUSINESS OWNERS How to think and plan for your business taxes within the rules of the IRS Tax Code. Wed., Jan. 31, 9am-noon Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. $25. www.austintexas.gov.

BOND OVERSIGHT COMMISSION MEETING This group monitors the implementation of existing and future City bonds. See agenda for details. 9:30am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/bondoversight.

CODENEXT LIVE City staff working on CodeNEXT sit down with an expert to answer questions live on Facebook about the new code. Follow the page and post your questions! This week's topic: Mobility. 12:15pm. www.fb.com/austincodenext.

AUSTIN PAID SICK DAYS – REPRODUCTIVE JUSTICE ADVOCATE TRAINING One in three Austin workers can’t earn a single paid sick day. Learn how to advocate for paid sick days at City Hall. 6-8pm. Texas AFL-CIO Auditorium, 1106 Lavaca. www.latinainstitute.org/en/texas.

Thursday 1

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/department/city-council.

COMMUNITY INITIATIVES APPLICATION WORKSHOPS Individual artists, unincorporated arts groups, and art nonprofits are invited to learn how to complete each section of the online application including. Thu., Feb. 1, noon Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

Ongoing

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR THE 25TH ANNUAL SOTX WINTER GAMES This year's Special Olympics Texas is Feb. 2-4, and they need your help to make it great. Volunteers needed to assist with various duties at all competition events, the Athlete Village, and medics (physicians, nurses, and EMTs needed). Sign up online; email with questions. volunteer@sotx.org, www.sotx.org.

FREE TAX PREP FOR LOW-INCOME AUSTIN FAMILIES Foundation Communities offer tax prep and filing assistance for low- and moderate-income residents (households making up to $55,000). Available at six locations with varying day, evening, and weekend hours – see website for specifics. www.foundcom.org/financial-stability/austin-tax-preparation. Free.