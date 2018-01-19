Steve Adler made it official Sunday: The incumbent mayor held his re-election kickoff at Saengerrunde Hall, vowing to take on the "Austin paradox" of "moving forward while preserving what makes Austin special." That makes two declared candidates for mayor – former Council Member Laura Morrison will hold her formal kickoff next month. See "Steve Adler on Austin," Jan. 19.

Damn near every government body was closed on Monday and Tuesday; on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and on Tuesday due to cold and ice. Even on Wednesday, schools, courts, and city offices were operating on delay.

The National Weather Service reports that Wednesday morning's 15-degree temperature at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport broke the previous daily record set, in 1982, when winter temps plummeted to 21 degrees. Camp Mabry saw similar lows, hitting 18 degrees just before sunrise on Jan. 16, the coldest Mabry has been since Feb. 2, 2011.

The death toll this flu season in Travis County is on the rise. So far, 11 people have died of flu-related complications; all were older than 50. The virus has seen a spike in cases statewide and nationally.

This weekend marks the first anniversary of countrywide marches and rallies protesting Donald Trump's inauguration. On Saturday, citizens will again unite in protest, with a 10am rally at City Hall and a march to the Capitol for the 45th anniversary celebration of Roe v. Wade. Details at austinchronicle.com/daily/events.

Trump's racist characterization last week of Haiti, El Salvador, and much of Africa as "shithole countries" threatened to end any likelihood of a bipartisan deal on "DREAMer" immigration status, and the GOP plan turned to holding the Children's Health Insurance Program funding hostage against a government shutdown, which could happen by the end of this week.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced another tax-cutting legislative priority for 2019, proposing that local property tax increases be capped at 2.5% and that even increases in property tax appraisals – assessments of actual property value – require voting approvals from public officials. Critics noted both that rising local property taxes are primarily a result of the Legislature's refusal to fund public schools, and that squeezing local jurisdictions will threaten public services.

Are legitimate shields okay? The Department of Public Safety has issued new safety rules for the Capitol to curb "violent confrontations" during protests and demonstrations. DPS lists several items that are now banned: metal signs, open flame torches, spray paint cans, helmets, drones, pepper spray, and "improvised shields."