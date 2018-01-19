Civics 101

Thursday 18

NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR AUSTIN WOMEN’S HALL OF FAME 2018 Austin's Commission for Women is currently taking nominations for Austin Women’s Hall of Fame. "Each year, the commission recognizes women who've made significant contributions to Austin/Travis County by breaking barriers for women, working to better the lives of women and girls, or through other forms of public or community service." Nominations accepted through Jan. 31 www.austintexas.gov/whof.

A CONVERSATION WITH LUPE VALDEZ, DEM CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR A morning conversation between the Tribune and Lupe Valdez, Democratic candidate for Texas governor. 7:30-9am. Capital Factory, 701 Brazos, 16th Floor. Free. www.texastribune.org.

HOUSING AUTHORITY – REGULAR MEETING This group is responsible for ensuring safe, quality affordable housing opportunities exist for families of low income. See agenda for details. Noon. HACS Central Office, 1124 S. I-35. www.austintexas.gov/haca.

PLANNING COMMISSION PC SPECIAL CALLED MEETING Expect a CodeNEXT-heavy conversation. 6pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/planningcommission.

2018 BOND: TASK FORCE LISTENING SESSIONS The Task Force wants your input for their 2018 Council bond election recommendations. Attendees have three minutes to speak. Call for a Spanish interpreter. 6:30-8pm. ACC South Austin Campus, 1820 W. Stassney, 512/974-1380. www.austintexas.gov/2018bond.

TEASER SCREENING OF TRANS PECOS DOCUMENTARY A fundraiser for the Big Bend Conservation Alliance and the release of upcoming documentary on the Trans-Pecos pipeline. The doc's director Nicol Ragland will speak on the "impending industrialization" of West Texas. 7-10pm. Preacher Gallery, 119 W. Eighth. www.transpecosdoc.com.

Friday 19

COMMUNITY FORUMS ON HOMELESS SERVICES AT THE ARCH Offer your input and ideas about services for individuals experiencing homelessness in the community. 1:30-3:30pm. Rosewood-Zaragosa Neighborhood Center, 2800 Webberville Rd.. www.austintexas.gov.

CANDACE CELEBRATES SDA ENDORSEMENT The Stonewall Democrats of Austin have endorsed candidate Candace Aylor for Texas House District 47 and she's celebrating. 6-9pm. Oilcan Harry's, 211 W. Fourth, 512/320-8823. www.votecandaceaylor.com.

Saturday 20

SAFE BABY ACADEMY For expectant families, parents, and caregivers of kids under 12 months. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. Seton Williamson Medical Center, 201 Seton Pkwy., Round Rock. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

DAY OF RESISTANCE: IMPEACHMENT RALLY A peaceful rally to address Trump's first year in office, his "lawless administration, and how to resist." The first of several events. Afterwards, protesters are welcome to follow the Handmaids' March to the Capitol for a Roe v. Wade celebration. 10am-Noon. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to compost so you don't add your food waste to the landfill. Part of the Home Composting Rebate Program. Residents paying the Clean Community Fee qualify for a $75 rebate on a home composting system. Attend a composting class, then apply! 11am-Noon. Exaco Trading Co., 10203-B Metropolitan Dr.. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

DAY OF RESISTANCE: TEXAS HANDMAIDS PROCESSION TO ROE V. WADE RALLY The Texas Handmaids don their robes and process down Congress in honor of last year's Women's March and in partnership with last year's organizers known as March On Texas. Anyone who wishes to follow in support of reproductive justice is welcome. A rally will follow at the Capitol. Noon-1pm. Congress Avenue from City Hall to the Capitol. www.roevwadetx.weebly.com.

DAY OF RESISTANCE: 45TH TX ROE V. WADE RALLY In partnership with March On Texas (the organizers of last year's Women's March), this is a celebration of the Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion. Expect loads of great speakers including drag king Papi Churro, Daniela Rojas, Sen. Donna Howard, and more. Tabling organizations include: SAFE, Annie's List, PFLAG, and Black Lives Matter. 1-4pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.roevwadetx.weebly.com.

Sunday 21

Monday 22

ROE V. WADE ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION The Bridge Collective invites you to celebrate the anniversary of the SCOTUS decision legalizing abortion. Celebrations include watercolor, cake, booze, and more! 21 and up. 5-8pm. Craft, 4704 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/900-9957. www.thebridgecollective.org.

SOLIDARITY WITH TRANS PRISONERS – PIZZA P(A)RTY Join the Austin Anarchist Black Cross for the third annual International Day of Solidarity With Trans Prisoners for a night of art and sharing. Folks are encouraged to make cards to trans prisoners – supplies provided. 7-10pm. MonkeyWrench Books, 110 E. North Loop, 512/407-6925. www.fb.com/austinanarchistblackcross.

Tuesday 23

Wednesday 24

CODENEXT LIVE City staff working on CodeNEXT sit down with an expert to answer questions live on Facebook about the new code. Follow the page and post your questions! This week's topic: Community. 12:15pm. www.fb.com/austincodenext.

IMPACT HUB AUSTIN AFFORDABLE HOUSING ACCELERATOR COMMUNITY SHOWCASE The social impact accelerator team shares their progress, products, and visions to continue the conversation on affordable housing. 6-8:30pm. Impact Hub, 5540 N. Lamar. Free. www.impacthubaustin.com.

Thursday 25

Ongoing

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR THE 25TH ANNUAL SOTX WINTER GAMES This year's Special Olympics Texas is Feb. 2-4, and they need your help to make it great. Volunteers needed to assist with various duties at all competition events, the Athlete Village, and medics (physicians, nurses, and EMTs needed). Sign up online; email with questions. volunteer@sotx.org, www.sotx.org.