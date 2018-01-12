Civics 101

Thursday 11

NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR AUSTIN WOMEN’S HALL OF FAME 2018 Austin's Commission for Women is currently taking nominations for Austin Women’s Hall of Fame. "Each year, the commission recognizes women who've made significant contributions to Austin/Travis County by breaking barriers for women, working to better the lives of women and girls, or through other forms of public or community service." Nominations accepted through Jan. 31 www.austintexas.gov/whof.

A CONVERSATION WITH ANDREW WHITE, DEM CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR Tune in live or online for a conversation with Andrew White, Democratic candidate for governor. 7:30-9am. The Austin Club, 110 E. Ninth, 512/477-9496. Free. www.texastribune.org.

WRITING A WINNING BUSINESS PLAN Receive general and individual guidance for preparing a business plan. Thu., Jan. 11, 9:30am-noon Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. $40. www.austintexas.gov.

MEET THE TCDP CANDIDATES The Capital Area Democratic Women host a lunch conversation with Travis County Democratic Party Chair Candidates Dyana Limon-Mercado and Anne Wynne. 11:45am-1pm. El Mercado, 1302 S. First, 512/447-7445. www.elmercadorestaurant.com.

PEDESTRIAN ADVISORY COUNCIL – REGULAR MEETING The PAC advises Austin on all matters relating to walking. See the agenda for this week's discussion topics. 6pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

2018 BOND: TASK FORCE LISTENING SESSIONS The Task Force wants your input for their 2018 Council bond election recommendations. Attendees have three minutes to speak. Call for a Spanish interpreter. 6:30-8pm. TIE: Yarborough Branch Library; Yarborough Branch Library, Yarborough Branch Library, 2200 Hancock, 512/974-1380; Yarborough Branch Library, 2200 Hancock, 512/974-1380. www.austintexas.gov/2018bond.

Friday 12

BUILDING BRIDGES COMMUNITY DIALOGUE: RACIAL EQUITY ASSOCIATES ACC's Dr. Stephanie Hawley (VP of of the Office of Equity & Inclusion) facilitates a conversation on racial equity at the community college. 9-10am. 1709 E. 12th.

TOGETHER WE CAN Join the Community Advancement Network for a beginning of the year celebration – looking back at 2017 wins and looking forward at 2018's goals. Plus, SAFE, HOST, Anne Harutunian, and Jacquie Porter will all be honored. 4-6pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. Free. library.austintexas.gov/central-library.

UNDOING RACISM FUNDRAISER AJC, UWSA, Amala Foundation, and more will host an Undoing Racism training and they're asking you to help raise money to sponsor community members' participation. Learn about the work and help grow a larger community. 7-10pm. Amala Foundation, 1006 S. Eighth, 512/476-8884. $20 suggested donation. www.austinjustice.org.

Saturday 13

SAFE BABY ACADEMY For expectant families, parents, and caregivers of kids under 12 months. Register online or call 512/972-7233. 9am. Seton Northwest Hospital, 11113 Research, 512/324-6000. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

TOGETHER WE RUN Help raise funds for the Austin Justice Coalition at Saturday's run (part of a series of runathons created to support social and racial justice orgs across the south). 10am-1pm. Zilker Pecan Grove, 2100 Barton Springs Rd.. $15. alp2fg@virginia.edu, www.austinjustice.org.

HOMELESS PERIOD PROJECT ATX RELAUNCH PARTY Help HPPATX collect menstrual hygiene products for homeless folks. Bring donations and help make period packs to distribute. 11am-2pm. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. www.fb.com/hppatx.

BEERS FOR BETO LIVESTREAM A livestream of Senate candidate and Ted Cruz's opposer, Beto O'Rourke. Voter registration also happening onsite. 21 and up only – bar rules. 2-3:30pm. The Liberty, 1618½ E. Sixth, 512/600-4791. www.betofortexas.com.

BOLD VISION. NEW ENERGY: AN AFTERNOON WITH DYANA LIMON-MERCADO Meet with Travis County Democratic Party Chair candidate Dyana Limon-Mercado. Expect snacks and discounted beers. 21 and up only. 4-6pm. The White Horse, 500 Comal, 512/553-6756. www.dyanaforchair.com.

Sunday 14

MAYOR ADLER RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN KICKOFF Mayor Adler invites you to kickoff his re-election campaign. Hear his plans, discuss his past, enjoy music from Dawn & Hawkes, and food & drinks. 2-4pm. Saengerrunde Hall, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/666-7464. Free. ww.mayoradler.com.

TCDP COUNTY CHAIR CANDIDATE FORUM Our Revolution joins forces with LUTU, PDA-CenTEX, and the Austin Justice Coalition to host a forum for Dyana Limon-Mercado and Anne Wynne, candidates for the Travis County Dem Party Chair. 4-6pm. IBEW Local 520, 4818 E. Ben White #300. www.ourrevolutiontx.com.

Monday 15

MLK COMMUNITY MARCH & FESTIVAL Celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. Meet at UT and march to the Capitol for a short program before continuing on to the historic Huston-Tillotson University for festivities. Capital Area Food Bank will be collecting nonperishable food items. 9am-3pm. TIE: University of Texas at Austin; Huston-Tillotson University, University of Texas at Austin, 727 E. Dean Keeton, 512/471-3434; Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. www.mlkcelebration.com.

BROWNIE PARK COMMUNITY MEETING: CONCEPT WORKSHOP PARD is developing a master plan for Brownie Neighborhood Park and they need input from surrounding residents to help "provide a vision" for its future. This is the second of three expected meetings. 3-5pm. Brownie Park, 10000 Brownie Dr.. www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 16

FY 18 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP For all FY 18 Cultural Funding Recipients. Learn how to complete the report for Core, Capacity Building, Cultural Heritage Festival Program, Community Initiatives Program, and Culture Alive Program. Bring laptop or tablet if possible. 7pm. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

LGBTQ QUALITY OF LIFE ADVISORY COMMISSION REGULAR MEETING See agenda for this month's discussions and updates. 7pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

Wednesday 17

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Certified safety technicians will educate you on how to properly install your car seat. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. Third Wednesdays Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/972-7233. www.austintexas.gov/department/gus-garcia-recreation-center.

CODENEXT LIVE City staff working on CodeNEXT sit down with an expert to answer questions live on Facebook about the new code. Follow the page and post your questions! This week's topic: Affordable Housing. 12:15pm. www.fb.com/austincodenext.

DOWNTOWN COMMISSION – REGULAR MEETING See agenda for this week's meeting schedule. 5:30pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

FREE CHICKEN-KEEPING CLASS Part of the City's Home Composting Rebate Program. Learn how to keep chickens and how they help food waste out of the landfill. Residents who pay Clean Community Fee on their utility bill qualify for a $75 rebate on a chicken coop or home composting system. Attend a class, then apply! 6-7pm. Twin Oaks Branch Library, 1800 S. Fifth. www.austintexas.gov/chickenkeeping.

AUSTIN RESOURCE RECOVERY OPENING PITCH EVENT [Re]Verse Material Suppliers will pitch their byproduct materials to entrepreneurs as business opportunities. 6:30-8:30pm. Atlassian Austin, 303 Colorado #1600, 512/640-3000. Free. www.austintexas.org/event/[re]verse-opening-pitch-event/328625/.

2018 BOND: TASK FORCE LISTENING SESSIONS The Task Force wants your input for their 2018 Council bond election recommendations. Attendees have three minutes to speak. Call for a Spanish interpreter. 6:30-8pm. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/974-1380. www.austintexas.gov/2018bond.

Thursday 18

A CONVERSATION WITH LUPE VALDEZ, DEM CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR A morning conversation between the Tribune and Lupe Valdez, Democratic candidate for Texas governor. 7:30-9am. Capital Factory, 701 Brazos, 16th Floor. Free. www.texastribune.org.

PLANNING COMMISSION PC SPECIAL CALLED MEETING Expect a CodeNEXT-heavy conversation. 6pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/planningcommission.

2018 BOND: TASK FORCE LISTENING SESSIONS The Task Force wants your input for their 2018 Council bond election recommendations. Attendees have three minutes to speak. Call for a Spanish interpreter. 6:30-8pm. ACC South Austin Campus, 1820 W. Stassney, 512/974-1380. www.austintexas.gov/2018bond.

Ongoing

PROPOSED CEMETERY RULES OPEN TO PUBLIC COMMENT The final draft of Austin's proposed new cemetery rules has been posted on the City Clerk's website for public feedback. Email comments to D’Anne Williams. Open through Fri., Jan. 12. Danne.Williams@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/cityclerk.