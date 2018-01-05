Civics 101

Thursday 4

NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR AUSTIN WOMEN’S HALL OF FAME 2018 Austin's Commission for Women is currently taking nominations for Austin Women’s Hall of Fame. "Each year, the commission recognizes women who've made significant contributions to Austin/Travis County by breaking barriers for women, working to better the lives of women and girls, or through other forms of public or community service." Nominations accepted through Jan. 31 www.austintexas.gov/whof.

ARTIST RESOURCE CENTER PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT WORKSHOP SERIES: THE ONLINE APPLICATION PROCESS Learn how to navigate the intricacies of online arts applications with instruction on completing artistic calls for entry online. 6:30-8pm. Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-4000. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 5

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Certified safety technicians demonstrate how to properly install a car seat. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. Montopolis Recreation Center, 1200 Montopolis, 512/972-7233. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 6

SAFE BABY ACADEMY For expectant families, parents, and caregivers of kids under 12 months. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. Seton Southwest Hospital, 7900 FM 1826 (Camp Ben McCollough Rd.), 512/972-7233. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

RECYCLE YOUR CHRISTMAS TREE Help Austin reach its zero waste goal by turning your Christmas tree to garden mulch (cue "Circle of Life"). Drop your unflocked, undecorated tree sans bag at the polo fields. Then, on Jan. 18, mulch will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Dec. 30-31; Jan. 6-7; 10am-2pm Zilker Park Polo Fields. www.austintexas.gov/department/holiday-tree-recycling.

ENDORSED BY GOD? BLENDING RELIGION AND POLITICS Common Ground for Texans lead a discussion on the today's separation of church and state. Panelists include Rev. Brian Ferguson, Rev. Mary Wilson, Rabbi Neil Blumofe, and Sheikh Yassir Fazaga. 2-4:30pm. Old Quarry Branch Library, 7051 Village Center Dr., 512/345-4435. www.cg4tx.org.

Sunday 7

THE 2018 AMS ANNUAL MEETING 4,000 members of the weather, water, and climate community descend on Austin for the 98th American Meteorological Society Annual Meeting. Sun.-Tue., Jan. 7-9 Austin Convention Center, 500 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/404-4000. www.ametsoc.org.

Monday 8

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Certified safety technicians demonstrate how to properly install a car seat. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. CommUnityCare, 211 Comal. www.austintexas.gov.

PUBLIC MEETING W/ CANDIDATES: CAPITAL METRO PRESIDENT/CEO SEARCH An opportunity to hear directly from Cap Metro's CEO finalists: Raymond Suarez, Darrell Mobley, Erika Mazza, and Randy Clarke. 6-8pm. AISD Performing Arts Center, 1500 Barbara Jordan Blvd., 512/414-9832. www.capmetro.org.

2018 CHARTER REVIEW COMMISSION – REGULAR MEETING Designed to advise Council on revisions to align the City Charter with changes to municipal ordinances, and to improve transparency and the general functions of city government, the Charter Review Commission holds its first meeting of 2018. See agenda for details. 6pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

LAD JANUARY MEETING CANDIDATE ENDORSEMENTS Candidates will speak and endorsement ballots will be cast by qualified members. 6:30-8:30pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/474-1958. www.fb.com/liberalaustindemocrats.

Tuesday 9

#METOO AT THE #TXLEGE Join Texas Tribune for a conversation on sexual misconduct in the state Capitol and efforts to reform the Legislature's sexual harassment policies. 7:30-9am. The Austin Club, 110 E. Ninth, 512/477-9496. Free. www.texastribune.org.

COMMUNITY FORUM ON HOMELESS SERVICES AT THE ARCH Offer your ideas regarding services for individuals experiencing homelessness in the community. 5:30-7:30pm. Virginia L. Brown Recreation Center, 7500 Blessing, 512/974-7865. www.austintexas.gov.

CODENEXT PETITION SIGNING MIXER If you believe CodeNEXT should be put on the ballot, stop by this petition party and sign your name on the dotted line. 6-8pm. The Frisco, 6801 Burnet Rd., 512/459-6279. www.thefriscoaustin.com.

BLACK LIVES MATTER AUSTIN JANUARY GENERAL BODY MEETING Working committees include: education, criminal justice reform, health, and more. 6-7:30pm. 1705 E. 11th. www.fb.com/BlackLivesMatterAustin.

2018 BOND: TASK FORCE LISTENING SESSIONS The Task Force wants your input for their 2018 Council bond election recommendations. Attendees have three minutes to speak. Call for a Spanish interpreter. 6:30-8pm. Little Walnut Creek Library, 835 W. Rundberg, 512/974-1380. www.austintexas.gov/2018bond.

TEXAS INMATE FAMILIES ASSOCIATION MEETING Have a loved one in jail? TIFA can help by offering strength to families through support, education, and advocacy. Tue., Dec. 12, 7-8:30pm AGE of Central Texas, 3710 Cedar #2, 512/451-4611. Free. tifa@tifa.org, www.tifa.org.

Wednesday 10

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION FOR CREATIVES Learn how to take your business to the next level at this workshop covering the needs of artist-run businesses. 1-2:30pm. Museum of Human Achievement, Springdale & Lyons, 262/880-6982. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

ROMERIA DR. & DENSON DR. PUBLIC MEETING The Austin Transportation Department is evaluating Romeria Drive (from Burnet Rd. to N. Lamar) and Denson Drive (from N. Lamar to Airport) for mobility and safety improvements for pedestrians and cyclists. Share you insight with ATD. Can't make it? Email your feedback. 5:45-6:45pm. Reilly Elementary School, 405 Denson. Mike.Schofield@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/event/romeria-dr-denson-dr-public-meeting.

Thursday 11

A CONVERSATION WITH ANDREW WHITE, DEM CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR Tune in live or online for a conversation with Andrew White, Democratic candidate for governor. 7:30-9am. The Austin Club, 110 E. Ninth, 512/477-9496. Free. www.texastribune.org.

WRITING A WINNING BUSINESS PLAN Receive general and individual guidance for preparing a business plan. Thu., Jan. 11, 9:30am-noon Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. $40. www.austintexas.gov.

2018 BOND: TASK FORCE LISTENING SESSIONS The Task Force wants your input for their 2018 Council bond election recommendations. Attendees have three minutes to speak. Call for a Spanish interpreter. 6:30-8pm. TIE: Yarborough Branch Library; Yarborough Branch Library, Yarborough Branch Library, 2200 Hancock, 512/974-1380; Yarborough Branch Library, 2200 Hancock, 512/974-1380. www.austintexas.gov/2018bond.

Ongoing

CITY OF AUSTIN ANNOUNCES NEW PUBLIC ART OPPORTUNITY FOR COLONY PARK DISTRICT PARK Professional visual artists are invited to apply to create a permanent public artwork for Colony Park. Deadline Jan. 4 www.austincreates.com.

PROPOSED CEMETERY RULES OPEN TO PUBLIC COMMENT The final draft of Austin's proposed new cemetery rules has been posted on the City Clerk's website for public feedback. Email comments to D’Anne Williams. Open through Fri., Jan. 12. Dannne.Williams@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/cityclerk.