Arrest Ends Holiday Crime Spree

The morning after Christmas, 30-year-old Ebony Sheppard went out into the parking lot of her North­east Austin apartment complex to warm up the car for her mother and young son. Minutes later, family members heard gunfire and ran outside to find Sheppard on her back with a gunshot wound to the head. Para­med­ics arrived, and took Sheppard to the Dell Seton Medic­al Center, where she died the next day. As the suspect came into focus, it became clear that he was unlinked to Sheppard, and that she was just one victim in a violent holiday crime spree.

During an unrelated domestic call hours after Shep­pard's death, Austin Police officers found a handgun they eventually tied to 19-year-old Xavier Lewis. According to his arrest affidavit, Lewis was already wearing an ankle monitoring system, and had until recently been staying with an older cousin, who had a .380 caliber handgun identical to the one used in Sheppard's murder. Using the GPS inside his monitor, police tied Lewis to the location of not only the murder scene but also two Christmas night robberies. During the first, police say Lewis shot two of the four victims with his cousin's handgun. Later, he allegedly carjacked an elderly woman and, while fleeing, "ran over an individual crossing the street."

Two days after Sheppard's murder, the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force took Lewis into custody on an outstanding warrant. After initially requesting a lawyer, Lewis changed his mind and asked to talk to Homicide detectives. His affidavit notes that Lewis was crying and kept stating "I fucked up" during that interview. He admitted to the robberies and being "hungry and high on drugs" when he encountered Sheppard, whom he wanted to rob. She began to scream when Lewis pointed the gun at her, demanding her purse. Police say "Lewis stated she fell to the ground and continued to cry and yell so he shot her."

Lewis is currently being held at the Travis County Jail, facing eight charges including capital murder by terroristic threat, and six counts of aggravated robbery. In an interview with KVUE, Sheppard's family members mourned a mother, artist, and friend they called "beautiful on the inside and out." They've set up a GoFundMe page to benefit Sheppard's 4-year-old son, Ian.

Contribute to Sheppard’s son’s fund at www.gofundme.com/ebonys-dreams-for-ian.