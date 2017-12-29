Wrap up warm for New Year's: Current forecasts for Austin predict a low in the mid-20s on New Year's Eve, with the potential for snow on New Year's Day.

Capital Metro offers extended hours and free rides after 6pm on New Year's Eve. See www.capmetro.org/specialevents for route info, and p.17 for a listing of NYE events.

A Host of city services and offices, including Austin Resource Recovery, will be closed to observe New Year's Day on Monday. They'll reopen on a regular schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Austin curbside customers can recycle their Christmas trees on their regular collection day; trees must be removed of all decorations, and trees over six feet should be cut in half. You can also drop off your tree for recycling at Zilker Park from 10am-2pm on Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 30-31 and Jan. 6-7. Trees will then be turned into mulch that will be available free on a first-come, first-served basis on Jan. 18. Find out more at www.austintexas.gov/department/holiday-tree-recycling.

Austin NAACP President Nelson Linder has come out in favor of the proposed meet-and-confer agreement negotiated between the City of Austin and the Austin Police Association. The clock is ticking: The current police contract expires on Dec. 30, after which oversight will come under the far more police-friendly Texas Local Government Code Chapter 143.

Perennial Austin political stone-thrower and Bastrop resident Linda Curtis is claiming that her CodeNEXT petition has nearly enough signatures to force a May 5 election. That's one of three petitions she is touting, including a new billboard ordinance that would benefit Reagan Outdoor Advertising, who previously paid Curtis $5,000 for consulting work.

Texas Monthly awarded Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick its greatest dishonor, the annual Bum Steer of the Year award. The ever-controversial lite guv "won" for pushing Senate Bill 6 (aka the bathroom bill) over the objection of just about every other Texan.

Ex-Texas Comptroller Susan Combs, who was lined up to be an Assistant U.S. Secretary for the Interior, may not be heading to D.C. after all. Six months after being nominated by President Trump, her name has dropped off the list of nominees to be considered in the next congressional session.

City aquatics aren't generally at the top of our minds this time of year, but the Parks and Recreation Department is already busy hiring the more than 700 lifeguards it needs on-hand before the upcoming swim season. Learn more about opportunities at www.lifeguardaustin.com.