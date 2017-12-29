Civics 101

Thursday 28

NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR AUSTIN WOMEN’S HALL OF FAME 2018 Austin's Commission for Women is currently taking nominations for Austin Women’s Hall of Fame. "Each year, the commission recognizes women who've made significant contributions to Austin/Travis County by breaking barriers for women, working to better the lives of women and girls, or through other forms of public or community service." Nominations accepted through Jan. 31 www.austintexas.gov/whof.

ACC CLOSED FOR WINTER BREAK All Austin Community Colleges will be closed for winter break until Thu., January 4 at 8am when offices re-open. Spring registration remains open and students can apply and/or register online. Closed Dec. 23-Jan. 3 www.austincc.edu/enroll.

INDIVISIBLE AUSTIN WOMEN'S COFFEE MEETUP Join Indivisible Austin and special guest Tami Walker for Congress TX-10 at this month's women-centric meeting. 11am-12:30pm. NeWorlDeli, 4101 Guadalupe, 512/451-7170. www.indivisibleaustin.com.

MEET AUTHOR OF EXTREME CITIES Join Ashley Dawson for a conversation on her latest book about the future of cities in the age of climate change. 7-8:30pm. Yarborough Branch Library, 2200 Hancock.

Friday 29

GEORGE WASHINGTON CARVER MUSEUM KWANZAA CELEBRATION Elizabeth Kahura hosts a celebration on the fourth day of Kwanzaa focusing on ujamaa or “cooperative economics.” The seven-day holiday promotes a different principle daily to inspire community growth and well-being. 6:30-8pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. Free. www.austintexas.gov/carvermuseum.

Saturday 30

RECYCLE YOUR CHRISTMAS TREE Help Austin reach its zero waste goal by turning your Christmas tree to garden mulch (cue "Circle of Life"). Drop your unflocked, undecorated tree sans bag at the polo fields. Then, on Jan. 18, mulch will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Dec. 30-31; Jan. 6-7; 10am-2pm Zilker Park Polo Fields. www.austintexas.gov/department/holiday-tree-recycling.

Sunday 31

Monday 1

CLOSED FOR NEW YEARS City offices and facilities will be closed on New Year's Day. Normal hours resume Tue., January 2. Mon., Jan. 1, all day

Tuesday 2

LEGALLINE JANUARY Need a legal question answered? This hotline can help. Lawyers will answer your questions and give referrals to appropriate community organizations. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. www.AustinLRS.org.

AUSTIN AREA COMPREHENSIVE HIV PLANNING COUNCIL – EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE Report updates and more. 6pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/aachpc.

Wednesday 3

ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION – REGULAR MEETING Environmental commissioners discuss CodeNEXT, Champion Tract 3, Watershed Protection Department’s 2018 Bond Proposal, and more. 6pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/envboard.

Thursday 4

ARTIST RESOURCE CENTER PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT WORKSHOP SERIES: THE ONLINE APPLICATION PROCESS Learn how to navigate the intricacies of online arts applications with instruction on completing artistic calls for entry online. 6:30-8pm. Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-4000. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Ongoing

PROPOSED CEMETERY RULES OPEN TO PUBLIC COMMENT The final draft of Austin's proposed new cemetery rules has been posted on the City Clerk's website for public feedback. Email comments to D’Anne Williams. Open through Fri., Jan. 12. Dannne.Williams@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/cityclerk.

BE A GIVER, RAISE A TITO’S Text “TITOSHOLIDAY” to 81181, select the charity of your choice – such as ASPCA and Operation Homefront, and Tito’s will donate $1 for every text received (up to $150,000). No vodka necessary. Now through Jan. 3 81181. www.titosvodka.com.

CITY OF AUSTIN ANNOUNCES NEW PUBLIC ART OPPORTUNITY FOR COLONY PARK DISTRICT PARK Professional visual artists are invited to apply to create a permanent public artwork for Colony Park. Deadline Jan. 4 www.austincreates.com.