Wish List: Still Time for Year-End Giving

When it comes to donating your money, we know your options are many. That's why we put together our annual wish list every year – that, and to support the numerous local organizations that make Austin so great. For those still looking to give this year, before the new year or after, our long (and growing) list will live online at austinchronicle.com/wishlist. There you'll find more than 100 nonprofits and city-funded organizations to give to – from the Arc of the Capital Area to the Transgender Education Network of Texas; Austin Humane Society to Ghisallo Cycling Initiative, and many more.

Go ahead and help keep the magic happening.