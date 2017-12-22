Council: And to All a Good Night

If there was a single thread running through the Dec. 14 City Council meeting, it was undoubtedly "exhaustion." From the first moments – when Council Member Ora Hous­ton asked Mayor Steve Adler to slow down because "it takes some time for our brain cells to rejuvenate" – to the 1:08am Friday adjournment, when the mayor wished everyone "Happy Holidays, Happy Hanukkah, and Merry Christmas," it was clear (and repeatedly acknowledged) that everyone on the dais was nearly worn out.

As the mayor noted, it seemed like only a recess since Wednesday's special called meeting on the Austin Police Association contract, which had ended a few minutes before midnight. The vote to return to negotiations was the headline business of the week, making Thursday's lengthy agenda seem almost an afterthought. The APA matter is addressed in "Life After Meet-and-Confer," Dec. 22; nothing quite so dramatic took place Thurs­day, but there was plenty of year-end business.

Selected highlights included:

• City Manager Throwdown (Not quite yet): Council had not yet selected Spencer Cronk to be Austin's new city manager. See this week's news.

• Paying for Sunshine: Council approved an Austin Energy proposal for a 15-year purchase agreement with Intersect Power for another 150-180 megawatts of solar energy (at $150-180 million), a deal good enough to save ratepayers money over current costs. It was an easy vote, although not before green energy gadfly Paul Robbins told Council that had they been more patient in 2015 – when they bought more solar capacity than recommended by AE staff – the continuing decline in prices would have saved many additional millions. "Strategy, not stridency," said Robbins, "is the better path."

• Pooling Expertise: As anticipated, discussion of the just-submitted Aquatic Mas­ter Plan was postponed until Febru­ary, while council members contemplate how to respond to the report's recommendations of a major bond for pool repairs. Members of Love Austin Pools did exhort Council to support the plan, but CMs seem inclined to fold pool funding into a larger infrastructure bond next November, and hope for the best.

• What About EMS? Lost in the headlines over the APA contract were the hardworking folks over at the Austin-Travis County EMS Employee Association, still without a contract. Amid comments that there might be no "money left" beyond APD and Fire, Council extended the terms of the expired labor contract until next year, with instructions to resume negotiations. Sounds familiar.

• Congressional Mall: Despite misgivings over state intentions, Council agreed to move forward with the Capitol Complex Master Plan, meaning a pedestrian mall for Con­gress Avenue and $7 million in ROW fee waivers to the state: aka Hobson's choice.

• Champions Forever: After much late-evening testimony – the entire room red-eyed and reeling – Council postponed another third reading on the zoning case and settlement agreement for the Champion Tract 3 project, instead redirecting the matter to the Envi­ron­mental Commission for another review. Third reading? Third decade ...

There was plenty more: Council deferred to the staff process on Bergstrom Airport concessions (i.e., choosing the team of 24 Diner/Parkside, et al.); approved a UT-Austin study of options for the Convention Center; tangled over but passed the hotel occu­pan­cy tax reallocation for historic preservation (while keeping the Convention Center expansion option); heard an update on a proposal to require local employers to provide paid sick days; and passed a couple of measures aimed at preserving older affordable housing (or at least protecting the neighbors against demolition-produced asbestos) ...

It was a very long day, in a very long year – farewell to 2017!