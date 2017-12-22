Civics 101

Thursday 21

NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR AUSTIN WOMEN’S HALL OF FAME 2018 Austin's Commission for Women is currently taking nominations for Austin Women’s Hall of Fame. "Each year, the commission recognizes women who've made significant contributions to Austin/Travis County by breaking barriers for women, working to better the lives of women and girls, or through other forms of public or community service." Nominations accepted through Jan. 31 www.austintexas.gov/whof.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY (SPANISH) A class – conducted in Spanish – on how to keep your baby safe. For expectant families, parents, and caregivers of kids under 12 months. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. CommUnity Care Clinic, 1210 W. Braker, 512/972-7233. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

ACC CLOSED FOR WINTER BREAK All Austin Community Colleges will be closed for winter break until Thu., January 4 at 8am when offices re-open. Spring registration remains open and students can apply and/or register online. Closed Dec. 23-Jan. 3 www.austincc.edu/enroll.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY Learn how to keep your baby safe. For expectant families, parents, and caregivers of kids under 12 months. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline 9am. CommUnity Care Clinic, 2901 Montopolis Dr.. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

INDIVISIBLE AUSTIN WOMEN'S COFFEE MEETUP Join Indivisible Austin and special guest Tami Walker for Congress TX-10 at this month's women-centric meeting. 11am-12:30pm. NeWorlDeli, 4101 Guadalupe, 512/451-7170. www.indivisibleaustin.com.

MEET AUTHOR OF EXTREME CITIES Join Ashley Dawson for a conversation on her latest book about the future of cities in the age of climate change. 7-8:30pm. Yarborough Branch Library, 2200 Hancock.

PROPOSED CEMETERY RULES OPEN TO PUBLIC COMMENT The final draft of Austin's proposed new cemetery rules has been posted on the City Clerk's website for public feedback. Email comments to D’Anne Williams. Open through Fri., Jan. 12. Dannne.Williams@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/cityclerk.

BE A GIVER, RAISE A TITO’S Text “TITOSHOLIDAY” to 81181, select the charity of your choice – such as ASPCA and Operation Homefront, and Tito’s will donate $1 for every text received (up to $150,000). No vodka necessary. Now through Jan. 3 81181. www.titosvodka.com.

CITY OF AUSTIN ANNOUNCES NEW PUBLIC ART OPPORTUNITY FOR COLONY PARK DISTRICT PARK Professional visual artists are invited to apply to create a permanent public artwork for Colony Park. Deadline Jan. 4 www.austincreates.com.