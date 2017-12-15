Police Contract Talks Run Late

Wednesday's special called City Council meeting to consider the agreed-to language of the meet-and-confer agreement with the Austin Police Association was still ongoing when this issue went to press (and likely continued late into the night), but even in its early hours had the feel of some high-stakes sporting event. Council chambers were packed; star-studded activists like Samuel Sinyangwe and DeRay McKesson dropped in to testify; and the police union made T-shirts ("Keep Austin Safe") so as to appear in concert and uniform. Check with the Chronicle's Daily News coverage online for updates after Council votes on the proposed contract.