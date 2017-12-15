Mobile Loaves & Money

Residents of the Community First! Village in East Austin unwrapped an early Christmas present last week thanks to the folks at Netspend, a local financial services company. The company donated an ATM to the affordable, permanent housing community's village store, where residents sell their artwork, handmade crafts, and other gifts. It's a timely gift for the Community First! residents, in addition to the merchants who've still got a week until the true end of Christmas shopping season. Learn more about Community First! at www.mlf.org/community-first.