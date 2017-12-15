News

Mobile Loaves & Money

An ATM has arrived at the Community First! Village

By Nina Hernandez, Fri., Dec. 15, 2017

Residents of the Community First! Village in East Austin unwrapped an early Christmas present last week thanks to the folks at Netspend, a local financial services company. The company donated an ATM to the affordable, permanent housing community's village store, where residents sell their artwork, handmade crafts, and other gifts. It's a timely gift for the Community First! residents, in addition to the merchants who've still got a week until the true end of Christmas shopping season. Learn more about Community First! at www.mlf.org/community-first.

Mobile Loaves & Fishes, Community First!

