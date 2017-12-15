Civics 101

Thursday 14

A CONVERSATION WITH THE PRESIDENT OF BAYLOR The Texas Tribune leads a conversation with Baylor President Linda Livingstone. Catch it live or via livestream. 7:30-9am. The Austin Club, 110 E. Ninth, 512/477-9496. Free. www.texastribune.org.

ONE TEXAS RESISTANCE HOLIDAY PARTY A holiday celebration to support the coalition of local orgs advocating for justice every day in Austin and beyond. 6-8pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy, 512/710-9765. www.fb.com/groups/onetexasresistance/about.

Friday 15

CITY OF AUSTIN/AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES/TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT JOINT COMMITTEE – REGULAR MEETING Items on the agenda include a report on juvenile curfew, updates on CodeNEXT, Parent Support Specialists, and affordable housing. 11:30am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

YWCA MONTHLY DIALOGUE This month, the YWCA discusses how to navigate social and familial relationships around “isms.” Share and learn new tips, tools, and tactics for handling uncomfortable conversations. Bring your lunch. Noon-1:30pm. YWCA of Greater Austin, 2015 S. I-35 #110, 512/326-1222. Free. www.ywcaaustin.org.

Saturday 16

SAFE BABY ACADEMY A class for expectant families or parents/caregivers of children under 12 months. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. Seton Williamson Medical Center, 201 Seton Pkwy., Round Rock, 512/972-7233. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

COMMUNITY FORUM ON HOMELESS SERVICES AT THE ARCH Offer input and ideas about services for individuals experiencing homelessness in the community. 10:30am-12:30pm. Manchaca Branch Library, 5500 Manchaca Rd.. www.austintexas.gov.

HEY SIS! A community dialogue for attendees to reflect on their experiences as Womayn of the Global Majority. Proceeds benefit Counter Balance's Community Restoration Project. 1-3:30pm. Six Square, 1152 San Bernard St., 512/505-8738. $3. www.counterbalanceatx.org.

LYNCHING REMEMBRANCE PROJECT Catch the unveiling of a historical marker honoring unnamed victims of lynchings in Travis County, acknowledges the horrors of racial injustice, and confronts ongoing racial inequality. 1-3pm. Wesley United Methodist Church, 1164 San Bernard, 512/478-7007. lynchinginamerica.eji.org.

Sunday 17

IF WE DON'T, WHO WILL? VALVE-TURNERS ON ACTIONS THAT MATTER Climate activist Mike Foster leads a conversation on the importance of environmental activism. Noon-1pm. First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4700 Grover, 512/452-6168.

Monday 18

HOW CONGRESS STOLE CHRISTMAS: SANTA RESISTS Tell Senators Cruz and Cornyn why they're getting stockings full of coal this holiday season. 3-4:30pm. 300 E. Eighth #961.

Tuesday 19

AURA HOLIDAY PARTY Learn more about AURA, a grassroots urbanist org focused on improving land use and transportation through policy analysis, public involvement, and political engagement. 5:30-7:30pm. The Ginger Man, 301 Lavaca, 512/473-8801. www.aura-atx.org.

Wednesday 20

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Certified safety technicians will educate you on how to properly install your car seat. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. Third Wednesdays Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/972-7233. www.austintexas.gov/department/gus-garcia-recreation-center.

LEADERSHIP AUSTIN ESSENTIAL CLASS DAY Mayor Adler discusses the state of Austin's economy and the challenges facing it. A Q&A will follow. 1pm. UFCU Building, 8303 N. MoPac.

Ongoing

PROPOSED CEMETERY RULES OPEN TO PUBLIC COMMENT The final draft of Austin's proposed new cemetery rules has been posted on the City Clerk's website for public feedback. Email comments to D’Anne Williams. Open through Fri., Jan. 12. Dannne.Williams@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/cityclerk.

OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR MARKETPLACE INSURANCE (OBAMACARE) Foundation Communities can help you navigate the ACA health insurance marketplace to find the plan that works best for you. Hours vary by day and location; see website for details. Through Dec. 15. Locations vary, see website. Free. www.foundcom.org/health-programs/health-insurance-enrollment.

BE A GIVER, RAISE A TITO’S Text “TITOSHOLIDAY” to 81181, select the charity of your choice – such as ASPCA and Operation Homefront, and Tito’s will donate $1 for every text received (up to $150,000). No vodka necessary. Now through Jan. 3 81181. www.titosvodka.com.

CITY OF AUSTIN ANNOUNCES NEW PUBLIC ART OPPORTUNITY FOR COLONY PARK DISTRICT PARK Professional visual artists are invited to apply to create a permanent public artwork for Colony Park. Deadline Jan. 4 www.austincreates.com.