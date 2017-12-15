2018 Primary Election Filing Time
And the candidates are ...
By Chase Hoffberger, Fri., Dec. 15, 2017
The candidate filing deadline for the March 2018 partisan primary came and went on Monday night, meaning that what follows amounts to the full lot of who you'll be seeing campaigning for various federal, state, and county races over the next 11 months. There aren't many surprises; save for U.S. Rep. Lamar Smith, the Republican retiring from Congressional District 25 after 30 years in office, all the big-name incumbents (listed in italics) are running for another term. And though Democrats once again face an uphill battle at the state Capitol, with candidates for most of those offices falling short of the profiles being presented by their Republican counterparts, it's of some small comfort that they at least have a candidate in every race. Here's to being sick of most of the names you see on this list by March.
Federal
U.S. Senator
R: Ted Cruz, Geraldine Sam, Mary Miller, Bruce Jacobson Jr.
D: Beto O'Rourke, Edward Kimbrough, Sema Hernandez
U.S. Rep., District 10
R: Michael T. McCaul, John W. Cook
D: Kevin Nelson, Madeline K. Eden, Matt Harris, Mike Siegel, Richie DeGrow, Tami Walker, Tawana Walter-Cadien
U.S. Rep., District 17
R: Bill Flores
D: Dale Mantey, Rick Kennedy
U.S. Rep., District 21
R: Matt McCall, Al M. Poteet, Eric Burkhart, Foster Hagen, Ivan Andarza, Jason Isaac, Mauro Garza, Peggy Wardlaw, Robert Stovall, Samuel Temple, Susan Narvaiz, William Negley
D: Derrick Crowe, Elliott McFadden, Joseph Kopser, Mary Street Wilson
U.S. Rep., District 25
R: Roger Williams
D: Chetan Panda, Chris Perri, Julie Oliver, Kathi Thomas, West Hansen
U.S. Rep., District 35
D: Lloyd Doggett
R: David Smalling, Sherrill Kenneth Alexander
State
Governor
R: Greg Abbott, Secede Kilgore
D: Adrian Ocegueda, Andrew White, Cedric Davis Sr., Demetria Smith, Grady Yarbrough, James Jolly Clark, Jeffrey Payne, Joe Mumbach, Lupe Valdez, Tom Wakely
Lt. Governor
R: Dan Patrick, Scott Milder
D: Michael Cooper, Mike Collier
Attorney General
R: Ken Paxton
D: Justin Nelson
Comptroller
R: Glenn Hegar
D: Joi Chevalier, Tim Mahoney
Land Commissioner
R: George P. Bush, Davey Edwards, Jerry Patterson, Rick Range
D: Miguel Suazo, Tex Morgan
Agriculture Commissioner
R: Sid Miller, Trey Blocker
D: Kim Olson
Railroad Commissioner
R: Christi Craddick
D: Chris Spellmon, Roman McAllen
State Senator, District 14
D: Kirk Watson
State Senator, District 25
R: Donna Campbell, Shannon K. McClendon
D: Jack Guerra, Steven Kling
State Rep., District 46
D: Dawnna Dukes, Ana Cortez, Casey L. McKinney, Jose "Chito" Vela, Sheryl Cole, Warren Baker.
R: Gabriel Nila
State Rep., District 47
R: Paul D. Workman, Jay Wiley, Patty Vredevelt
D: Candace Aylor, Elaina Fowler, Sheri Soltes, Vikki Goodwin, Will Simpson
State Rep., District 48
D: Donna Howard
State Rep., District 49
D: Gina Hinojosa
R: Kyle Austin
State Rep., District 50
D: Celia Israel
State Rep., District 51
D: Eddie Rodriguez
Travis County
County Judge
D: Sarah Eckhardt
District Clerk
D: Velva L. Price
County Clerk
D: Dana DeBeauvoir
County Treasurer
D: Dolores Ortega Carter
County Commissioner, Pct. 2
D: Brigid Shea
County Commissioner, Pct. 4
D: Margaret J. Gómez, Susanna Marie Woody
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1
D: Yvonne Michelle Williams
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2
D: Randall Slagle
R: Chris Soileau
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3
D: Susan Steeg, Sylvia Holmes
R: Martin Harry
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4
D: Raúl Arturo González
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 5
D: Nick Chu
Courts
Supreme Court, Place 2
D: Steven Kirkland
Supreme Court, Place 4
R: John Devine
D: R.K. Sandill
Supreme Court, Place 6
R: Jeff Brown
D: Kathy Cheng
Court of Criminal Appeals, Presiding
D: Maria T. Jackson
Court of Criminal Appeals, Pl. 7
D: Ramona Franklin
Court of Criminal Appeals, Pl. 8
R: Dib Waldrip, Michelle Slaughter
3rd Court of Appeals, Pl. 2
R: Cynthia Olson Bourland
D: Edward Smith
3rd Court of Appeals, Pl. 3
R: Scott Field
D: Chari Kelly
3rd Court of Appeals, Pl. 5
R: David Puryear
D: Thomas J. Baker
3rd Court of Appeals, Pl. 6
R: Donna Davidson, Jennifer S. Freel
D: Gisela D. Triana
147th District Judge
D: Cliff Brown
201st District Judge
D: Amy Clark Meachum
250th District Judge
D: Karin Crump
261st District Judge
D: Lora J. Livingston
299th District Judge
D: Karen Sage
331st District Judge
D: David Crain, Chantal Melissa Eldridge
403rd District Judge
D: Brenda P. Kennedy, Charles Popper
419th District Judge
D: Catherine A. Mauzy
459th District Judge
D: Aurora Martinez Jones, Greg Hitt, Maya Guerra Gamble
County Court-at-Law No. 1
D: Todd T. Wong
County Court-at-Law No. 2
D: Eric Montgomery Shepperd
County Court-at-Law No. 3
D: John Lipscombe, Paul Quinzi
County Court-at-Law No. 4
D: Mike Denton
County Court-at-Law No. 5
D: Nancy Hohengarten, McKinley Melancon, Mario Flores
County Court-at-Law No. 6
D: Brandy Mueller
County Court-at-Law No. 7
D: Elisabeth Earle
Co. Probate Court-at-Law No. 1
D: Guy Herman