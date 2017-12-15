2018 Primary Election Filing Time

The candidate filing deadline for the March 2018 partisan primary came and went on Monday night, meaning that what follows amounts to the full lot of who you'll be seeing campaigning for various federal, state, and county races over the next 11 months. There aren't many surprises; save for U.S. Rep. Lamar Smith, the Republican retiring from Congressional District 25 after 30 years in office, all the big-name incumbents (listed in italics) are running for another term. And though Democrats once again face an uphill battle at the state Capitol, with candidates for most of those offices falling short of the profiles being presented by their Republican counterparts, it's of some small comfort that they at least have a candidate in every race. Here's to being sick of most of the names you see on this list by March.

Federal

U.S. Senator

R: Ted Cruz, Geraldine Sam, Mary Miller, Bruce Jacobson Jr.

D: Beto O'Rourke, Edward Kimbrough, Sema Hernandez

U.S. Rep., District 10

R: Michael T. McCaul, John W. Cook

D: Kevin Nelson, Madeline K. Eden, Matt Harris, Mike Siegel, Richie DeGrow, Tami Walker, Tawana Walter-Cadien

U.S. Rep., District 17

R: Bill Flores

D: Dale Mantey, Rick Kennedy

U.S. Rep., District 21

R: Matt McCall, Al M. Poteet, Eric Burkhart, Foster Hagen, Ivan Andarza, Jason Isaac, Mauro Garza, Peggy Wardlaw, Robert Stovall, Samuel Temple, Susan Narvaiz, William Negley

D: Derrick Crowe, Elliott McFadden, Joseph Kopser, Mary Street Wilson

U.S. Rep., District 25

R: Roger Williams

D: Chetan Panda, Chris Perri, Julie Oliver, Kathi Thomas, West Hansen

U.S. Rep., District 35

D: Lloyd Doggett

R: David Smalling, Sherrill Kenneth Alexander

State

Governor

R: Greg Abbott, Secede Kilgore

D: Adrian Ocegueda, Andrew White, Cedric Davis Sr., Demetria Smith, Grady Yarbrough, James Jolly Clark, Jeffrey Payne, Joe Mumbach, Lupe Valdez, Tom Wakely

Lt. Governor

R: Dan Patrick, Scott Milder

D: Michael Cooper, Mike Collier

Attorney General

R: Ken Paxton

D: Justin Nelson

Comptroller

R: Glenn Hegar

D: Joi Chevalier, Tim Mahoney

Land Commissioner

R: George P. Bush, Davey Edwards, Jerry Patterson, Rick Range

D: Miguel Suazo, Tex Morgan

Agriculture Commissioner

R: Sid Miller, Trey Blocker

D: Kim Olson

Railroad Commissioner

R: Christi Craddick

D: Chris Spellmon, Roman McAllen

State Senator, District 14

D: Kirk Watson

State Senator, District 25

R: Donna Campbell, Shannon K. McClendon

D: Jack Guerra, Steven Kling

State Rep., District 46

D: Dawnna Dukes, Ana Cortez, Casey L. McKinney, Jose "Chito" Vela, Sheryl Cole, Warren Baker.

R: Gabriel Nila

State Rep., District 47

R: Paul D. Workman, Jay Wiley, Patty Vredevelt

D: Candace Aylor, Elaina Fowler, Sheri Soltes, Vikki Goodwin, Will Simpson

State Rep., District 48

D: Donna Howard

State Rep., District 49

D: Gina Hinojosa

R: Kyle Austin

State Rep., District 50

D: Celia Israel

State Rep., District 51

D: Eddie Rodriguez

Travis County

County Judge

D: Sarah Eckhardt

District Clerk

D: Velva L. Price

County Clerk

D: Dana DeBeauvoir

County Treasurer

D: Dolores Ortega Carter

County Commissioner, Pct. 2

D: Brigid Shea

County Commissioner, Pct. 4



D: Margaret J. Gómez, Susanna Marie Woody

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1

D: Yvonne Michelle Williams

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2

D: Randall Slagle

R: Chris Soileau

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3

D: Susan Steeg, Sylvia Holmes

R: Martin Harry

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4

D: Raúl Arturo González

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 5

D: Nick Chu

Courts

Supreme Court, Place 2

D: Steven Kirkland

Supreme Court, Place 4

R: John Devine

D: R.K. Sandill

Supreme Court, Place 6

R: Jeff Brown

D: Kathy Cheng

Court of Criminal Appeals, Presiding

D: Maria T. Jackson

Court of Criminal Appeals, Pl. 7

D: Ramona Franklin

Court of Criminal Appeals, Pl. 8

R: Dib Waldrip, Michelle Slaughter

3rd Court of Appeals, Pl. 2

R: Cynthia Olson Bourland

D: Edward Smith

3rd Court of Appeals, Pl. 3

R: Scott Field

D: Chari Kelly

3rd Court of Appeals, Pl. 5

R: David Puryear

D: Thomas J. Baker

3rd Court of Appeals, Pl. 6

R: Donna Davidson, Jennifer S. Freel

D: Gisela D. Triana

147th District Judge

D: Cliff Brown

201st District Judge

D: Amy Clark Meachum

250th District Judge

D: Karin Crump

261st District Judge

D: Lora J. Livingston

299th District Judge

D: Karen Sage

331st District Judge

D: David Crain, Chantal Melissa Eldridge

403rd District Judge

D: Brenda P. Kennedy, Charles Popper

419th District Judge

D: Catherine A. Mauzy

459th District Judge

D: Aurora Martinez Jones, Greg Hitt, Maya Guerra Gamble

County Court-at-Law No. 1

D: Todd T. Wong

County Court-at-Law No. 2

D: Eric Montgomery Shepperd

County Court-at-Law No. 3

D: John Lipscombe, Paul Quinzi

County Court-at-Law No. 4

D: Mike Denton

County Court-at-Law No. 5

D: Nancy Hohengarten, McKinley Melancon, Mario Flores

County Court-at-Law No. 6



D: Brandy Mueller

County Court-at-Law No. 7

D: Elisabeth Earle

Co. Probate Court-at-Law No. 1

D: Guy Herman