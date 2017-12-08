News

Stages of Labor

EMS stalls again, police association eyes final hurdle

By Nina Hernandez, Fri., Dec. 8, 2017

The city's meet-and-confer talks with the Austin-Travis County EMS Association are once again on ice until at least next summer. The two sides met Nov. 30 to discuss the stopgap measure City Council desired, but were ultimately only able to agree on a provision to take care of the 15 employees with pay conflicts as a result of the contract's lapse. It's far short of what Council had asked the city's Labor Relations team to negotiate: in which the city could have kept its coveted hiring and promotions articles while giving the union a continuance of its representation setup.

"We agreed that since we could not agree to a full reinstatement of the contract, that we would just deal with that issue," explained interim Labor Relations Officer Larry Watts. The union came back to the table later that afternoon with a proposal that would've provided for union representation, including administrative leave for union officials, but the city wouldn't accept that, if hiring and promotions weren't included in the deal. Watts said accepting a deal without those provisions wouldn't have been in keeping with Council directives.

ATCEMSA President Tony Marquardt later voiced continued frustration with the city's approach to their negotiations, once again comparing proceedings to a used car sale. But he said the tenor could change with the arrival of a new city manager ("Point Austin: Double Top Secret Probation," p.14). "In negotiations you sell something to get something, and that's been the city's approach," he said. "What we've identified clearly is we're below market for the paramedic profession, and we're behind our public safety fellows. And so those things are the reality."

The police contract remains the city's other outstanding agreement, but that one moved one step closer to ratification on Monday when it was endorsed by a majority vote of the Public Safety Commission. (Commissioners were revisiting a discussion started last month that was ended prematurely because many members hadn't read up on the language.) All on the same page on Monday, it became clear that final arguments by Police Chief Brian Manley and Austin Police Assoc­iation President Ken Casaday greatly influenced proceedings, in particular at one weird moment when Commissioner Carol Lee failed to garner a second for a motion that suggested – as has become a citywide motif – that the new city manager should have a chance to weigh in on the contract, and therefore the current language should stay in effect for two years instead of five. The proposal was seen by some as an attempt to bridge the gap between certain commissioners who have fiscal concerns about the new contract, with those who've taken issue with its commitment to social justice – which made it odd that Commissioner Daniela Nuñez, who issued a biting critique of the contract, didn't second the motion.

Nuñez said on Tuesday that she'd heard whispers about Lee's resolution before the meeting, but hadn't heard whether community members would support it. Addi­tion­ally, "I would've wanted it to be more of an outright rejection [of the contract]," she said, adding that it was "pretty clear from the discussion" that the proposal wouldn't have garnered the necessary support. Another motion to recommend the contract to Council passed 6-2. Council is expected to take up the issue next week – either on Wednesday or Thursday, Dec. 13 or 14.

READ MORE
More EMS
EMS Restructures Work Week for Medics
EMS Restructures Work Week for Medics
Shifting shifts

Chase Hoffberger, Sept. 2, 2016

New Medical Director for Austin/Travis County
New Medical Director for Austin/Travis County
EMS union expresses enthusiasm for Mark E. Escott hire

Chase Hoffberger, June 17, 2016

More APA
Stomped Out
Stomped Out
What happens when the most influential police union in Texas goes after one of Austin's iconic cops?

Chase Hoffberger, Oct. 16, 2015

More by Nina Hernandez
Changes Coming to Ground Transportation Industry
Changes Coming to Ground Transportation Industry
Keep, keep, keeping up with the times

Dec. 8, 2017

There’s Never Been a City Council Candidate Like Lewis Conway Jr.
There’s Never Been a City Council Candidate Like Lewis Conway Jr.
Grassroots organizer, convicted felon eyes Ora Houston’s seat

Dec. 8, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

EMS, APA, Tony Marquardt, Ken Casaday, Larry Watts, Daniela Nuñez, Carol Lee

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
An Evening With Randy Newman
Paramount Theatre
Wildflower Center: Luminations at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center
Die Hard
at Alamo Drafthouse Lakeline
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP