Plans Stalled at Champions Tract 3

The saga continues

By Margaret Nicklas, Fri., Dec. 1, 2017

Photo by Jana Birchum

District Judge Scott Jenkins has voided a Novem­ber 2016 vote at City Council that amended an existing legal agreement concerning Champions Tract 3 to ease land use restrictions and (along with a rezoning request Council approved simultaneously) pave the way for construction of a 325-unit apartment building on the land at 2222 and City Park Road. Jenkins' ruling came in response to a June lawsuit filed by Lake Aus­tin Collective Inc., a neighborhood group opposed to the development. LAC's attorney Bill Aleshire argued successfully that the city had failed to inform the public that certain ordinances would be waived as part of the amendment. A city spokesperson said staff will assess options and "advise Council accordingly." The city could choose to appeal the decision or could repost the item for Council approval with more detailed information. J. Mark Stevenson, a partner with tract developer Slate Real Estate Partners, said he expects the item to be reposted with new language but no factual difference. "We have millions invested in this property," he wrote, "and the development plans and the project has received wide acceptance and encouragement as an outstanding example of needed multi-family development in an area of town that is underserved but sensitive to the landscape."

