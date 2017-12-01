Civics 101

Thursday 30

BE A GIVER, RAISE A TITO’S Text “TITOSHOLIDAY” to 81181, select the charity of your choice – such as ASPCA and Operation Homefront, and Tito’s will donate $1 for every text received (up to $150,000). No vodka necessary. 81181. www.titosvodka.com.

OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR MARKETPLACE INSURANCE (OBAMACARE) Foundation Communities can help you navigate the ACA health insurance marketplace to find the plan that works best for you. Hours vary by day and location; see website for details. Wed., Nov. 1-Fri., Dec. 15. Locations vary, see website. Free. www.foundcom.org/health-programs/health-insurance-enrollment.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Certified Child Passenger Safety technicians teach you how to properly install car seats. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. Turner Roberts Recreation Center, 7201 Colony Loop. www.austintexas.gov.

A FUNNY THING HAPPENS WHEN WE TALK ABOUT SLAVERY Azie Dungey, creator of web series Ask a Slave, speaks. 2-3:30pm. Jesse H. Jones Communication Center, 2504-A Whitis.

#WHERERTHEREFUGEES VIGIL AND RALLY Join advocates for a candlelight vigil and rally to support refugees and those affected by Trump's numerous attempts to ban immigrants from coming to the U.S. 6-8pm. St. James' Episcopal Church, 1941 Webberville Rd.. Free. austin@rstx.org, www.rstx.org.

BOND TASK FORCE SEEKING PUBLIC INPUT Share what infrastructure needs you think are most pressing. These meetings will inform the $640 million bond package to go to voters in 2018. 6:30-8:30pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 1

BE A GIVER, RAISE A TITO’S Text “TITOSHOLIDAY” to 81181, select the charity of your choice – such as ASPCA and Operation Homefront, and Tito’s will donate $1 for every text received (up to $150,000). No vodka necessary. 81181. www.titosvodka.com.

OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR MARKETPLACE INSURANCE (OBAMACARE) Foundation Communities can help you navigate the ACA health insurance marketplace to find the plan that works best for you. Hours vary by day and location; see website for details. Wed., Nov. 1-Fri., Dec. 15. Locations vary, see website. Free. www.foundcom.org/health-programs/health-insurance-enrollment.

COMMUNITY DISCUSSION Founder and ED of Survive2Thrive Foundation Courtney Santana discusses how to move survivors of domestic violence out of victimization to empowerment. 9-10am. 1709 E. 12th. www.survive2thrivefoundation.com.

DAY WITH(OUT) ART: ALTERNATE ENDING RADICAL BEGINNINGS The Contemporary and Kind Clinic unite to present a collection of short films to honor World AIDS Day with pieces by Mykki Blanco, Cheryl Dunye, Ellen Spiro, and more. 6-8pm. The Contemporary Austin, 700 Congress, 512/453-5312. Free. www.kindclinic.org.

Saturday 2

OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR MARKETPLACE INSURANCE (OBAMACARE) Foundation Communities can help you navigate the ACA health insurance marketplace to find the plan that works best for you. Hours vary by day and location; see website for details. Wed., Nov. 1-Fri., Dec. 15. Locations vary, see website. Free. www.foundcom.org/health-programs/health-insurance-enrollment.

BE A GIVER, RAISE A TITO’S Text “TITOSHOLIDAY” to 81181, select the charity of your choice – such as ASPCA and Operation Homefront, and Tito’s will donate $1 for every text received (up to $150,000). No vodka necessary. 81181. www.titosvodka.com.

HEART OF THE CITY A SIMS Foundation fundraiser complete with outlaw country and cosmic cowboys. 7pm. Emo's, 2015 E. Riverside, 888/512-7469. $35-125. www.simsfoundation.org.

Sunday 3

BE A GIVER, RAISE A TITO’S Text “TITOSHOLIDAY” to 81181, select the charity of your choice – such as ASPCA and Operation Homefront, and Tito’s will donate $1 for every text received (up to $150,000). No vodka necessary. 81181. www.titosvodka.com.

OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR MARKETPLACE INSURANCE (OBAMACARE) Foundation Communities can help you navigate the ACA health insurance marketplace to find the plan that works best for you. Hours vary by day and location; see website for details. Wed., Nov. 1-Fri., Dec. 15. Locations vary, see website. Free. www.foundcom.org/health-programs/health-insurance-enrollment.

AUSTIN SMILES HOLIDAY PARTY Help Austin Smiles continue their support of cleft lip and palate child patients this holiday season. 1-3pm. The Oasis, 6550 Comanche Trl., 512/266-2442. www.austinsmiles.org.

OUR REVOLUTION CENTRAL TEXAS REGIONAL MEETING Members should attend to vote in Our Rev endorsements, plus info on January's statewide meeting. 2-4pm. IBEW Local 520, 4818 E. Ben White #300. www.ourrevolutiontx.com.

LIGHTS OF LOVE A night of holiday cheer to support Ronald McDonald Charities of Central Texas (an org that offers aid to families of critically ill or injured children). 4-7pm. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas, 1315 Barbara Jordan Blvd., 512/472-9844. $5 per person suggested donation, $20 per family suggested donation. www.lightsoflovectx.org.

Monday 4

BE A GIVER, RAISE A TITO’S Text “TITOSHOLIDAY” to 81181, select the charity of your choice – such as ASPCA and Operation Homefront, and Tito’s will donate $1 for every text received (up to $150,000). No vodka necessary. 81181. www.titosvodka.com.

OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR MARKETPLACE INSURANCE (OBAMACARE) Foundation Communities can help you navigate the ACA health insurance marketplace to find the plan that works best for you. Hours vary by day and location; see website for details. Wed., Nov. 1-Fri., Dec. 15. Locations vary, see website. Free. www.foundcom.org/health-programs/health-insurance-enrollment.

2018 BOND TASK FORCE SEEKING PUBLIC INPUT Provide your input on what infrastructure needs are most important to the city in advance of the $640 million bond package going to voters in 2018. 6:30-8:30pm. Spicewood Springs Library, 8637 Spicewood Springs Rd.. www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 5

BE A GIVER, RAISE A TITO’S Text “TITOSHOLIDAY” to 81181, select the charity of your choice – such as ASPCA and Operation Homefront, and Tito’s will donate $1 for every text received (up to $150,000). No vodka necessary. 81181. www.titosvodka.com.

OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR MARKETPLACE INSURANCE (OBAMACARE) Foundation Communities can help you navigate the ACA health insurance marketplace to find the plan that works best for you. Hours vary by day and location; see website for details. Wed., Nov. 1-Fri., Dec. 15. Locations vary, see website. Free. www.foundcom.org/health-programs/health-insurance-enrollment.

CARE FOR THE CAREGIVER For caregivers of patients with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. Registration required. 2-4pm. Alzheimer’s Texas, 3520 Executive Center Dr.. Free. www.txalz.org.

CORRIDOR MOBILITY PLAN FOR MANCHACA PUBLIC MEETING Learn about and provide feedback on the plan to improve mobility, safety, and connectivity along Manchaca Road. 5pm. Crockett High School, 5601 Manchaca Rd., 512/414-2532. www.austintexas.gov/manchaca.

OPEN HOUSE FOR MANCHACA ROAD CORRIDOR MOBILITY PLAN The city is studying short-, medium- and long-term mobility, connectivty, and safety improvements for all Manchaca users (on foot, bike, car, or bus). Give them your feedback. Spanish interpretation available. 5-8pm. Crockett High School, 5601 Manchaca Rd., 512/414-2532. Free. corridors@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/Manchaca.

COMMUNITY IN ACTION: BLACK AUSTIN REMEMBERED A look at the Clarksville, Kincheoneville, and Wheatville communities. 5:30pm. Gordon-White Building, 210 W. 24th. Free.

DISTRICT 1 – SAFE ROUTES TO SCHOOL COMMUNITY WORKSHOP Parents, students, school officials, and planners discuss how to get students to school safely (sidewalk improvement, bike lanes, and more). 6-8pm. Sadler Means Middle School, 6401 N. Hampton. www.austintexas.gov/saferoutes.

Wednesday 6

BE A GIVER, RAISE A TITO’S Text “TITOSHOLIDAY” to 81181, select the charity of your choice – such as ASPCA and Operation Homefront, and Tito’s will donate $1 for every text received (up to $150,000). No vodka necessary. 81181. www.titosvodka.com.

OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR MARKETPLACE INSURANCE (OBAMACARE) Foundation Communities can help you navigate the ACA health insurance marketplace to find the plan that works best for you. Hours vary by day and location; see website for details. Wed., Nov. 1-Fri., Dec. 15. Locations vary, see website. Free. www.foundcom.org/health-programs/health-insurance-enrollment.

OPEN GOVERNMENT SHOWCASE Hear from city departments and leaders Adler, Tovo, and library director Roosevelt Weeks on innovative projects designed to bring transparency and civic participation to local government. 3-6pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. Free. library.austintexas.gov/central-library.

BEERS FOR BETO A chance to learn more about O'Rourke's U.S. Senate campaign – he'll be Skyping in at 6pm. 5:30-7pm. Native Hostel, 807 E. Fourth, 512/551-9947. www.betofortexas.com.

BACK 2016 MOBILITY BOND CONSTRUCTABILITY REVIEW Offer input on 2016 mobility bond packages and work with the city while learning about the Corridor Mobility Program's recs and potential investments. 5:30-7pm. Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/event/2016-mobility-bond-constructability-review.

DISTRICT 10 – SAFE ROUTES TO SCHOOL COMMUNITY WORKSHOP Parents, students, school officials, and planners discuss how to get students to school safely (sidewalk improvement, bike lanes, and more). 6-8pm. Murchison Middle School, 3700 North Hills, 512/414-3254. www.austintexas.gov/saferoutes.

PROGRESS TEXAS 7TH ANNIVERSARY HOLIDAY PARTY A holiday party honoring State Rep Donna Howard, City Council Member Greg Casar, and former Texas AFL-CIO President John Patrick. 6pm. Antone's Nightclub, 305 E. Fifth, 512/814-0361. $50. www.progresstexas.org.

Thursday 7

BE A GIVER, RAISE A TITO’S Text “TITOSHOLIDAY” to 81181, select the charity of your choice – such as ASPCA and Operation Homefront, and Tito’s will donate $1 for every text received (up to $150,000). No vodka necessary. 81181. www.titosvodka.com.

OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR MARKETPLACE INSURANCE (OBAMACARE) Foundation Communities can help you navigate the ACA health insurance marketplace to find the plan that works best for you. Hours vary by day and location; see website for details. Wed., Nov. 1-Fri., Dec. 15. Locations vary, see website. Free. www.foundcom.org/health-programs/health-insurance-enrollment.

A CONVERSATION WITH SCOTT MILDER, GOP CANDIDATE FOR LT. GOV. Texas Tribune leads a conversation with Scott Milder on his run for Lt. Gov. 7:30-9am. The Austin Club, 110 E. Ninth, 512/477-9496. Free. www.texastribune.org.