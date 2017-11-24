Civics 101

Tuesday 21

CITY OF AUSTIN SEEKS ARTIST FOR LOCAL AND NATIONAL PRE-QUALIFIED PUBLIC ARTIST POOLS Art in Public Places is looking for artists interested in being commissioned for public art projects. See website for more info and meeting dates. Deadline: Mon., Nov. 27; 5pm. www.austincreates.com.

OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR MARKETPLACE INSURANCE (OBAMACARE) Foundation Communities can help you navigate the ACA health insurance marketplace to find the plan that works best for you. Hours vary by day and location; see website for details. Wed., Nov. 1-Fri., Dec. 15. Locations vary, see website. Free. www.foundcom.org/health-programs/health-insurance-enrollment.

BEHAVIORS AND COMMUNICATION Alzheimer’s (or related dementia) caregivers are invited to this educational series. Email registration required. 2-4pm. Alzheimer’s Texas, 3520 Executive Center Dr. #140. Free. vcardenas@txalz.org, www.txalz.org.

Wednesday 22

Thursday 23

Friday 24

Saturday 25

SIDE HUSTLE SATURDAY Local business experts offer advice on finding a side hustle and transitioning to a full-time entrepreneurship. Sat., Nov. 25, noon-3pm. Greater Austin Black Chamber of Commerce, 912 E. 11th. Free.

Sunday 26

Monday 27

Tuesday 28

BE A GIVER, RAISE A TITO’S Text “TITOSHOLIDAY” to 81181, select the charity of your choice – such as ASPCA and Operation Homefront, and Tito’s will donate $1 for every text received (up to $150,000). No vodka necessary. 81181. www.titosvodka.com.

ACTIVITIES OF DAILY LIVING An educational series for Alzheimer’s/dementia caregivers. Registration required. 2-4pm. Alzheimer’s Texas, 3520 Executive Center Dr. #140. Free. vcardenas@txalz.org, www.txalz.org.

GIVING TUESDAY WITH I LIVE HERE I GIVE HERE A special pop-up event for local nonprofits in honor of Giving Tuesday. Orgs include Austin Pets Alive!, We Are Blood, Austin Diaper Bank, Big Medium, Minis & Friends, and more. Expect art activities, a mobile blood bank – yes, you can donate!, a diaper donation box, mini horses and a whole lot more. 2-5pm. Livestrong Headquarters, 2201 E. Sixth. www.ilivehereigivehere.org.

BOND TASK FORCE SEEKING PUBLIC INPUT Share what infrastructure needs you think are most pressing. These meetings will inform the $640 million bond package going to voters in 2018. 6:30-8:30pm. University Hills Branch Library, 4721 Loyola, 512/929-0551. www.austintexas.gov.