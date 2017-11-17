Civics 101

Thursday 16

OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR MARKETPLACE INSURANCE (OBAMACARE) Foundation Communities can help you navigate the ACA health insurance market place to find the plan that works best for you. Hours vary by day and location, see website for details. Wed., Nov. 1 - Fri., Dec. 15. Locations vary, see website. Free. www.foundcom.org/health-programs/health-insurance-enrollment.

CITY OF AUSTIN SEEKS ARTIST FOR LOCAL AND NATIONAL PRE-QUALIFIED PUBLIC ARTIST POOLS Art in Public Places is looking for artists interested in being commissioned for public art projects. See website for more info and meeting dates. Deadline: Mon., Nov. 27; 5pm. www.austincreates.com.

SECOND STAKEHOLDER MEETING ON PAID SICK DAYS An in-depth discussion of how a paid sick days policy can work in Austin. Can't make it? Share your thoughts with the City by making an account and submitting your comments online or text AUSTIN to 512/643-5627. 4-6:30pm. Town Lake Center, 721 Barton Springs Rd. www.workstrongaustin.org.

2018 BOND TASK FORCE PUBLIC INPUT Offer feedback on what Austin infrastructure needs are most important in advance of the $640 million bond package to go to voters in 2018. 6:30-8:30pm. Little Walnut Creek Library, 835 W. Rundberg, 512/836-8975. www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 17

BUILDING BRIDGES COMMUNITY DIALOGUE Join the conversation on UT's East Austin Development and Community Engagement Plan. 9-10am. 1709 E. 12th.

YWCA MONTHLY DIALOGUE Bring your lunch and join the conversation about the current state of sexual violation. Noon-1:30pm. YWCA, 2015 S. I-35 #110, 512/326-1222. Free. www.ywcaaustin.org.

ZERO WASTE BLOCK LEADER ORIENTATION Learn what it takes to be a Zero Waste Block Leader and help Austin Resource Recovery achieve the city's zero waste goals. 1-3pm. Twin Oaks Branch Library, 1800 S. Fifth. www.cityofaustin.org/library.

Saturday 18

"HANDS FOR HOPE" El Buen Samaritano Episcopal Mission will distribute Thanksgiving care packages to 1,000 local families in need. 9am-Noon. El Buen Samaritano, 7000 Woodhue, 512/474-4448. www.elbuen.org.

DO GOOD / THEN PARTY Good Party ATX leads a group of volunteer dog walks to AAC. Walk dogs in need then head to Lustre Pearl East for the after party. 10am. Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop. www.austintexas.gov/department/animal-services.

THE COMMUNITY’S TABLE: SHAPING THE VISION OF DOWNTOWN Catch the unveiling of the Community's Table (a new public art piece that portrays residents' vision of Downtown Austin in a decade). 11am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. Free. www.cityofaustin.org/downtown/republicsq.htm.

COMMUNITY COALITION FOR HEALTH WELLNESS FAIR Screenings for blood pressure, blood glucose, and HIV testing. Plus health education information, and physical activities. 11am-2pm. YMCA East Communities Branch, 5315 Ed Bluestein, 512/933-9622. Free. www.austinymca.org.

AUSTIN, LET'S TALK ABOUT ABORTION A conversation (about abortion) rooted in values and facts. 12:30-2:30pm. 2311 South Congress Ave.. $15. www.prochoicetexas.org.

POP-UP ACTIVISTS' LIVING ROOM PHOTO BOOTH During EAST join Justine Gilcrease, Jardine Libaire, and Jim Lewis for pop-up activism with a Seventies-inspired library and postcards to write to local and/or state reps. Sat. & Sun., 1-4pm Justine's Brasserie, 4710 E. Fifth, 512/385-2900. Free. www.justines1937.com.

PARK PLANNING WORKSHOP: IMAGINE THE FUTURE A public input session discussing the planning process for the newly enlarged Brownie Neighborhood Park. 1:30-3:30pm. North Austin YMCA, 1000 W. Rundberg. www.austintexas.gov/parks.

TEXAS HANDMAIDS NOVEMBER ORGANIZING MEETING Help the handmaids research fake clinics, write postcards to their donors, and fundraise for pro-choice candidates. 3-4:45pm. Cepeda Branch Library, 651 N. Pleasant Valley, 512/974-7372. www.fb.com/txhandmaids.

RAGS TO WAGS GALA Celebrate Austin Humane Society's past and look toward their future with silent and live auctions. 6:30pm. Hyatt Regency Austin, 208 Barton Springs Rd., 512/477-1234. $200. www.ahsragstowags.org.

Sunday 19

25TH ANNUAL HOUSE THE HOMELESS SUNRISE MEMORIAL SERVICE A service remembering the women, men, and children who died on our streets due to poverty this past year. 6:57am. Vic Mathias Shores, 900 W. Riverside Dr.. www.housethehomeless.org.

APD’S RUN WITH THE HEROES 5K APD and Special Olympics Texas invite you to participate in this race honoring fallen first responders and their families. 8am. Camp Mabry, 2200 W. 35th. $20-35. www.austintexas.gov/police.

POP-UP ACTIVISTS' LIVING ROOM PHOTO BOOTH During EAST join Justine Gilcrease, Jardine Libaire, and Jim Lewis for pop-up activism with a Seventies-inspired library and postcards to write to local and/or state reps. Sat. & Sun., 1-4pm Justine's Brasserie, 4710 E. Fifth, 512/385-2900. Free. www.justines1937.com.

DAY OF REMEMBRANCE VIGIL Vision Zero ATX leads a vigil honoring those we've lost to traffic accidents. 5-7pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Monday 20

Tuesday 21

BEHAVIORS AND COMMUNICATION Alzheimer’s (or related dementia) caregivers are invited to this educational series. Email registration required. 2-4pm. Alzheimer’s Texas, 3520 Executive Center Dr. #140. Free. vcardenas@txalz.org, www.txalz.org.

Wednesday 22

Thursday 23

