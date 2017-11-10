News

Weekend Shooting Spree Suspect Charged

Rolando Martinez charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for weekend rampage up I-35

By Nina Hernandez, Fri., Nov. 10, 2017

Austin Police said on Monday that the 25-year-old man suspected of conducting a weekend shooting spree along I-35 has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Rolando Martinez is accused of using an assault rifle to shoot at numerous vehicles on a stretch of the interstate between far South Austin and Wells Branch Parkway. Four people, including a child, were hit in the attack. Nothing yet points to a motive for the shooting, although APD indicated that Martinez may have been intoxicated at the time of his arrest.

