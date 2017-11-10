News

Margaret Moore Declines Prosecution of Cops Who Killed Morgan Crocker

Officers no-billed in Sept. 14, 2016, OIS

By Chase Hoffberger, Fri., Nov. 10, 2017

Margaret Moore
Margaret Moore (by John Anderson)

District Attorney Margaret Moore declined to formally try two Austin Police officers – Brett Fritz and Bernardo Ramirez – for their role in the Sept. 14, 2016, shooting death of Morgan Crocker. Crocker, 34 at the time of his death, was allegedly burglarizing vehicles in the parking lot of the Sedona Springs apartment complex in Southwest Austin when Fritz responded to a disturbance call, got into a footrace, and eventually deployed his Taser, which caused Crocker to fall to the ground. By then, backup had shown up, and Crocker, still on the ground, pulled a handgun out of his clothing and started firing. None of the officers were struck, but Fritz and Ramirez returned fire, hitting Crocker, who was able to retreat a short distance before falling between two cars. He later died from his injuries. A 33-page letter sent from Moore to Police Chief Brian Manley outlines her justification for declining prosecution. This is the fourth such 2016 case that Moore has declined to present to a grand jury since she instituted her discretionary policy in April.

READ MORE
More Margaret Moore
Margaret Moore on ICE
Margaret Moore on ICE
The D.A. wants to work with ICE to ensure victim and criminal witness safety

Mary Tuma, May 26, 2017

D.A. Unveils New Civil Rights Division
D.A. Unveils New Civil Rights Division
Moore says division will replace Critical Incident Unit

Chase Hoffberger, April 14, 2017

More by Chase Hoffberger
Adam Reposa on Ice
Adam Reposa on Ice
Sentenced to six months in jail for direct contempt, city’s DWI king meets stalemate in state courts

Nov. 10, 2017

Greg Abbott's New Whiff
Greg Abbott's New Whiff
Governor says some nice things about Austin, for once

Nov. 1, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Margaret Moore, Morgan Crocker, Brett Fritz, Bernardo Ramirez

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
POP Austin International Art Show
Fair Market
My Favorite Season
at AFS Cinema
2017 Austin International Drag Festival at Various locations
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP