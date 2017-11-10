Civics 101

Thursday 9

CITY OF AUSTIN SEEKS ARTIST FOR LOCAL AND NATIONAL PRE-QUALIFIED PUBLIC ARTIST POOLS Art in Public Places is looking for artists interested in being commissioned for public art projects. See website for more info and meeting dates. Tue., Oct. 31 - Mon., Nov. 27; 5pm. www.austincreates.com.

OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR MARKETPLACE INSURANCE (OBAMACARE) Foundation Communities can help you navigate the ACA health insurance market place to find the plan that works best for you. Hours vary by day and location, see website for details. Wed., Nov. 1 - Fri., Dec. 15. Locations vary, see website. Free. www.foundcom.org/health-programs/health-insurance-enrollment.

INTRODUCTION TO MOBILE WEB ACCESSIBILITY TESTING & DEVELOPMENT Learn about mobile web accessibility, how to test with mobile screen readers, responsive web design, and much more at the one-day workshop. 8:30am-4:30pm. Microassist Training Center, 8500 Shoal Creek, Bldg. 4, Ste. 225. $550. bfaulk@microassist.com, www.microassist.com.

POP-UP CLINIC FOR PEOPLE EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS AS WINTER APPROACHES Central Health staff and volunteers offer a variety of services including physical exams, housing assessments and referrals to those experiencing homelessness. 9am-12:30pm. Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/472-7312. www.centralhealth.net.

RALLY AND INFORMATIONAL AGAINST ATX'S POLICE ASSOCIATION CONTRACT! Learn more about the police union contract and why activists say it needs "major changes or should be done away with completely." 5-6:30pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austinjustice.org.

SAFETY AND JUSTICE: A COMMUNITY DIALOGUE Discuss strategies for increasing trust and goodwill between citizens and law enforcement. 5:30pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. Free. www.canatx.org.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION FOR CREATIVES An info session on developing an artist-run business. 6:30-8pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

JULIE BINDEL ON “THE PIMPING OF PROSTITUTION” Bindel, a UK journalist, examines the controversial debate on prostitution and its legislation. 7:30pm. Belo Center for New Media Auditorium, 300 W. Dean Keeton St. rjensen@austin.utexas.edu.

Friday 10

Saturday 11

LEADERSHIP AND COMMUNITY ORGANIZING TRAINING Join Texas Advocates for Justice for a training on how we can end mass incarceration happening across the state. 9am-5pm. Texas Advocates for Justice, 2301 E. Cesar Chavez. jrenaud@grassrootsleadership.org, www.fb.com/texasadvocatesforjustice.

WOMAYN OF THE GLOBAL MAJORITY SUMMIT Counter Balance: ATX hosts the inaugural WOGM Summit to build the bridge between women of varying backgrounds, beliefs and ideals, and provide space to discuss goals and change. See website for schedule. 9am-5pm. ACC Eastview Campus, 3401 Webberville Rd. Free. www.counterbalanceatx.org.

FREE BRAKE LIGHT CHANGE CLINIC Trained volunteers will be on hand to help fix brake lights. 10am-7pm. 2237 E. Riverside. Free. www.dsaaustin.org.

POP-UP ACTIVISTS' LIVING ROOM PHOTO BOOTH During EAST join Justine Gilcrease, Jardine Libaire, and Jim Lewis for pop-up activism with a Seventies-inspired library and postcards to write to local and/or state reps. Sat. & Sun., 1-4pm Justine's Brasserie, 4710 E. Fifth, 512/385-2900. Free. www.justines1937.com.

Sunday 12

AUSTIN KIDNEY WALK Walk to raise funds for the National Kidney Foundation. 9am. Concordia University, 11400 Concordia University, 512/486-2001. www.kidneywalk.org.

ONETX DAY OF ACTION Join TCDP and OneTX for a day of action centered around the new app Knock 10. Sun., Nov. 12, noon-4pm Texas AFL-CIO Auditorium, 1106 Lavaca. www.traviscountydemocrats.org.

Monday 13

DRIVER’S LICENSE RECOVERY CLINIC Staff and volunteers will help individuals who've lost their licenses due to DPS surcharges and also provide assistance for resolution on other Municipal Court cases. 4:45-8:45pm. Windsor Park Branch Library, 5833 Westminster, 512/928-0333. www.austintexas.gov.

RECEPTION FOR REP. HOWARD'S RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN Kick-off Rep. Donna Howard's re-election campaign for House District 48. 6-7:30pm. Juliet Italian Kitchen, 1500 Barton Springs Rd., 512/479-1800. $25. www.votedonna.com.

CANDIDATE FORUM – U.S. REP 25 AND JP, PCT. 3 Come with questions for the Dem candidates running for Congressional District 25. 6-8:15pm. Trudy's Four Star, 13059 Four Star Blvd.. www.circlecareademocrats.org.

2018 BOND TASK FORCE PUBLIC INPUT Offer feedback on what Austin infrastructure needs are most important in advance of the $640 million bond package to go to voters in 2018. 6:30-8:30pm. Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512/974-3840. www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 14

CITY SEEKS PUBLIC FEEDBACK ON PROPOSED SPECIAL EVENTS ORDINANCE RULES Weigh in on Austin Center for Events' proposed rules submitted for consideration in the pending Special Events Ordinance. 4-6pm. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov.

INTRODUCTION TO ALZHEIMER’S: ALZ 101 Folks taking care of someone suffering from Alzheimer’s, or related dementia, invited to this educational series. Registration required. 6-7:15pm. Alzheimer’s Texas, 3520 Executive Center Dr.. Free. vcardenas@txalz.org, www.txalz.org.

FY 18 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP For all FY 18 Cultural Funding recipients. Attendees are encouraged to bring a laptop or tablet. 6pm. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

PUBLIC MEETING – OAK PARK/OAK ACRES FLOODING A discussion on projects to reduce the risk of flooding in the Oak Park and Oak Acres neighborhoods. 6:30pm. Western Hills Church of Christ, 6211 Parkwood, 512/892-3532. www.austintexas.gov.

PUBLIC MEETING – ONION CREEK FLOOD MITIGATION FOR THE AREAS NEAR PINEHURST & WILD DUNES Watershed Protection staff explain their recommendations for buyouts to protect the area from flooding. 7pm. Onion Creek Club, 2510 Onion Creek Pkwy., 512/444-6081. www.austintexas.gov.

Wednesday 15

RGA ANNUAL CONFERENCE 45th's vice president will speak at this year's annual gathering of the nation's Republican governors. Wed., Nov. 15 - Thu., Nov. 16 JW Marriott Austin, 110 E. Second. www.rga.org.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Certified safety technicians will educate you on how to properly install your car seat. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. Third Wednesdays Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/972-7233. www.austintexas.gov/department/gus-garcia-recreation-center.

FUNDRAISER FOR GREG HITT Robert Luther and Garrett Higley host a reception to support Greg Hitt's campaign for 459th District Judge. 5:30-7pm. 3201 Bryker Dr. $50 suggested minimum donation. info@hittforjudge.com.

FUTURE OF SHOAL CREEK TRAIL COMMUNITY MEETING The final community meeting to discuss Shoal Creek Trail: Vision to Action Plan to "improve, connect, and extend" the trial northward past U.S. 183. 6-8pm. Rock Rose Hall, 11420 Rock Rose Ave. #100. www.shoalcreekconservancy.org.

Thursday 16

SECOND STAKEHOLDER MEETING ON PAID SICK DAYS An in-depth discussion of how a paid sick days policy can work in Austin. Can't make it? Share your thoughts with the City by making an account and submitting your comments online or text AUSTIN to 512/643-5627. 4-6:30pm. Town Lake Center, 721 Barton Springs Rd. www.workstrongaustin.org.

2018 BOND TASK FORCE PUBLIC INPUT Offer feedback on what Austin infrastructure needs are most important in advance of the $640 million bond package to go to voters in 2018. 6:30-8:30pm. Little Walnut Creek Library, 835 W. Rundberg, 512/836-8975. www.austintexas.gov.