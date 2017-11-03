Nov. 7 General Election: Early Voting Oct. 23-Nov. 3

Travis County voters may vote at any precinct polling place in Travis County.

Voter ID: Voters who do not have photo ID may vote after signing a Reasonable Impediment Declara­tion and providing a supporting documentation. Visit www.traviscountyclerk.org for a list of acceptable forms of ID and documentation. The Travis County Clerk's IVoteEarly.com website gives real-time wait times at polling locations.

Additional election info:

Travis Co.: www.traviscountyelections.org or 512/238-VOTE(8683).

Williamson Co.: www.wilco.org/elections or 512/943-1630.

Hays Co.: www.co.hays.tx.us/elections.aspx or 512/393-7310.

Early Voting Locations

All locations open Mon.-Sat., 7am-7pm; Sun., noon-6pm.

CENTRAL

Fiesta Mart, 3909 N. I-35

Howson Library, 2500 Exposition

Travis Co. Granger Bldg., 314 W. 11th

UT Flawn Academic Center, 2400 Inner Campus

SOUTH/SOUTHWEST

Gardner Betts Annex, 2501 S. Congress

Randalls, 2025 W. Ben White

Randalls, 9911 Brodie

SOUTHEAST

Fiesta Mart, 5510 S. I-35

Dan Ruiz Branch Library, 5803 Nuckols Crossing

Del Valle ISD, 5301 Ross

EAST

Carver Library, 1161 Angelina

Manor ISD, 10335 Hwy. 290 E.

NORTH

Disability Rights Texas, 2222 W. Braker

County Tax Office, 15822 Foothill Farms, Pflugerville

Hartfield Performing Arts Center, 5800 McNeil, Round Rock

NORTHEAST

Austin Area Urban League, 8011-A Cameron

Travis Co. Airport Blvd., 5501 Airport

NORTHWEST

Old Quarry Library, 7051 Village Center

Randalls, 10900-D Research

WEST

Randalls, 5145 N. FM 620

Randalls, 3300 Bee Caves Rd.

Randalls, 2301 RR 620 S. at Lohmans Crossing

Bee Cave City Hall, 4000 Galleria

Mobile Voting

THURSDAY, NOV. 2

Ben Hur Shrine Ctr., 7811 Rockwood, 8am-6pm

Lake Travis Middle, 4932 Bee Creek Rd., 8am-6pm

Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 7am-7pm

Randalls, 6600 S. MoPac, 8am-6pm

FRIDAY, NOV. 3

Ben Hur Shrine Ctr., 7811 Rockwood, 8am-6pm

Lake Travis High, 3324 RR 620 S., 7am-7pm

Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 7am-7pm

Randalls, 6600 S. MoPac, 8am-6pm