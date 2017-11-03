Early Voting
Through Friday, Nov. 3
Fri., Nov. 3, 2017
Nov. 7 General Election: Early Voting Oct. 23-Nov. 3
Travis County voters may vote at any precinct polling place in Travis County.
Voter ID: Voters who do not have photo ID may vote after signing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and providing a supporting documentation. Visit www.traviscountyclerk.org for a list of acceptable forms of ID and documentation. The Travis County Clerk's IVoteEarly.com website gives real-time wait times at polling locations.
Additional election info:
Travis Co.: www.traviscountyelections.org or 512/238-VOTE(8683).
Williamson Co.: www.wilco.org/elections or 512/943-1630.
Hays Co.: www.co.hays.tx.us/elections.aspx or 512/393-7310.
Early Voting LocationsAll locations open Mon.-Sat., 7am-7pm; Sun., noon-6pm.
CENTRAL
Fiesta Mart, 3909 N. I-35
Howson Library, 2500 Exposition
Travis Co. Granger Bldg., 314 W. 11th
UT Flawn Academic Center, 2400 Inner Campus
SOUTH/SOUTHWEST
Gardner Betts Annex, 2501 S. Congress
Randalls, 2025 W. Ben White
Randalls, 9911 Brodie
SOUTHEAST
Fiesta Mart, 5510 S. I-35
Dan Ruiz Branch Library, 5803 Nuckols Crossing
Del Valle ISD, 5301 Ross
EAST
Carver Library, 1161 Angelina
Manor ISD, 10335 Hwy. 290 E.
NORTH
Disability Rights Texas, 2222 W. Braker
County Tax Office, 15822 Foothill Farms, Pflugerville
Hartfield Performing Arts Center, 5800 McNeil, Round Rock
NORTHEAST
Austin Area Urban League, 8011-A Cameron
Travis Co. Airport Blvd., 5501 Airport
NORTHWEST
Old Quarry Library, 7051 Village Center
Randalls, 10900-D Research
WEST
Randalls, 5145 N. FM 620
Randalls, 3300 Bee Caves Rd.
Randalls, 2301 RR 620 S. at Lohmans Crossing
Bee Cave City Hall, 4000 Galleria
Mobile Voting
THURSDAY, NOV. 2
Ben Hur Shrine Ctr., 7811 Rockwood, 8am-6pm
Lake Travis Middle, 4932 Bee Creek Rd., 8am-6pm
Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 7am-7pm
Randalls, 6600 S. MoPac, 8am-6pm
FRIDAY, NOV. 3
Ben Hur Shrine Ctr., 7811 Rockwood, 8am-6pm
Lake Travis High, 3324 RR 620 S., 7am-7pm
Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 7am-7pm
Randalls, 6600 S. MoPac, 8am-6pm