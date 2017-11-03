CodeNEXT: Slogging Toward Draft Three

The city's Zoning and Platting Commission has finalized its official recommendations for draft two of the land development code rewrite. After combing through 71 pages of notes through the course of a six-hour meeting on Monday night, commissioners unanimously passed a 10-page resolution for city staff and code consultants to reference while crafting the third and final draft, scheduled for release on Nov. 28. Tuesday, Oct. 31, was the deadline for public engagement, and for land use commissions to submit recommendations. ZAP's wistful recommendations include an extended timeline so that commissioners can provide "meaningful feedback" on a code that could be in place for several decades – like the current LDC, which was drafted in the Eighties – and a reduction in the number of zoning categories to reduce unwanted complexities, among others. Following the Planning Commission's recommendation to staff last week requesting an "interim" map, ZAP suggests that CodeNEXT mapping not be completed until after Imagine Austin (the city's comprehensive plan) undergoes its major five-year amendments, and also that it include input from communities of color. Commissioners also encourage staff to ensure that all affordable housing bonus programs work consistently and are available in all zoning categories, including West Austin. They also asked for a lower median family income target, and affordable units with multiple bedrooms. Regarding accessory dwelling units, ZAP recommends that smaller, income-restricted ADUs be fast-tracked and that the city eliminate permitting fees to better create missing middle housing.

Both the Planning Commission and American Institute of Architects Austin are discussing CodeNEXT Wednesday evening as we go to print. The PC is expected to cover ADUs, conditional use permits, and minor use permits in their special-called meeting at the Waller Creek Center, while the AIA hosts a public reception to present their findings from a series of charrette sessions testing the code as it appears in draft two.

ZAP and PC each have two meetings scheduled for the weeks after draft three is released; they'll hold a joint public hearing on Jan. 9.