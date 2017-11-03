Civics 101

Early Voting photo: Photo by John Anderson

Thursday 2

TEXAS ADVOCACY PROJECT SUPPLY DRIVE Allstate offices are collecting supplies for the Texas Advocacy Project to support survivors of domestic violence and prevent domestic and dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking throughout Texas. Preferred donations include: toiletries, toilet paper, paper towels, menstrual hygiene products, diapers, and baby wipes. Drop supplies at any of the three Austin locations. 12010 Hwy. 290 W. #110; 11100 N. I-35; 8103 Brodie #7. www.texasadvocacyproject.org.

OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR MARKETPLACE INSURANCE (OBAMACARE) Foundation Communities can help you navigate the ACA health insurance market place to find the plan that works best for you. Hours vary by day and location, see website for details. Wed., Nov. 1 - Fri., Dec. 15. Locations vary, see website. Free. www.foundcom.org/health-programs/health-insurance-enrollment.

CITY OF AUSTIN SEEKS ARTIST FOR LOCAL AND NATIONAL PRE-QUALIFIED PUBLIC ARTIST POOLS Art in Public Places is looking for artists interested in being commissioned for public art projects. See website for more info and meeting dates. Tues., Oct. 31 - Mon., Nov. 27; 5pm. www.austincreates.com.

EARLY VOTING During early voting (and on Election Day) you can vote at any polling location with a "Vote Here" sign. Travis County.

OPEN HOUSE FOR SLAUGHTER, WILLIAM CANNON, AND BRODIE MOBILITY REPORTS Provide feedback on proposed mobility, safety, and connectivity recommendations. 4:30-7:30pm. Hampton Branch Library, 5125 Convict Hill Rd., 512/892-6680. www.austintexas.gov/bswcorridors.

AUSTIN CANDIDATE FORUM Learn more about the upcoming Democratic candidates. 6-8:30pm. Craftsman, 2000 E. Cesar Chavez. Free-$15. www.fb.com/ATXDemVets.

ZONING FOR JUSTICE Panelists discuss how a better land development code could benefit Austin and create a more just city. 6:30-8:45pm. Cepeda Branch Library, 651 N. Pleasant Valley, 512/974-7372. www.leftuptous.org.

Friday 3

BLUE DOOR GALA A special celebration honoring 50 years of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area's service to local youth. 6pm. JW Marriott Austin, 110 E. Second. $100-10,000. www.bgcaustin.org.

Saturday 4

IT'S MY PARK DAY FALL EDITION Volunteer to help improve parks, trails, and greenbelts throughout Austin. If that wasn't incentive enough, JuiceLand, Shake Shack, Galaxy Cafe, Zocalo Cafe, and Baby Greens are awarding volunteers with free (or discounted treats) as long as you're wearing your volunteer tee. Locations vary, see website. www.austinparks.org.

FREE RABIES VACCINATION CLINIC For dogs and cats 12 weeks of age and older. Sat., Nov. 4, 8am-noon. Richard Moya Park, 10001 Burleson, 512/874-7275. www.austinanimalcenter.org.

THIS NIGHTMARE MUST END: TRUMP/PENCE REGIME MUST GO! A peaceful rally and march to "protest the actions and rhetoric of the Trump/Pence regime." Austin joins the cross-country protest to say: We won't stop until "this nightmare ends." 1-5pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.refusefascism.org.

PANEL ON CLIMATE CHANGE Panelists discuss the future of climate change in Texas and around the world. 2-4pm. Yarborough Branch Library, 2200 Hancock. Free. www.cg4tx.org.

A NIGHT IN HAVANA A gala benefiting SAFE's Austin Children’s Shelter campus. 5:30pm. Hyatt Regency Austin, 208 Barton Springs Rd., 512/477-1234. www.safeaustin.org.

MARCH ON! TEXAS BBQ FOR BETO Come out and show support for Beto O'Rourke in his effort to unseat Ted Cruz in the Senate. 5:30-8:30pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/474-1958. www.betofortexas.com.

Sunday 5

TEXAS STATE CAPITOL 2A RALLY A pro-gun, pro-second amendment rally. 10am. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.tspb.state.tx.us.

THE COMMUNITY’S TABLE: YOUR VISION FOR DOWNTOWN BRUNCH & WORKSHOP How do you envision Downtown Austin 15 years from now? Share your thoughts on a vision board and help create a community art piece to be installed in Republic Square Nov. 18. Sun., Nov. 5, noon-3pm. Kenny Dorham's Backyard, 1106 E. 11th, 512/477-9438. communications@downtownaustin.com, www.diversearts.org.

Monday 6

KATHIE GLASS LAUNCHES 2018 CAMPAIGN FOR TEXAS GOVERNOR Glass kicks off her campaign as Libertarian for Texas Governor. Hear her goals and plans for the campaign. 6-9pm. The Driskill Hotel, 604 Brazos, 512/439-1234. www.kathieglass.org.

TEXAS INMATE FAMILIES ASSOCIATION MEETING Get your questions about the Texas Department of Criminal Justice answered on the first Monday of each month. First Monday of the month, 6:30pm Sunrise Community Church, 4430 Manchaca Rd. Free. www.tifa.org.

JUSTICE FOR RODNEY REED A screening of the 2006 doc State vs. Reed, followed by guest speakers discussing Reed's case and members of his family. 6:30-8:30pm. Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing, 512/535-3044. Free, donations for the Reed family accepted. mcmillanforlakeway@gmail.com, www.fb.com/RodneyReed999271.

Tuesday 7

ELECTION DAY Fill out your ballots anywhere you see a "Vote Here" sign. Travis County and AISD bonds on the ballot.

FINANCIAL LITERACY Learn the ins and outs of a credit report, plus how to improve your score and maintain good credit. Tue., Nov. 7, noon-1:30pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

[RE]VERSE PITCH PRESENTS: CIRCULAR ECONOMY NIGHT Interested applicants, potential competitors, and the public are invited to the [Re]Verse Pitch Competition kickoff. 6-8pm. Atlassian Austin, 303 Colorado #1600, 512/640-3000. Free. www.reversepitch.org.

AUSTIN JUSTICE COALITION GENERAL BODY MEETING Agenda items include an update to Cap Metro routes and a CodeNEXT presentation by Evolve Austin. 6:30-8:30pm. Windsor Park Branch Library, 5833 Westminster, 512/928-0333. www.austinjustice.org.

Wednesday 8

COUNCIL MEMBER GREG CASAR FUNDRAISER Hosted by County Judge Sarah Eckhardt and the Honorable Julián Castro. All proceeds benefit the legal defense fund for CM Greg Casar. RSVP to Lorraine Garcia. 5:30-7pm. Tamale House East, 1707 E. Sixth, 512/495-9504. lorraine@susanharry.com, www.facebook.com/tamalehouse.east.

FIFTH ANNUAL BUSINESS OF BLACK EDUCATION A business perspective discussion on the role of education in the black community. 6-8pm. AISD Performing Arts Center, 1500 Barbara Jordan Blvd., 512/414-9832. $30-500. www.austinbcc.org.

Thursday 9

INTRODUCTION TO MOBILE WEB ACCESSIBILITY TESTING & DEVELOPMENT Learn about mobile web accessibility, how to test with mobile screen readers, responsive web design, and much more at the one-day workshop. 8:30am-4:30pm. Microassist Training Center, 8500 Shoal Creek, Bldg. 4, Ste. 225. $550. bfaulk@microassist.com, www.microassist.com.

RALLY AND INFORMATIONAL AGAINST ATX'S POLICE ASSOCIATION CONTRACT! Learn more about the police union contract and why activists say it needs "major changes or should be done away with completely." 5-6:30pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austinjustice.org.

SAFETY AND JUSTICE: A COMMUNITY DIALOGUE Discuss strategies for increasing trust and goodwill between citizens and law enforcement. 5:30pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. Free. www.canatx.org.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION FOR CREATIVES An info session on developing an artist-run business. 6:30-8pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

JULIE BINDEL ON “THE PIMPING OF PROSTITUTION” Bindel, a UK journalist, examines the controversial debate on prostitution and its legislation. 7:30pm. Belo Center for New Media Auditorium, 300 W. Dean Keeton St. rjensen@austin.utexas.edu.