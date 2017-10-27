News

Council: More Strategery ... and Books!

By Michael King, Fri., Oct. 27, 2017


There's no regular City Council meeting today, Oct. 26 (the next is Nov. 2), although council members certainly can't go that long without getting together. Today's session, gaveling in early at 9am, is a special-called meeting at an unusual venue (the Aviation Planning and Engineering Auditorium, out at the airport: 2716 Spirit of Texas Dr.), presumably to inspire more free association and brainstorming.

It's a continuation of a two-day January session (held at the AT&T Center), in order to discuss "policy priorities, goals, and the potential impacts on governance." The point was to kick-start the year without having to consider very specific contracts, proposals, or zoning cases, in the hopes that larger goals and themes could begin to better frame and underlie Council decisions. Those larger strategic goals include:

• Economic opportunity

• Mobility

• Safety

• Health

• Culture and Learning

• Government That Works

Council also spent time anticipating budget discussion (presumably not a topic today), and addressing public engagement, Council committees, meeting structures, etc. Several of those topics may arise today, with staff and consultants charged with revisiting the January goals, considering how well or badly the planning is working, and looking forward. Expect a lot of windiness, but possibly some broader vistas.

Technically, they're also scheduled for a special-called meeting/discussion on Satur­day, Oct. 28, at 11am – but that's a precautionary posting for the Grand Open­ing of the new Central Library. Most or all of the council members will likely attend, perhaps say a few words of celebration – and every such gathering of a potential quorum must be posted for public notice. See you at the unveiling!

READ MORE
More City Council
Council: Another Quiet Dais?
Council: Another Quiet Dais?
Agenda features the CURE and a list of proposed audits

Michael King, Oct. 20, 2017

Council: Visitors Welcome?
Council: Visitors Welcome?
CodeNEXT, Visit Austin return to City Council

Michael King, Oct. 13, 2017

More by Michael King
In Search of Amazon
In Search of Amazon
Mayor writes in support of Austin location for corporate “HQ2”

Oct. 26, 2017

Van Boven vs. the Texas Medical Board
Van Boven vs. the Texas Medical Board
TMB delays exoneration of Lakeway doctor

Oct. 27, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

City Council

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Bravadoa
Museum of Human Achievement
Levitation Presents: Moon Duo, True Widow, Mind Spiders at Barracuda
Antichrist
at AFS Cinema
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP