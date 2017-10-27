Civics 101

Early Voting photo: Photo by John Anderson

Thursday 26

EARLY VOTING During early voting (and on Election Day) you can vote at any polling location with a "Vote Here" sign. Travis County.

COMMUNITY HEALTH ASSESSMENT ACCEPTING PUBLIC COMMENT The CHA – covering clinical health, health behaviors, social and economic factors, and environmental factors that impact the health status of community residents – is seeking public input. Available now through Oct. 27, please offer your insight via the website, email (above) or calling. 512/972-5862. www.austintexas.gov/healthforum.

BIG DATA & COMMUNITY POLICING A three-day event highlighting the role of data in community policing. See schedule at ticket link for details. 5pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center's Genealogy Center, 1165 Angelina. www.measureaustin.com.

ENVIRONMENTAL PUBLIC HEARING Provide feedback at this public hearing on the proposed improvements to RM 2222 and RM 620. 5:30pm. Vandegrift High School, 9500 McNeil. www.austintexas.gov.

NINTH ANNUAL PEASE PARK CONSERVANCY FALL FUNDRAISER Tickets to the Pease Park fundraiser might be sold out, but you can still bid on silent auction items to help raise funds to implement the park's master plan. 6-9pm. Hotel Ella, 1900 Rio Grande, 512/495-1800. www.peasepark.org.

FOSTER CARE AND ADOPTION FORUM Meet with caseworkers and child-placing agencies to learn about kids waiting for foster or adoptive homes. 6:30-7:30pm. Cedar Park Recreation Center, 1435 Main St., Cedar Park. Free. info@fostercommunity.org, www.fostercommunity.org.

FLOODING IN HYDE PARK A public meeting covering the Watershed Protection Dept.'s study on possible upgrades to Hyde Park's storm drain system. 6:30pm. Griffin School, 5001 Evans, 512/454-5797. www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 27

EARLY VOTING During early voting (and on Election Day) you can vote at any polling location with a "Vote Here" sign. Travis County.

COMMUNITY HEALTH ASSESSMENT ACCEPTING PUBLIC COMMENT The CHA – covering clinical health, health behaviors, social and economic factors, and environmental factors that impact the health status of community residents – is seeking public input. Available now through Oct. 27, please offer your insight via the website, email (above) or calling. 512/972-5862. www.austintexas.gov/healthforum.

BIG DATA & COMMUNITY POLICING A three-day event highlighting the role of data in community policing. See schedule at ticket link for details. 5pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center's Genealogy Center, 1165 Angelina. www.measureaustin.com.

COMMUNITY VOICES DATA WALK Austin Justice Coalition and Urban Institute discuss perceptions of policing and share the results of their Community Voices survey. 6-8pm. American Youth Works, 1901 E. Ben White, 512/744-1904. Free. www.austinjustice.org.

Saturday 28

EARLY VOTING During early voting (and on Election Day) you can vote at any polling location with a "Vote Here" sign. Travis County.

DISTRICT 1 TOWN HALL ON EDUCATION & WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT Local leaders and Council Member Ora Houston discuss education and workforce development. 10am-Noon. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. aarctexas.org.

DEA DRUG TAKE BACK INITIATIVE Safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs during this (free and anonymous) drop-off event at five constable offices (see website for locations). 10am-2pm. shaun.auckland@traviscountytx.gov, www.traviscountytx.gov.

REP. DONNA HOWARD'S TOWN HALL Rep. Howard discusses how the 85th regular legislative and special sessions will affect HD 48 residents and impact the community. 10am-Noon. Casis Elementary School, 2710 Exposition.

GRAND OPENING OF AUSTIN'S CENTRAL LIBRARY Celebrate the opening with live music, festivities, and ribbon cutting. 10am-6pm. 710 W. Cesar Chavez. Free. library.austintexas.gov.

FAMILY PUMPKIN CARVING Prepare for Halloween with this family-friendly event. 10-11am. Dottie Jordan Recreation Center, 2803 Loyola. $1 per family. www.austintexas.gov.

CODENEXT SPANISH OPEN HOUSE SOUTHEAST AUSTIN City staff responsible for the land use code overhaul will discuss CN draft two with residents. Come with questions and feedback. This meeting is available in Spanish. 10am-Noon. Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512/974-3840. www.austintexas.gov/codenext.

SHELTER THINGS Austin Animal Center hosts a special pet adoption promotion inspired by Stranger Things. Dress up as your favorite character and receive an animal care starter package with your $11 adoption. 11am-6pm. Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop. www.austinanimalcenter.org.

18TH ANNUAL MARCH TO ABOLISH THE DEATH PENALTY Texas has executed 544 people since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976 – six of those happened this year. This rally will feature special guests Bill Pelke, Terri Steinberg, and David Kaczynski to share their stories of loss and surviving death row. 2-3:30pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.marchforabolition.org.

TO PUERTO RICO, WITH LOVE BENEFIT CONCERT Help raise money for Hurricane Maria relief. All proceeds benefit Unidos por Puerto Rico/United for Puerto Rico, an organization that assists residents rebuilding their homes. 3pm. University Christian Church, 2007 University Ave., 512/477-6104. Free, donations accepted. www.uccforums.org.

BIG DATA & COMMUNITY POLICING A three-day event highlighting the role of data in community policing. See schedule at ticket link for details. 5pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center's Genealogy Center, 1165 Angelina. www.measureaustin.com.

Sunday 29

JOURNEY OF HOPE: FROM VIOLENCE TO HEALING Journey of Hope, a group against the death penalty, speaks about their experiences with death row. Their afternoon event will be a fundraiser and potlock. Sun., Oct. 29, 10-11am; 2-3pm Friends Meeting, 3701 E. MLK. info@deathpenaltyaction.org, www.deathpenaltyaction.org/journeyofhope.

EARLY VOTING During early voting (and on Election Day) you can vote at any polling location with a "Vote Here" sign. Travis County.

SHELTER THINGS Austin Animal Center hosts a special pet adoption promotion inspired by Stranger Things. Dress up as your favorite character and receive an animal care starter package with your $11 adoption. 11am-6pm. Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop. www.austinanimalcenter.org.

GARRY BROWN FOR TEXAS GOVERNOR CAMPAIGN KICKOFF Garry Brown is running for governor. Hear his plan to take down the Texas GOP and Gov. Abbott. 2-4pm. 3802 Hawkshead. www.fb.com/garryforgovernor.

Monday 30

EARLY VOTING During early voting (and on Election Day) you can vote at any polling location with a "Vote Here" sign. Travis County.

SHELTER THINGS Austin Animal Center hosts a special pet adoption promotion inspired by Stranger Things. Dress up as your favorite character and receive an animal care starter package with your $11 adoption. 11am-6pm. Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop. www.austinanimalcenter.org.

GROUNDWATER AND THE COLORADO RIVER: A BARSTOW SPEAKER SERIES EVENT Watch the Colorado River Alliance's live stream for an in-depth discussion on the interdependence of surface and groundwater in the Colorado River Basin. 11:55am. See Facebook. www.fb.com/ColoradoRiverAlliance.

GOING IN, GETTING OUT: RACE AND INCARCERATION IN THE U.S. A film screening and discussion to examine the intersection of race and mass incarceration in the U.S. 6-9pm. Avaya Auditorium (Peter O'Donnell Bldg., UT campus), corner of Speedway & 24th. Free. www.liberalarts.utexas.edu/humanitiesinstitute.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION ON EAST AUSTIN MURAL Join Six Square to discuss the forthcoming mural at 12th & Chicon, as well as others located within the state-designated black cultural district. 6:30pm. Wesley United Methodist Church, 1164 San Bernard, 512/478-7007. www.sixsquare.org.

TRANSIT, URBAN PLANNING, AND THE PURSUIT OF SOCIAL EQUITY Jeff Tumlin, principal and director of strategy at NelsonNygaard, discusses city planning and transit for social equity and how urban planning practices can function as tools to build a more just society. 7-9pm. The Ginger Man, 301 Lavaca, 512/473-8801. www.aura-atx.org.

Tuesday 31

EARLY VOTING During early voting (and on Election Day) you can vote at any polling location with a "Vote Here" sign. Travis County.

SHELTER THINGS Austin Animal Center hosts a special pet adoption promotion inspired by Stranger Things. Dress up as your favorite character and receive an animal care starter package with your $11 adoption. 11am-6pm. Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop. www.austinanimalcenter.org.

HOWL-O-SCREAM Five district sites host a Halloween scream, fun for the whole family with treats, carnival games, and haunted houses. 6:30-8:30pm. See website for locations. $3. www.austintexas.gov/event/howl-o-scream.

PET LOSS SUPPORT GROUP Capital Area Counseling offers a weekly grief support group for folks experiencing pet loss. 6:45-8:15pm. Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop. Free. www.fb.com/austinanimalcenter.

Wednesday 1

EARLY VOTING During early voting (and on Election Day) you can vote at any polling location with a "Vote Here" sign. Travis County.

PUBLIC HEARING ON CAP METRO'S MAJOR OVERHAUL The city's public transit faces a massive transformation. Learn about the proposed Connections 2025 Transit Plan, the High-Frequency Network (to increase from six to 14 routes), and improvements to east-west connections. Noon-12:30pm. Capital Metro, 2910 E. Fifth, 512/474-1200. www.capmetro.org/june2018.

ON REVOLUTION Egyptian musician Ramy Essam and UT professor Samy Ayoub discuss Middle Eastern politics and the role of art in resistance. 3-5pm. Belo Center for New Media Auditorium, 300 W. Dean Keeton. https://www.utexas.edu/maps/main/buildings/bmc.html.

OPEN HOUSE FOR SLAUGHTER, WILLIAM CANNON, AND BRODIE MOBILITY REPORTS Provide feedback on proposed mobility, safety, and connectivity recommendations. 4:30-7:30pm. Williams Elementary School, 500 Mairo, 512/834-2319. www.austintexas.gov/bswcorridors.

BLACK MINDS MATTER SPEAKERS SERIES A discussion on how school and college leaders can educate, prepare, and mobilize their educators. 7pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center's Genealogy Center, 1165 Angelina Street, 512/974-4926. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 2

EARLY VOTING During early voting (and on Election Day) you can vote at any polling location with a "Vote Here" sign. Travis County.

OPEN HOUSE FOR SLAUGHTER, WILLIAM CANNON, AND BRODIE MOBILITY REPORTS Provide feedback on proposed mobility, safety, and connectivity recommendations. 4:30-7:30pm. Hampton Branch Library, 5125 Convict Hill Rd., 512/892-6680. www.austintexas.gov/bswcorridors.

AUSTIN CANDIDATE FORUM Learn more about the upcoming Democratic candidates. 6-8:30pm. Craftsman, 2000 E. Cesar Chavez. Free-$15. www.fb.com/ATXDemVets.

ZONING FOR JUSTICE Panelists discuss how a better land development code could benefit Austin and create a more just city. 6:30-8:45pm. Cepeda Branch Library, 651 N. Pleasant Valley, 512/974-7372. www.leftuptous.org.

Ongoing

PUBLIC INPUT NEEDED ON TEMPORARY CONCESSIONS IN CITY OF AUSTIN PARKS Via online survey, Austin Parks & Rec. is seeking public input on temporary concessions in city parks. Survey available through Oct. 29. www.austintexas.gov/parks.

BLUE DOOR GALA A special celebration honoring 50 years of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area's service to local youth. Fri., Nov. 3, 6pm JW Marriott Austin. $100-10,000. www.bgcaustin.org.