Former APD Officer Coleman Martin’s Charges Dropped

Former Austin police officer Coleman Martin, who in May infamously faked his own drowning and fled the country before later being found near Dallas and arrested on misdemeanor charges of causing a false alarm – a class A charge that could carry six months in jail – saw those charges dropped by Travis County prosecutors last Friday (Oct. 13). Instead, Martin accepted a two-year probation term that requires he adhere to all state laws, not own a gun, and surrender his peace officer license. Martin's attorney Rachel Rogers told the Statesman that her client made the decision to "put this behind him and continue to move forward with the support of friends and family."