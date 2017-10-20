News

Former APD Officer Coleman Martin’s Charges Dropped

Cop who faked his own death accepts probation, won’t face misdemeanor charges

By Chase Hoffberger, Fri., Oct. 20, 2017

Martin
Martin

Former Austin police officer Coleman Martin, who in May infamously faked his own drowning and fled the country before later being found near Dallas and arrested on misdemeanor charges of causing a false alarm – a class A charge that could carry six months in jail – saw those charges dropped by Travis County prosecutors last Friday (Oct. 13). Instead, Martin accepted a two-year probation term that requires he adhere to all state laws, not own a gun, and surrender his peace officer license. Martin's attorney Rachel Rogers told the Statesman that her client made the decision to "put this behind him and continue to move forward with the support of friends and family."

READ MORE
More Coleman Martin
Missing APD Officer Found, Arrested
Missing APD Officer Found, Arrested
Coleman Martin tried to fake his own drowning in Val Verde County

Chase Hoffberger, May 5, 2017

More by Chase Hoffberger
APD Body Cameras Coming to East Austin Next Week
APD Body Cameras Coming to East Austin Next Week
Departmental rollout of 736 cameras will continue through year's end

Oct. 13, 2017

Pearl Moen: Out of Jail Already?
Pearl Moen: Out of Jail Already?
Your parole hearing hardly means you’re out on parole

Oct. 13, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Coleman Martin

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
B. Iden Payne Awards Ceremony
Scottish Rite Theater
Cuco
at Sidewinder
Early Voting Starts
at Travis County
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP