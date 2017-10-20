Early Voting
Oct. 23 - Nov. 3
Fri., Oct. 20, 2017
Nov. 7 General Election: Early Voting Oct. 23 - Nov. 3
Travis County voters may vote at any precinct polling place in Travis County.
Voter ID: Voters who do not have photo ID may vote after signing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and providing a supporting documentation. Visit www.traviscountyclerk.org for a list of acceptable forms of ID and documentation. The Travis County Clerk's IVoteEarly.com website gives real-time wait times at polling locations.
Additional election info:
Travis Co.: www.traviscountyelections.org or 512/238-VOTE(8683).
Williamson Co.: www.wilco.org/elections or 512/943-1630.
Hays Co.: www.co.hays.tx.us/elections.aspx or 512/393-7310.
Early Voting LocationsAll locations open Mon.-Sat., 7am-7pm; Sun., noon-6pm.
CENTRAL
Fiesta Mart, 3909 N. I-35
Howson Library, 2500 Exposition
Travis Co. Granger Bldg., 314 W. 11th
UT Flawn Academic Center, 2400 Inner Campus
SOUTH/SOUTHWEST
Gardner Betts Annex, 2501 S. Congress
Randalls, 2025 W. Ben White
Randalls, 9911 Brodie
SOUTHEAST
Fiesta Mart, 5510 S. I-35
Dan Ruiz Branch Library, 5803 Nuckols Crossing
Del Valle ISD, 5301 Ross
EAST
Carver Library, 1161 Angelina
Manor ISD, 10335 Hwy. 290 E.
NORTH
Disability Rights Texas, 2222 W. Braker
County Tax Office, 15822 Foothill Farms, Pflugerville
Hartfield Performing Arts Center, 5800 McNeil, Round Rock
NORTHEAST
Austin Area Urban League, 8011-A Cameron
Travis Co. Airport Blvd., 5501 Airport
NORTHWEST
Old Quarry Library, 7051 Village Center
Randalls, 10900-D Research
WEST
Randalls, 5145 N. FM 620
Randalls, 3300 Bee Caves Rd.
Randalls, 2301 RR 620 S. at Lohmans Crossing
Bee Cave City Hall, 4000 Galleria
Mobile Voting
MONDAY, OCT. 23
MT Supermarket, 10901 N. Lamar, 10am-6pm
West Cypress Hills Elem., 6112 Cypress Ranch, 7am-6pm
LBJ Building, 111 E. 17th, 8am-5pm
Town Lake Center, 721 Barton Springs Rd., 8-5
TUESDAY, OCT. 24
Longhorn Village, 12501 Longhorn, 10am-4pm
Lake Travis Elem., 15303 Kollmeyer, 7am-6pm
Central Services Bldg., 1711 San Jacinto, 8-5
Comm. Ctr. at Del Valle, 3518 S. FM 973, 8-5
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 25
Lago Vista City Hall, 5803 Thunderbird, 8-5
Hudson Bend Middle, 15600 Lariat, 8am-6pm
Travis Bldg., 1701 N. Congress, 8am-5pm
Stephen F. Austin Bldg., 1700 N. Congress, 8am-5pm
THURSDAY, OCT. 26
North Austin Muslim Ctr., 11900 N. Lamar, 8am-5pm
Bee Cave Elem., 14300 Hamilton Pool Rd., 7am-6pm
GAMA, 8801 Research, 8am-5pm
Englewood Estates, 2603 Jones, 8-11am
Continental Retirement, 4604 S. Lamar, 1-5pm
FRIDAY, OCT. 27
Lago Vista High, 5185 Lohman Ford, noon-7pm
Lake Pointe Elem., 11801 Sonoma, 7am-6pm
Winters Bldg., 701 W. 51st, 8am-5pm
Heritage Pointe, 1950 Webberville, 8-10am
Lakeside Senior, 85 Trinity, noon-2pm
RBJ Residential, 21 Waller, 4-6pm
SATURDAY, OCT. 28
Deer Creek Elem., 2420 Zeppelin, 10am-5pm
Briarcliff POA Comm. Ctr., 22801 Briarcliff, 10am-6pm
Parque Zaragoza, 2608 Gonzales, 10am-5pm
Wheatsville Co-op, 4001 S. Lamar, 10am-7pm
SUNDAY, OCT. 29
Volente Fire Dept., 15406 FM 2769, noon-6pm
Ce-Bar Fire Dept., 353 S. Commons Ford, noon-6pm
Austin Fire Station, 9409 Bluegrass, noon-6pm
Oak Hill Fire Dept., 9211 Circle, noon-6pm
MONDAY, OCT. 30
Asian American Resource Ctr., 8401 Cameron, 9am-1pm
National American Univ., 13801 Burnet, 3-7pm
Lakeway Elem., 1701 Lohman's Crossing, 7am-6pm
Sam Houston Bldg., 201 E. 14th, 8am-5pm
Parsons House, 1130 Camino la Costa, 8-10am
Heritage Park Ctr., 2806 Real, noon-2pm
Cantu/Pan Am Rec. Ctr., 2100 E. Third, 4-6pm
TUESDAY, OCT. 31
Comm. Ctr. at Jonestown, 18649 FM 1431, 10am-4pm
Serene Hills Elem., 3301 Serene Hills, 7am-6pm
Westminster Manor, 4100 Jackson, 10am-4pm
Travis Co. Commissioners Ct., 700 Lavaca, 8am-5pm
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 1
Heatherwilde Assisted Living, 401 S. Heatherwilde, 10am-4pm
Brookdale West Lake Hills, 1034 Liberty Park Dr., 8-11am
Brookdale Beckett Meadows, 7709 Beckett, 1-4pm
Huston-Tillotson Univ., 900 Chicon, 10am-5pm
Brodie Ranch Rehab Ctr., 2101 Frate Barker, 8-10am
St. Edward's University, 3001 S. Congress, noon-2pm
Southwest Key Program, 6002 Jain, 4-6pm
THURSDAY, NOV. 2
Ben Hur Shrine Center, 7811 Rockwood, 8am-6pm
Lake Travis Middle, 4932 Bee Creek Rd., 8am-6pm
Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 7am-7pm
Randalls, 6600 S. MoPac, 8am-6pm
FRIDAY, NOV. 3
Ben Hur Shrine Center, 7811 Rockwood, 8am-6pm
Lake Travis High, 3324 RR 620 S., 7am-7pm
Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 7am-7pm
Randalls, 6600 S. MoPac, 8am-6pm