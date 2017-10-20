Nov. 7 General Election: Early Voting Oct. 23 - Nov. 3

Travis County voters may vote at any precinct polling place in Travis County.

Voter ID: Voters who do not have photo ID may vote after signing a Reasonable Impediment Declara­tion and providing a supporting documentation. Visit www.traviscountyclerk.org for a list of acceptable forms of ID and documentation. The Travis County Clerk's IVoteEarly.com website gives real-time wait times at polling locations.

Additional election info:

Travis Co.: www.traviscountyelections.org or 512/238-VOTE(8683).

Williamson Co.: www.wilco.org/elections or 512/943-1630.

Hays Co.: www.co.hays.tx.us/elections.aspx or 512/393-7310.

Early Voting Locations

All locations open Mon.-Sat., 7am-7pm; Sun., noon-6pm.

CENTRAL

Fiesta Mart, 3909 N. I-35

Howson Library, 2500 Exposition

Travis Co. Granger Bldg., 314 W. 11th

UT Flawn Academic Center, 2400 Inner Campus

SOUTH/SOUTHWEST

Gardner Betts Annex, 2501 S. Congress

Randalls, 2025 W. Ben White

Randalls, 9911 Brodie

SOUTHEAST

Fiesta Mart, 5510 S. I-35

Dan Ruiz Branch Library, 5803 Nuckols Crossing

Del Valle ISD, 5301 Ross

EAST

Carver Library, 1161 Angelina

Manor ISD, 10335 Hwy. 290 E.

NORTH

Disability Rights Texas, 2222 W. Braker

County Tax Office, 15822 Foothill Farms, Pflugerville

Hartfield Performing Arts Center, 5800 McNeil, Round Rock

NORTHEAST

Austin Area Urban League, 8011-A Cameron

Travis Co. Airport Blvd., 5501 Airport

NORTHWEST

Old Quarry Library, 7051 Village Center

Randalls, 10900-D Research

WEST

Randalls, 5145 N. FM 620

Randalls, 3300 Bee Caves Rd.

Randalls, 2301 RR 620 S. at Lohmans Crossing

Bee Cave City Hall, 4000 Galleria

Mobile Voting

MONDAY, OCT. 23

MT Supermarket, 10901 N. Lamar, 10am-6pm

West Cypress Hills Elem., 6112 Cypress Ranch, 7am-6pm

LBJ Building, 111 E. 17th, 8am-5pm

Town Lake Center, 721 Barton Springs Rd., 8-5

TUESDAY, OCT. 24

Longhorn Village, 12501 Longhorn, 10am-4pm

Lake Travis Elem., 15303 Kollmeyer, 7am-6pm

Central Services Bldg., 1711 San Jacinto, 8-5

Comm. Ctr. at Del Valle, 3518 S. FM 973, 8-5

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 25

Lago Vista City Hall, 5803 Thunderbird, 8-5

Hudson Bend Middle, 15600 Lariat, 8am-6pm

Travis Bldg., 1701 N. Congress, 8am-5pm

Stephen F. Austin Bldg., 1700 N. Congress, 8am-5pm

THURSDAY, OCT. 26

North Austin Muslim Ctr., 11900 N. Lamar, 8am-5pm

Bee Cave Elem., 14300 Hamilton Pool Rd., 7am-6pm

GAMA, 8801 Research, 8am-5pm

Englewood Estates, 2603 Jones, 8-11am

Continental Retirement, 4604 S. Lamar, 1-5pm

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

Lago Vista High, 5185 Lohman Ford, noon-7pm

Lake Pointe Elem., 11801 Sonoma, 7am-6pm

Winters Bldg., 701 W. 51st, 8am-5pm

Heritage Pointe, 1950 Webberville, 8-10am

Lakeside Senior, 85 Trinity, noon-2pm

RBJ Residential, 21 Waller, 4-6pm

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

Deer Creek Elem., 2420 Zeppelin, 10am-5pm

Briarcliff POA Comm. Ctr., 22801 Briarcliff, 10am-6pm

Parque Zaragoza, 2608 Gonzales, 10am-5pm

Wheatsville Co-op, 4001 S. Lamar, 10am-7pm

SUNDAY, OCT. 29

Volente Fire Dept., 15406 FM 2769, noon-6pm

Ce-Bar Fire Dept., 353 S. Commons Ford, noon-6pm

Austin Fire Station, 9409 Bluegrass, noon-6pm

Oak Hill Fire Dept., 9211 Circle, noon-6pm

MONDAY, OCT. 30

Asian American Resource Ctr., 8401 Cameron, 9am-1pm

National American Univ., 13801 Burnet, 3-7pm

Lakeway Elem., 1701 Lohman's Crossing, 7am-6pm

Sam Houston Bldg., 201 E. 14th, 8am-5pm

Parsons House, 1130 Camino la Costa, 8-10am

Heritage Park Ctr., 2806 Real, noon-2pm

Cantu/Pan Am Rec. Ctr., 2100 E. Third, 4-6pm

TUESDAY, OCT. 31

Comm. Ctr. at Jonestown, 18649 FM 1431, 10am-4pm

Serene Hills Elem., 3301 Serene Hills, 7am-6pm

Westminster Manor, 4100 Jackson, 10am-4pm

Travis Co. Commissioners Ct., 700 Lavaca, 8am-5pm

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 1

Heatherwilde Assisted Living, 401 S. Heatherwilde, 10am-4pm

Brookdale West Lake Hills, 1034 Liberty Park Dr., 8-11am

Brookdale Beckett Meadows, 7709 Beckett, 1-4pm

Huston-Tillotson Univ., 900 Chicon, 10am-5pm

Brodie Ranch Rehab Ctr., 2101 Frate Barker, 8-10am

St. Edward's University, 3001 S. Congress, noon-2pm

Southwest Key Program, 6002 Jain, 4-6pm

THURSDAY, NOV. 2

Ben Hur Shrine Center, 7811 Rockwood, 8am-6pm

Lake Travis Middle, 4932 Bee Creek Rd., 8am-6pm

Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 7am-7pm

Randalls, 6600 S. MoPac, 8am-6pm

FRIDAY, NOV. 3

Ben Hur Shrine Center, 7811 Rockwood, 8am-6pm

Lake Travis High, 3324 RR 620 S., 7am-7pm

Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 7am-7pm

Randalls, 6600 S. MoPac, 8am-6pm